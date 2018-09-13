Wednesday roundup: Sidney boys golf wins tri-match

SIDNEY — Sidney won a tri-match with Fairlawn and Lehman Catholic on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

The Yellow Jackets had 178, while Fairlawn was second with 195 and Lehman was third with 199.

Trey Werntz led Sidney with 41. Brandon Rose had 44, Ben Spangler had 45 and Kaden Abbot had 48.

Kyle Peters led Fairlawn with 46. Doug Wright had 47 and Chester Hughes had 48.

Cole Gilardi led Lehman with 41 while Mikey Rossman had 44.

Delphos St. John’s 160, Versailles 171

Versailles lost a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Wednesday at Delphos Country Club.

Ethan Kremer led the Tigers with 40. Connor VanSkyock had 41, Austin Pleiman shot 44 and Will Eversole had 46.

Versailles has a 5-3 MAC record.

Girls tennis

Wapakoneta 5, Sidney 0

Sidney lost a road nonconference match on Wednesday to drop to 6-5 overall.

Hailey New lost 6-0, 6-1 at first singles. Kara Mays lost 7-6 (8-6 set tiebreaker), 6-4 at second singles and Allison Fultz lost 6-0, 6-2 at third singles.

Sara Gibson and Jenna Allen lost 6-0, 6-2 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Alyssa Chavez lost 6-2, 6-2 at second doubles.

Lima Shawnee 5, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a match on Wednesday to drop to 3-10 overall.

Claire Larger lost 6-1, 6-0 at first singles. Sarah Gibson lost 6-1, 6-2 at second singles and Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Keira Burns and Ann Pannapara lost 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles and Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling lost 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.

Girls soccer

Sidney 10, Trotwood-Madison 1

No information was reported.

Lehman Catholic’s Sarah Gibson plays in a No. 2 singles match against Lima Shawnee on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091318LehGTennis3-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Sarah Gibson plays in a No. 2 singles match against Lima Shawnee on Wednesday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Angela Brunner hits during a No. 3 singles match against Lima Shawnee on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091318LehGTennis1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Angela Brunner hits during a No. 3 singles match against Lima Shawnee on Wednesday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Claire Larger plays in a No. 1 singles match against Lima Shawnee on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091318LehGTennis2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Claire Larger plays in a No. 1 singles match against Lima Shawnee on Wednesday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Reid Thomas putts during a tri-match with Sidney and Fairlawn at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091318Tennis2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Reid Thomas putts during a tri-match with Sidney and Fairlawn at Shelby Oaks Golf Club on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ben Spangler tees off on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091318Tennis6.jpg Sidney’s Ben Spangler tees off on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Mikey Rossman hits on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091318Tennis5.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Mikey Rossman hits on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Trey Werntz putts on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091318Tennis4.jpg Sidney’s Trey Werntz putts on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Cole Gilardi putts on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091318Tennis3.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Cole Gilardi putts on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Will Klepinger putts at Shelby Oaks golf course Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091318Tennis1.jpg Sidney’s Will Klepinger putts at Shelby Oaks golf course Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney, Lehman lose girls tennis matches

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

