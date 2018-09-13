Boys golf: Anna wins Shelby County Athletic League tourney

SIDNEY — Anna finished first in the Shelby County Athletic League boys golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club while Fort Loramie edged Jackson Center for third place.

The Rockets were first with 345, while Fort Loramie and Jackson Center both had 352. The Redskins took second place in a fifth-place finisher tiebreaker. Botkins was fourth with 363, Fairlawn was fifth with 382, Houston was sixth with 395 and Russia was seventh was 433.

Botkins senior Nick Fischio was the medalist with 74, while Fort Loramie’s Zach Pleiman was second with 81 and Anna’s Cole Maurer was third with 82.

Bryce Havenar had 86 for the Rockets, while Bryce Cobb had 88 and Carter Gordon had 89.

Mitchell Puthoff had 85 for Fort Loramie, while Eli Rosengarten had 91 and both Devin Ratermann and Caeleb Meyer had 95. One of the 95s counted as Fort Loramie’s fifth score, which bested Jackson Center’s fifth score of 97.

Christopher Elchert led Jackson Center with 85, while T.J. Esser had 86, Trent Platfoot shot 88, and Jordan Rizzo had 93. Carson Regula was the Tigers’ fifth score with 97.

Alex Bajwa shot 94 for Botkins while Jameson Meyer shot 95 and Jack Dietz had 100.

Chester Hughes led Fairlawn with 93. Kyle Peters shot 94, Jackson Jones shot 97 and both Skylar Piper and Doug Wright had 98.

Cole Pitchford and Tyler Kies led Houston with 97 while Collin Walker had 98 and Jon Steiner had 103.

Drew Sherman led Russia with 88. Evan Coverstone shot 108, Jordan Meyer shot 116 and Christian Stueve had 121.

Shelby County Athletic League all-star teams

SCAL all-star teams are determined by players’ scores from all league matches.

Fischio repeats as SCAL player of the year. He finished 18 over par in conference play this year.

Pleiman (+31), Maurer (+38), Cobb (+42), Puthoff (+42), and Platfoot (+51) are first team.

Rosengarten (+54), Havenar (+58), Elchert (+62), Esser (+66), Rizzo (+68) and Pitchford (+69) are second team.

Bajwa, Anna’s Lucas Poeppelman, Ratermann, Caeleb Meyer, Peters and Anna’s Carter Gordon are honorable mention.

Final regular season standings

Final standings are nearly identical to the team’s tournament finishes. Standings are calculated based on match play during regular season and team’s tournament finishes.

Anna finishes first with an 11-1 SCAL record. Fort Loramie (10-2) is second, Jackson Center (8-4) is third, Botkins (7-5) is fourth, Houston (3-9) and Fairlawn (3-9) finish tied for fifth and Russia (0-12) is seventh.

Anna’s Cole Maurer hits during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Maurer finished third individually. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091418Golf1.jpg Anna’s Cole Maurer hits during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Maurer finished third individually. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Bryce Havenar hits during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Maurer finished third individually. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091418Golf14.jpg Anna’s Bryce Havenar hits during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Maurer finished third individually. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Zachary Pleiman hits during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Maurer finished third individually. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091418Golf5.jpg Fort Loramie’s Zachary Pleiman hits during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Maurer finished third individually. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Eli Rosengarten hits during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Maurer finished third individually. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091418Golf3.jpg Fort Loramie’s Eli Rosengarten hits during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Maurer finished third individually. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Christopher Elchert putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Maurer finished third individually. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091418Golf6.jpg Jackson Center’s Christopher Elchert putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Maurer finished third individually. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins’ Nick Fischio wins individually, repeats as SCAL POY

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

