Tuesday roundup: Russia beats Jackson Center for share of 1st place in SCAL

JACKSON CENTER — Russia nearly let a big Shelby County Athletic League victory slip away on Tuesday but battled back to win the fifth game 15-12 and claim the match. The 3-2 victory ties Russia and Jackson Center for first place in the SCAL with 6-1 records.

The Raiders won the first two games 25-18 and 26-24, but Jackson Center won the third 25-18 and fourth 25-22 to force a fifth game.

Ashley Scott led Russia with 25 kills and had 11 digs and three blocks. Laurissa Poling had 17 kills, 18 digs and had three blocks while Jenna Cordonnier had 21 digs, 52 assists and two blocks. Kendall Monnin had 30 digs, Sam Gaerke had seven kills and five digs and Morgan Wenrick and Jess York each added six kills.

Raquel Kessler had 24 kills and 18 digs for the Tigers. Elizabeth Hickey had 11 kills, Katie Sosby had 17 digs, Caroline Frieders had 35 assists and seven kills, Deja Wells had three blocks and Ashley Mullenhour had eight assists.

“Russia came out and played hard,” Jackson Center coach Kim Metz said. “They did the things that they needed to do and had a nice match.”

Sidney 3, Fairborn 0

Sidney earned a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League win 25-10, 25-14 and 25-11 on Tuesday.

Alina Kindle led the front line with 12 kills and Arielle Snider followed with seven, while Abby Nuss and Darien McBride each chipped in three. Faith Bockrath set up the offense with 23 assists, setting 58-of-58.

Allie Herrick fired off five aces at the serving line and Payton Boshears followed with four. Boshears and Herrick also led the defense with eight digs each, while Nuss and Bockrath followed with seven. Bockrath also added two solo blocks and Snider recorded one.

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0

The Redskins won an SCAL match on Tuesday 25-16, 25-19 and 25-14 in Fort Loramie.

Marissa Meiring and Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie with eight kills apiece while Jada Drees and Alyssa Wrasman each had five. Maya Maurer had 16 assists while Aleah Frilling had nine. Meiring had 10 digs and Sholtis had eight.

Lauren Dudgeon had nine kills and six digs for Fairlawn while Taylor Lessing had 13 assists and Allison Roush had 12 service points.

“I am proud of my girls and how hard they are working,” Fairlawn coach Jodi Hickman said. “We are young and aggressive. We need to realize we can finish and end on top. My girls have improved from the beginning of the season. We are young and need to show everyone we can compete.”

Anna 3, Botkins 0

Anna won a home SCAL match on Tuesday 25-17, 25-10 and 25-10.

Emma Meyer led Anna with eight kills while Macy Wiktorowski and Sierra Williams each had seven. Lauren Barhorst and Madison Roe each had had five kills. Lexi Wells had 31 assists and seven digs, Abby Counts had seven digs, Meyer had six digs and Mary Landis had five digs. Wiktorowski and Meyer each had two solo blocks.

Janell Greve had nine digs and six kills for Botkins while Paige Doseck had 10 digs. The Trojans had five aces.

Lehman Catholic 3, Hardin Northern 0

The Cavaliers earned a Northwest Central Conference win on Tuesday by beating Hardin Northern 25-9, 25-12 and 25-17.

Alexis Snipes led Lehman with 29 assists and seven digs, while Olivia Lucia had 13 kills and seven digs and Lauren McFarland had 10 kills and nine digs. Abby Schutt had 11 digs and Pyper Sharkins had seven aces.

Riverside 3, Lima Temple Christian 0

Riverside won an NWCC match on Tuesday 25-22, 25-15 and 25-21.

Shelby Giles led the Pirates with 11 kills while Sierra Snow had 14 assists and Lauryn Sanford had 12 digs.

New Bremen 3, Parkway 0

The Cardinals won a Midwest Athletic Conference match against Parkway on Tuesday 25-15, 25-10 and 25-14.

Josie Reinhart had nine kills for New Bremen and Claire Pape and Taylor Paul each had eight kills. Madison Pape had 16 assists and Abbi Thieman had 15 assists and four aces.

Marion Local 3, Minster 0

The Wildcats lost a MAC match 25-9, 25-18 and 25-9 on Tuesday.

Averi Wolf led Minster with five kills while Brynn Oldiges had four. Emily Stubbs had 18 digs and Brooke Wolf had seven assists.

Fort Recovery 3, New Knoxville 0

The Rangers lost 26-24, 25-21 and 27-25 in a MAC match on Tuesday in Fort Recovery.

No statistics were reported.

St. Henry 3, Versailles 0

The Tigers lost a MAC match 25-21, 25-6, 25-19 on Tuesday.

No statistics were reported.

Girls soccer

Anna 2, West Liberty-Salem 1

Anna won a nonconference match on Tuesday in West Liberty.

Taylor Noll scored one goal and Taylor Kauffman scored one. Noll and Kauffman each had one assist, and goalkeeper Savanna Hostetler had seven saves.

Lehman Catholic 6, Spencerville 0

The Cavaliers picked up a road Western Ohio Soccer League win on Tuesday.

Lindsey Magoteaux scored three goals for Lehman while Ava Behr, Samantha Edwards, and Olivia Monnin each scored one goal. Grace Olding had three assists while Behr and Liz Gibson each had one. Goalkeepers Hannah Giguere and Heidi Toner combined in the shutout.

Boys soccer

Troy 4, Sidney 0

Elijah Williams scored two goals to help Troy beat Sidney in a GWOC American North Division game on Tuesday.

“We played another really good team tonight,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We are still trying figure out how to get some kind of attack from the 4-4-2 formation. Defensively we had a couple of break down that lead to goals — most of that is from being young and inexperienced. But, now we have a full week to get ready for Piqua, I think we will be ready.”

The Yellow Jackets will host Piqua next Tuesday.

Lehman Catholic 2, Spencerville 1

The Cavaliers earned a WOSL win On Tuesday in Sidney.

After a goal for Spencerville in the first half, freshman Joshua George opened the scoring for the Cavaliers midway through the second half with an assist by senior Michael Denning. Junior Matthew McDonald also scored with five minutes left in regulation, assisted by junior Elijah Jock.

Goalie Will Voisard had six saves in the game.

Lehman next faces Troy Christian in an away matchup this Saturday at 11 am.

Ada 5, New Knoxville 1

Ada took a 2-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a win over New Knoxville in the second half. Jose Maria Rabadan scored the Rangers goal on an assist from Patrick Covert.

Botkins 1, Cory-Rawson 0

No information was reported.

Other matches: Jackson Center at West Liberty-Salem, not reported.

Girls tennis

Vandalia-Butler 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a GWOC American North Division match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Hailey New lost 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Kara Mays won 7-5, 3-6, 11-9 (super tiebreaker) at second singles and Mara Hecht lost 6-2, 6-4 t third singles.

Sara Gibson and Jenna Allen lost 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Allison Fultz lost 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

St. Marys 4, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers lost a match on Tuesday.

Claire Larger lost 6-1, 6-0 at first singles. Brieanna Werling lost 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Sarah Gibson and Angela Brunner lost 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 at first doubles and Shannon Staley and Ann Pannapara won 7-5, 0-6, 11-9 at second doubles.

“One of our varsity girls was sick, so we played some girls at positions they will play at sectionals to get some work in,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “St Mary’s is a consistent, experienced team with six seniors on varsity.”

Cross country

Minster wins Minster Classic

Both the Wildcats boys and girls cross country teams won the Minster Classic on Tuesday.

Minster’s boys were first with 15 points while New Bremen was second with 66 and Lehman Catholic was fourth with 97.

Minster’s Luke Barga won in 17:28. Alex Albers was second in 17:46, Jon Albers was third in 17:53, Austin Felice was fourth in 17:55 and Aaron Huwer was fifth in 18:30.

New Bremen’s top runner was Hunter Waterman, who was sixth in 18:38. Landin Boyle was ninth in 19:29, Micah Condon was 21st in 20:35, Zach Ashman was 25th in 21:25 and Dominick Steinke was 29th in 22:26.

Lehman’s fastest runner was Elias Bezy, who was 15th in 20:23. Alex Vanderhorst was 17th in 20:28, Scott Petersen was 37th in 24:10, Casey Topp was 43rd in 31:08 and Andrew Wiseman was 44th in 33:38.

Minster’s girls were first with 18 points while New Bremen was second with 50 and Lehman Catholic was fourth with 114.

Minster’s Kaitlynn Albers was first in 20:20. Gwendolyn Meiring was second in 20:58, Mason Pohl was third in 21:30, Mackenzie Bohman was fifth in 21:33 and Rachel Kitzmiller was seventh in 22:32.

Alayna Thieman led New Bremen with a sixth-place finish in 21:43. Andrea Heitkamp was eighth in 22:54, Hanna Tenkman was 11th in 23:54, Tess Lane was 12th in 23:55 and Alana Speelman was 13th in 24:14.

Agnes Schmiesing was Lehman’s top racer. She finished 19th in 24:57. Elizabeth Jock was 22nd in 25:41, Maggie Bezy was 28th in 27:06, Colleen O’Leary was 33rd in 27:51 and Sophia Flood was 38th in 28:41.

Boys golf

Fort Loramie 170, Milton-Union 194

The Redskins picked up a nonconference win on Tuesday at Homestead Golf Course.

Mitchell Puthoff and Eli Rosengarten each led the Redskins with 40. Zach Pleiman shot 42 and Carson Barhorst shot 48.

Fairlawn 184, Ansonia 221

The Jets won a nonconference match on Tuesday at White Springs Golf Course.

Fairlawn’s Kyle Peters was medalist with a 42. Jackson Jones had 46 while both Chester Hughes and Skylar Piper shot 48.

Girls golf

Riverside wins tri-match

The Pirates won a tri-match with Marion Elgin and Ontario on Tuesday at Windy Acres Golf Course. Riverside had 181, while Elgin was second with 198 and Ontario was third with 205.

Dana Jones led the Pirates with 38 while Mereana Steely shot 45, Kalin Kreglow shot 48 and Rachel Taylor shot 50.

Russia’s Laurissa Poling spikes towards Jackson Center’s Katie Clark and Deja Wells at Jackson Center Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_3363-3.jpg Russia’s Laurissa Poling spikes towards Jackson Center’s Katie Clark and Deja Wells at Jackson Center Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Deja Wells spikes against Russia’s Alana Gariety at Jackson Center Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_3373-3.jpg Jackson Center’s Deja Wells spikes against Russia’s Alana Gariety at Jackson Center Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Sarah Clark spikes against Russia’s Samantha Gaerke at Jackson Center Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_3453-3.jpg Jackson Center’s Sarah Clark spikes against Russia’s Samantha Gaerke at Jackson Center Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Deja Wells and Russia’s Ashley Scott battle at the net at Jackson Center Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_3464-3.jpg Jackson Center’s Deja Wells and Russia’s Ashley Scott battle at the net at Jackson Center Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Jessica York spikes against Jackson Center at Jackson Center Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_3521-3.jpg Russia’s Jessica York spikes against Jackson Center at Jackson Center Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia senior Laurissa Poling spikes during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Poling had 17 kills, 18 digs and three blocks. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_3531-3.jpg Russia senior Laurissa Poling spikes during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Poling had 17 kills, 18 digs and three blocks. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Ashley Scott spikes against Jackson Center at Jackson Center Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_3555-3.jpg Russia’s Ashley Scott spikes against Jackson Center at Jackson Center Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Jenna Cordonnier sets the ball against Jackson Center at Jackson Center Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_3717-3.jpg Russia’s Jenna Cordonnier sets the ball against Jackson Center at Jackson Center Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Raquel Kessler puts the ball over the net against Russia at Jackson Center Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_3741-3.jpg Jackson Center’s Raquel Kessler puts the ball over the net against Russia at Jackson Center Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Ashley Scott puts the ball over the net during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Scott led the Raiders with 25 kills and had 11 digs. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_3784-3.jpg Russia’s Ashley Scott puts the ball over the net during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Scott led the Raiders with 25 kills and had 11 digs. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Caroline Frieder’s gets under the ball against Russia at Jackson Center Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_3977-3.jpg Jackson Center’s Caroline Frieder’s gets under the ball against Russia at Jackson Center Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Katelyn Sosby gets under the ball at Jackson Center Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_4075-3.jpg Jackson Center’s Katelyn Sosby gets under the ball at Jackson Center Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Elizabeth Hickey keeps the ball alive against Russia at Jackson Center Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091918JCVolley3-3.jpg Jackson Center’s Elizabeth Hickey keeps the ball alive against Russia at Jackson Center Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Laurissa Poling sends the ball over the net against Jackson Center at Jackson Center Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN091918JCVolley2-3.jpg Russia’s Laurissa Poling sends the ball over the net against Jackson Center at Jackson Center Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney, Fort Loramie, Anna earn conference wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.