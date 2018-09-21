Thursday roundup: Russia volleyball beats Fort Loramie 3-2

RUSSIA — Russia won the fifth set of a Shelby County Athletic League volleyball match against Fort Loramie on Thursday 15-9 to stay tied for first place.

The Redskins won the first game 25-19, but Russia won the second 25-20 and rallied from a 7-0 deficit to win the fourth 25-23. Fort Loramie won the fourth 25-17 to force a fifth game.

Ashley Scott led the Raiders with 14 kills and had 11 digs and two aces. Laurissa Poling had 12 kills, 16 digs, six blocks and two aces. Morgan Wenrick had seven kills, Jess York had six kills, Kendall Monnin had 20 digs and two aces and Jenna Cordonnier had 38 assists, 15 digs, five blocks and two aces.

Ava Sholtis led the Redskins with 13 kills while Marissa Meiring had 11 and Jada Drees had seven. Maya Maurer had 22 assists and Aleah Filling had 19. Sholtis had 22 digs, Emily Austin had 11, Meiring had 10 and Taylor Raterman had nine.

“We played three good sets tonight,” Russia coach Aaron Watkins said. “Just need to be more consistent and play our game. Tonight Loramie dictated the tempo for two sets and we have to eliminate those sets.”

Sidney 3, Stebbins 0

The Yellow Jackets swept their second consecutive Greater Western Ohio Conference American South Division opponent this week with a 25-23, 25-17 and 25-15 win over Stebbins on Thursday.

Arielle Snider and Alina Kindle led Sidney with 10 kills each and Faith Bockrath added five. Bockrath set the hitters up with 26 assists, setting 76-of-76. Snider recorded two solo blocks and Darien McBride added one. Kindle and Cassidy Truesdale each added one block assist.

Payton Boshears served three aces while Bockrath, Kindle, and Abby Nuss each served two. Nuss led the defense with seven digs and Kindle followed with six.

Anna 3, Fairlawn 0

The Rockets won a road SCAL match on Thursday 25-11, 25-12 and 25-12.

Emma Meyer led Anna with 14 kills while Macy Wiktorowski had nine. Lexi Wells had 35 assists, Abby Counts had 19 digs, Meyer had three block assists and Lauren Barhorst had two block assists.

Lauren Dudgeon led Fairlawn with five kills while Taylor Lessing had 11 assists and MaCalla Huelskamp had 10 digs.

Jackson Center 3, Houston 0

Jackson Center won an SCAL match 25-12, 25-18 and 25-14 on Thursday.

Raquel Kessler led the Tigers with 22 kills while Caroline Frieders had 26 assists and seven kills. Katie Sosby had 18 digs, Elizabeth Hickey had eight kills.

Catryn Mohler and Hayden Riesenbeck led Houston with six kills apiece. Olivia Bowser had 18 digs, Alyssa Kemp had 15 assists and nine digs, Allisen Foster had seven digs, Hannah Bixler had 10 digs and Kenzie Wenrick had seven digs, three kills and once ace.

Lehman Catholic 3, Ridgemont 0

The Cavaliers earned a Northwest Central Conference win 25-4, 25-20 and 25-15 on Thursday.

Alexis Snipes had 34 assists, eight digs and four kills for Lehman. Olivia Lucia had 13 kills and seven digs, Lauren McFarland had 12 kills and eight digs, Reese Geise had even kills and four aces and Heidi Schutt had seven digs.

New Bremen 3, Minster 0

The Cardinals won a Midwest Athletic Conference match 25-23, 25-15 and 25-15 on Thursday.

Taylor Paul led New Bremen with 10 kills while Josie Reinhart, Claire Pape and Rachel Kremer each had six kills. Macy Puthoff had five aces and five kills, Blake Snider had 10 digs, Madison Pape had 17 assists and Abbi Thieman had 16 assists.

Danielle Barhorst had six kills for Minster and Ava Sharp had five. Brynn Oldiges, Lilly Pelletier and Barhorst each had two blocks, Emily Stubbs had 12 digs, Sharp had 11 digs and Kaitlyn Wolf had 10 assists.

St. Henry 3, New Knoxville 0

The Rangers lost a road Midwest Athletic Conference match 25-7, 25-23 and 25-22 on Thursday.

No statistics were reported.

Parkway 3, Versailles 1

The Tigers lost a MAC match 25-22, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23 on Thursday.

No statistics were reported.

Boys soccer

Botkins 3, New Knoxville 0

Botkins scored one goal in the first half and two in the second half to earn a Western Ohio Soccer League win on Thursday.

Josh Dietsch had 13 saves for the Rangers. No Botkins statistics were reported.

Jackson Center 3, Lima Central Catholic 0

No statistics were reported.

Girls soccer

Anna 6, Botkins 0

Anna won a road WOSL match on Thursday by scoring three goals in each the first and second half.

Taylor Kauffman scored three goals while Breelyn Berner scored two and Tanner Spangler scored one. Ella Doseck, Tanner Spangler and Carissa Edwards each had one assist.

Savanna Hostetler had one save in the shutout win.

Lehman Catholic 5, Wapakoneta 0

Grace Olding scored two goals while Grace Monnin, Ava Behr and Rylie McIver each scored one to help the Cavaliers earn a nonconference win on Thursday.

Monnin, Grace Olding and Behr each had one assists.

The victory was the third shutout in a row and the fifth of the season for goalies Hannah Giguere and Heidi Toner.

Boys golf

Minster 164, Botkins 181

Minster won a nonconference match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Joseph Magoto led the Wildcats with 38 while Logan Lazier shot 41, Grant Koenig shot 42 and Grant Voisard shot 43.

Nick Fischio led the Trojans with 38. Alex Bajwa shot 46, Jameson Meyer shot 48 and Isaac Cisco shot 49.

Lehman Catholic 191, New Knoxville 211

The Cavaliers earned a nonconference win on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Cole Gilardi led Lehman with a 36 while Ray Newton led New Knoxville with a 45.

Girls tennis

Greenville 5, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a GWOC American North Division match in Greenville on Thursday.

Hailey New lost 6-1, 6-3 at first singles. Kara Mays lost 6-0, 6-2 at second singles and Mara Hecht lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles. Jenna Allen and Sara Gibson lost 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Allison Fultz lost 6-2, 6-0 at second doubles.

Russia’s Jenna Cordonnier gets under the ball against Fort Loramie at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_5867-1.jpg Russia’s Jenna Cordonnier gets under the ball against Fort Loramie at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Kendall Monnin gets under the ball against Fort Loramie Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_5960-1.jpg Russia’s Kendall Monnin gets under the ball against Fort Loramie Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Jenna Cordonnier gets under the ball against Fort Loramie at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_6048-1.jpg Russia’s Jenna Cordonnier gets under the ball against Fort Loramie at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Ava Daniel gets under the ball during a Shelby County Athletic League match against Fort Loramie on Thursday in Russia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_6117-1.jpg Russia’s Ava Daniel gets under the ball during a Shelby County Athletic League match against Fort Loramie on Thursday in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Maya Maurer gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_6236-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Maya Maurer gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Laurissa Poling spikes the ball against Fort Loramie at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_6158-1.jpg Russia’s Laurissa Poling spikes the ball against Fort Loramie at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Aleah Frilling gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_6305-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Aleah Frilling gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Macy Imwalle gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_6332-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Macy Imwalle gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Macy Imwalle gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_6352-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Macy Imwalle gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Kendall Monnin gets under the ball during a Shelby County Athletic League match against Fort Loramie on Thursday in Russia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_6375-1.jpg Russia’s Kendall Monnin gets under the ball during a Shelby County Athletic League match against Fort Loramie on Thursday in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Emily Austin gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_6555-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Emily Austin gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Jenna Cordonnier gets under the ball against Fort Loramie at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_6625-1.jpg Russia’s Jenna Cordonnier gets under the ball against Fort Loramie at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Emily Austin gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_6607-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Emily Austin gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Emily Austin gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_6663-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Emily Austin gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Ava Daniel gets under the ball against Fort Loramie at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_DSC_6768-1.jpg Russia’s Ava Daniel gets under the ball against Fort Loramie at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Aleah Frilling gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN092218RusVolly2-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Aleah Frilling gets under the ball against Russia at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Jessica York puts the ball over the net against Fort Loramie at Russia Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN092218RusVolly1-1.jpg Russia’s Jessica York puts the ball over the net against Fort Loramie at Russia Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney, Anna, Jackson Center pick up conference wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.