Wednesday roundup: Sidney girls soccer beats Piqua 2-0

PIQUA — Sidney scored one goal in each the first and second half to earn a 2-0 win over archrival Piqua on Wednesday at Wertz Stadium.

The team’s win earned Sidney another point in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition. The Yellow Jackets have a 5.5-2 lead over Piqua heading into Friday’s football game.

The game was scoreless early in the first half, when Sidney’s Khia McMillen ended up with the ball near the Piqua goal after a corner kick and put it away.

In the second half, McMillen split the Piqua defense with a perfect ball to the GWOC’s leading scorer Elaine Wiesenmeyer, who put in the goal. Wiesenmayer has scored 23 goals this season.

MaKayla Hurey had five saves for Sidney.

Boys golf

Sidney 14th at GWOC tournament

Sidney’s boys golf team finished 14th out of 19 squads in the Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament on Wednesday at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum.

The Yellow Jackets shot a 377 and finished fifth out of six GWOC American North schools.

Ben Spangler led Sidney with 93. Trey Werntz and Mitchell Larger each shot 94 and Brandan Rose shot 96. All four golfers are juniors.

Girls golf

Sidney competes in GWOC tournament

Sidney’s girls golf squad finished 14th out of 14 schools in the GWOC’s tournament on Wednesday at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum.

Sidney had a 572 team score. Cassie Trudeau led the squad with 134 while Evie Schwepe shot 136, Mallory Hoskins shot 149 and Kinley LeMaster shot 153. All four golfers are freshmen.

Volleyball

Lehman Catholic 3, Wayne 0

The Cavaliers defeated Wayne 25-18, 25-18, 25-10 on Wednesday in Huber Heights.

Alexis Snipes dished out 32 assists, while Reese Geise served five aces. Lauren McFarland had 14 kills and Olivia Lucia added 13 kills.

Girls tennis

Alter “B” 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Alter’s “B” squad beat Lehman Catholic 4-1 in a match on Wednesday.

Claire Larger won 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 at first singles. Sarah Gibson lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at second singles and Angela Brunner lost 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 at third singles. Ann Pannapara and Keira Burns lost 6-3, 6-0 at first doubles and Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling lost 6-4, 6-2 at second doubles.

“Long match that finished under the lights on our senior night,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Sarah and Angela lost long matches in which they fought hard but just came up short to a pair of good players. Claire played a great third set after a letdown in the second.

“We honored our six seniors before our match and had a team party for them afterwards. Sarah Gibson and Angela Brunner are seeded fourth in doubles at next week’s sectional tourney in Troy.”

