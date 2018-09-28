Missed kicks hurt Sidney in 14-12 loss to Piqua

SIDNEY — Missed kicks, a stout Piqua third-down conversion rate and an incomplete two-point conversion pass hurt Sidney in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday.

Though the Yellow Jackets nearly overcome their miscues, a comeback attempt failed and allowed Piqua to hold onto a 14-12 victory at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Sidney (3-3, 0-1 GWOC North) was without junior kicker Hallie Truesdale on Friday, who has been dealing with a nagging leg injury. Senior Caleb Harris kicked in her place and missed a 27-yard field goal attempt and an extra point in the first half.

“She’s been battling that leg injury since two-a-days,” Sidney coach Adam Doenges said of Truesdale. “She’s been battling, she’s been battling, she’s been battling. Last week, it just really got to her. She was in pretty extreme pain. So we just needed to sit her out this week to try and get her rested up and hopefully healed for our last few games.

“… Caleb did a nice job all week (in practice), but it’s just something that he’s not used to doing. It’s no fault to him. It’s just something we had to adjust to, and obviously, that hurt a little bit.”

The Yellow Jackets scored a late touchdown to pull within two points, but a pass in the middle of the end zone on a two-point conversion from junior quarterback Ryan Dunham hit the turf.

Sidney forced Piqua (4-2, 1-0) to punt with about a minute left but didn’t get the ball further than its 20-yard line.

“It was two teams that knew each other,” Doenges said. “It was a great chess match. Two coaching staffs that had great game plans on both sides of the ball. It was just a battle on who was able to hold the pencil last on some of that X’s and O’s stuff.”

Piqua led Sidney 7-6 at halftime. Piqua fumbled on the first drive of the half and Sidney’s Keith Lee recovered, but the Yellow Jackets were forced to punt.

Piqua drove to Sidney’s 21 on the next drive but fumbled again, and Seth Klingler recovered. The Yellow Jackets went three-and-out and punted to midfield.

The Indians scored on the next drive when Piqua quarterback Micah Karn scored on a keeper with 7:45 left in the fourth to push the lead to 14-6.

Sidney quickly responded. After Josiah Hudgins returned the kickoff to Sidney’s 35-yard line, Harris followed soon after with a 38-yard run to move the ball to Piqua’s 8. He was caught from behind on the run by a Piqua defender.

Dunham then threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Darren Taborn with 5:07 left, but a two-point conversion pass attempt was incomplete.

Piqua punted with a minute left and pinned Sidney back at its own 1. The Yellow Jackets got to their own 20 with 10.6 seconds left, but their last pass attempt went to midfield and was nearly intercepted before falling to the turf.

Sidney quickly moved into the end zone on the first drive of the game after pass receptions by Lathan Jones and Quamir “Philly” Brown and several runs by Harris. The Yellow Jackets were stopped after getting a first-and-goal, and Harris missed a 27-yard field goal attempt with a little under seven minutes left.

After the teams traded a couple of punts, Dunham tried to punt on a fourth down near midfield, but Brennan Toopes blocked the punt and returned it to the 3-yard line. Karn ran it in from four yards out three plays later to give Piqua a 7-0 lead with 5:49 left in the second quarter.

Sidney responded less than a minute later when Dunham threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Taborn. Harris missed the extra point, though, and Piqua kept a lead at 7-6 with 4:56 left.

Sidney will continue GWOC North play next Friday at Tippecanoe.

Sidney’s Darren Taborn leaves behind Piqua’s Zane Beougher during a 53-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN092918SidFB3.jpg Sidney’s Darren Taborn leaves behind Piqua’s Zane Beougher during a 53-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ryan Dunham runs from Piqua’s Brennan Toopes during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN092918SidFB2.jpg Sidney’s Ryan Dunham runs from Piqua’s Brennan Toopes during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ratez Roberts catches a pass with pressure from Piqua’s Zane Beougher during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN092918SidFB1.jpg Sidney’s Ratez Roberts catches a pass with pressure from Piqua’s Zane Beougher during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney can’t overcome missed kicks, two-point conversion try

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.