Friday roundup: Jackson Center opens with win over Russia

RUSSIA — Jackson Center pulled away from Russia to open the season with a 48-44 win in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday.

The Raiders led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Jackson Center used a 10-6 scoring advantage in the second to take a one-point halftime lead. The Tigers took a 30-27 lead by the end of the third and led by as many as eight in the fourth on their way to the win.

Sophomore forward Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center with 18 points while Trent Platfoot scored 13, including three 3-pointers.

The Tigers made 15-of-18 free-throw attempts, while Russia made 6-of-10.

Carter Francis led Russia with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

Minster 73, Houston 48

Ten 3-pointers helped Minster open the season by beating Houston in a road nonconference game on Friday.

Minster hit four 3s in the first quarter on their way to building a 19-6 lead. Mike Ketner scored 11 of his game-high 26 points in the second quarter to help Minster build a 36-17 halftime lead.

Ketner hit four of the team’s 3s while Jacob Salazar, Noak Enneking and Jack Heitbrink made two apiece. Salazar finished with 12 points while Enneking finished with six and Heibrink finished with seven. Jarod Schulze added 12 and Cody Frericks scored eight.

Howie Ludwig led Houston with 14 points while Jairon Douglas scored 11.

“Our guys played hard — we just gave up 10 3s,” Minster coach Mark Platfoot said. “Minster is a very, very good team. I give them all the credit.”

Minster outrebounded Houston 35-21. Minster shot 26-of-48 (54 percent) from the field while Houston shot 17-of-40 (42.5 percent). Minster had 16 turnovers while Houston had eight.

Benjamin Logan 67, Riverside 42

Riverside fell behind by 25 points by halftime and couldn’t mount a comeback in a nonconference game on Friday in De Graff.

The Raiders built a 20-8 lead by halftime and used a 20-7 scoring advantage in the second quarter to amass a 40-15 halftime lead.

“Tonight, we wanted to be the team that set the tone early,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We wanted to play tough on defense and be efficient on offense. We knew that they were going to try to pressure us all over the floor, but we let it affect us too much early on.

“While I understand that there were some first-game nerves, we just played scared and without any confidence. After that, their offense started clicking and we had to try to play catch-up from then on.”

The Pirates played even with Ben Logan at 27-27 in the second half.

“I was happy with the resilience we showed in the second half, but we can’t allow a team to put us in that big of a hole that early and try to dig our way out of it,” Bodenmiller said.

Kyle Knight led Riverside with 12 points while Kaden Burk and Lane Willoby each scored eight. The Pirates made 18-of-53 shot attempts (34 percent). Ben Logan outrebounded Riverside 33-26.

George Kern led Ben Logan with 12 points.

Riverside named its gym after Kenny Truster on Friday. Truster is in his 46th year as a physical education teacher at the school.

New Bremen 52, Kalida 51 OT

A 3-pointer from Nolan Bornhorst was enough to lift New Bremen over Kalida in overtime during a season opener on Friday.

The Cardinals outscored Kalida 3-2 in overtime to earn the win. They trailed 16-11 at the end of the first quarter but used a 15-6 scoring advantage in the second to build a four-point halftime lead. Kalida outscored New Bremen 18-12 in the third to re-take the lead, but New Bremen battled back to tie it 49-49 before the end of regulation.

Bornhost led the Cardinals with 16 points while Logan Suchland scored 15. Bryce Blickle added eight and Patrick Wells scored seven.

BOWLING

Sidney splits match at Bellefontaine

Sidney’s boys squad beat Bellefontaine on Friday while the girls lost.

The boys won 2,976-2,296 to improve to 2-0.

Freshman Kaden Abbott led the team with a 447 series. Drake Cromes had a 442 series, Jaxon Rickey had a 411 series and Logan Finke had a 406 series. Sidney rolled a 277 Baker game as well.

“The boys bowled phenomenal tonight,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “I was very happy with their performance. They definitely had an all-around great match tonight.”

Bellefontaine won the girls match 2,340-1,875. The Yellow Jackets fall to 0-2 as a result.

Sarah Bell led Sidney with a 339 series while Emma Hurley had a 301 series.

“I think we had a pretty good match,” Knoop said. “We just have a few areas to clean up. But for being a very young team, I think we did good. Just got to keep having good practices.”

Minster cruises over Houston, Riverside falls to Ben Logan

By Bryant Billing

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

