Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie girls take charge of SCAL race

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s girls basketball team established itself as the clear frontrunner for the Shelby County Athletic League title on Saturday. The Redskins, which finished first in the league last year, rolled to a 51-25 victory to improve 2-0 in SCAL play.

Russia finished second in the SCAL to Fort Loramie last season but couldn’t keep up on Saturday. The Redskins built an 18-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-8 advantage in the second quarter to increase the lead to 31-12 at halftime.

Dana Rose and Marissa Meiring led Fort Loramie with 16 points apiece while Kennedi Gephart and Taylor Ratermann each scored seven. Kendall Monnin led Russia with 10 points.

Fort Loramie made 18-of-53 (33 percent) shot attempts while Russia made 9-of-33 (27).

Anna 41, Fairlawn 27

Fairlawn played Anna close in two quarters in an SCAL game on Saturday, but the Rockets were able to run away late to pick up a win at home.

The teams were tied 4-4 at the end of the first quarter, but Anna used an 18-4 scoring advantage in the second quarter to build a 22-8 halftime lead. The Jets outscored Anna 13-4 in the third quarter, though, to pull within 26-22.

Anna made 10-of-14 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter, though, and held Fairlawn to five points to pull away.

Lauren Barhorst led Anna with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Kiplyn Rowland added eight.

Lauren Dudgeon led Fairlawn with 17 points.

Fairborn 75, Sidney 29

The Skyhawks built a 27-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a big win. Peyton Wiley led the Yellow Jackets with eight points.

Sidney shot 5-of-29 (17.2 percent) from the field and was outrebounded 29-21. The Yellow Jackets had 26 turnovers.

Lehman Catholic 41, Arcanum 27

Arcanum led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cavaliers used a 17-4 scoring advantage in the second quarter to run away in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Carly Edwards led Lehman with 16 points and had two steals. Grace Monnin scored 14 points and had a team-high seven rebounds and was second with four steals. Lauren McFarland scored seven points and Rylie McIver led the squad with six steals.

Botkins 61, Mechanicsburg 32

Botkins picked up its first win of the season on Saturday by dominating Mechanicsburg in a home nonconference game.

The Trojans built a 15-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and then used a 16-6 scoring advantage in the second to take a 31-9 halftime lead.

Jill Greve led Botkins with 13 points while Janell Greve scored 12 and Taira Greve scored 10. Carmen Heuker and Sydney Meyer each scored eight.

New Bremen 48, Celina 19

The Cardinals built a 13-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a home nonconference win over Celina on Saturday.

Kelly Naylor led New Bremen with 19 points while Madison Cordonnier scored eight. Seven other players scored for the Cardinals.

Minster 59, Kalida 29

The Wildcats cruised to a home nonconference win on Saturday. They led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and used a 19-6 scoring advantage in the second quarter to pull away before halftime.

Janae Hoying led Minster with 16 points while Ivy Wolf scored 15 and Demaris Wolf scored 11.

Houston 28, Jackson Center 25

No information was reported.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Russia 60, St. Henry 46

The Raiders bounced back from a season-opening loss to Jackson Center with a big nonconference win over the Redskins on Saturday.

Russia scored 15 points in each quarter and led 30-19 at halftime.

Jordan York led Russia with 20 points while Mason Dapore scored 16 and Daniel Kearns added 10. Carter Francis finished with seven points.

Minster 65, Spencerville 44

Spencerville led 22-10 at the end of the first quarter but Minster dominated the rest of Saturday’s nonconference game. The Wildcats used a 19-7 advantage in the second quarter to tie it 29-29 at halftime and then outscored the Bearcats 17-10 in the third and 19-5 in the fourth.

Jarod Schulze led Minster with 30 point while Jacob Salazar added 12 and Cody Frericks scored eight. Schulze had 12 rebounds and eight blocks and Frericks had 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 25-of-60 (41.7 percent) from the field while Spencerville shot 15-of-41 (36.6). Minster won the rebounding battle 39-13.

Celina 52, Versailles 46

No information was reported.

Columbus Grove 37, Jackson Center 31

No information was reported.

Parkway 61, Botkins 53

No information was reported.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

