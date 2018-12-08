Friday roundup: Anna boys move to 2-0 in SCAL play

ANNA — Anna made quick work of Fairlawn in a 72-58 Shelby County Athletic League win on Friday at home to improve to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

The Rockets led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Fairlawn used an 18-14 scoring advantage in the second to pull within 32-24. Bart Bixler and Griffin Doseck each scored seven points in the third quarter to help Anna build a 54-37 lead heading into the fourth.

Bixler led Ana with 24 points while Doseck finished with 15. Carter Elliott added 10 points while Kam Steward finished with eight.

Ashton Piper led the Jets with 23 while Skylar Piper scored 17.

The Rockets made 17-of-27 free-throw attempts while Fairlawn made 7-of-10.

Riverside 66, Hardin Northern 64

The Pirates fought off a furious rally by Hardin Northern in the second half of a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday to earn a victory at Kenny Truster Gymnasium.

Riverside led 40-24 at halftime, but the Polar Bears scored the first 11 points of the third quarter and stayed close from there.

The Pirates led 64-61 with 29.4 second left when Hardin Northern freshman Nevin Robson hit a 3-pointer to tie it. Riverside called a timeout with 14 seconds left and ran a play that got Lane Willoby the ball. Willoby scored with 3.9 seconds left.

“We drew up a play that we actually tried to run at the start of the third quarter that led to a turnover because we thought it might catch them off guard,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Our guys ran the play to perfection and we got a backside screen from Kameron Schlumbohm for Lane Willoby to tip in a lob pass from Wyatt Auflick.”

The Polar Bears didn’t have any timeouts left after Willoby’s basket and couldn’t get off a shot before the buzzer.

Willoby led Riverside with 23 points and 14 rebounds while Kyle Knight finished with 16. Auflick added 14 and Kameron Schlumbohm added 13.

“This is an odd situation to be in as a coach, because I’m very happy to have come out with a win, but at the same time I’m disappointed that we let the game get to that point,” Bodenmiller said. “At the end of the day, you have to give a lot of credit to Hardin Northern for being a very resilient group of young and talented players.

“It was quite a blessing to be able to come out of this one with a win. Now we just have to get ready for Bradford tomorrow.”

The Pirates outrebounded Hardin Northern 36-21. They shot 27 for 43 (42.9 percent) from the field.

Celina 60, New Bremen 41

The Cardinals fell behind 19-4 by the end of the first quarter and couldn’t mount a comeback in a home nonconference loss on Friday.

Mitchell Hays, Patrick Wells and Nolan Bornhorst each scored nine points for New Bremen.

Allen East 42, New Knoxville 25

The Rangers lost their season opener on Friday night at home. They took a 9-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Allen East used a 14-5 scoring advantage in the second and a 10-4 advantage in the third to run away.

Jared Osborne led New Knoxville with nine points while Andrew Poppe added eight.

Riverside hangs on to beat Hardin Northern

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.