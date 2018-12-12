Girls basketball: Sidney can’t slow down rival Piqua

PIQUA — The struggles for Sidney’s girls basketball team continued in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Wednesday at Garbry Gymnasium.

Piqua built a 22-point by halftime and cruised to a 57-14 victory to improve to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play. The Yellow Jackets dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in league play.

It’s the least amount of points Sidney has scored this season and the program’s lowest amount in a game since scoring 13 in a loss to Tippecanoe last season.

Sidney has struggled since losing leading scorer Alina Kindle to an injury against Tippecanoe on Nov. 28. Since then, Sidney has lost its last four games by at least 17 points, with three of the four losses coming by at least 42.

Piqua, which swept the Yellow Jackets in league play last year, led 26-4 at halftime and scored the first eight points of the third quarter to keep the blowout going.

Sidney found some life on the offensive end near the conclusion of the quarter. Hallie Truesdale, Emma Wiford and Samantha Reynolds made baskets in the last three minutes, but Piqua led 40-10 at the end of the third.

The Indians scored the first six points of the game, but Keliyah Marcus made a layup after a steal with 4:05 left in the first quarter to pull the Yellow Jackets within 6-2.

Piqua quickly pulled away after that, as Sidney didn’t score for the next nine minutes.

Tylah Yeomans made a pair of free throws and Kelsey Bachman made two baskets before the end of the first to put the Indians ahead 12-2. Karley Johns made a 3 from the left wing to open the second, then Aubree Schrub made a basket. Izzy Kidwell made a 3 from the left corner with 4:37 left to finish the 14-0 run and put the Indians ahead 20-2.

Reynolds ended Sidney’s scoreless streak with a basket off the glass with 3:13 left. The Yellow Jackets didn’t score the rest of the quarter.

Reynolds led Sidney with six points while Truesdale finished with four. Johns and Chloe Stewart each led Piqua with nine points. Eight other players scored for the Indians.

The teams will face again in divisional play on Feb. 2 in Sidney.

Sidney will play again next Saturday at Vandalia-Butler, which entered a game against Troy on Wednesday with a 3-2 record.

The Yellow Jackets’ next best chances at ending their losing streak look to be next week. They travel to West Carrollton on Monday and Greenville on Wednesday. Both the Pirates and Green Wave entered Wednesday games with 1-3 records. Both squads have been on the losing side of several blowouts.

The victory earned Piqua another half point in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition. Sidney has a 6-4.5 lead over the Indians after Wednesday’s game.

Sidney’s Keliyah Marcus shoots as Piqua’s Aubree Schrubb defends Wednesday at Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121318SidGbb3-1.jpg Sidney’s Keliyah Marcus shoots as Piqua’s Aubree Schrubb defends Wednesday at Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Cassidy Truesdale advances as Piqua’s Kenzi Anderson defends Wednesday at Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121318SidGbb1-1.jpg Sidney’s Cassidy Truesdale advances as Piqua’s Kenzi Anderson defends Wednesday at Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Emma Wiford shoots against Piqua Wednesday at Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_DSC_7957.jpg Sidney’s Emma Wiford shoots against Piqua Wednesday at Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Keliyah Marcus looks to get past Piqua’s Aubree Schrubb Wednesday at Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_DSC_7980.jpg Sidney’s Keliyah Marcus looks to get past Piqua’s Aubree Schrubb Wednesday at Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Keliyah Marcus is bumped by Piqua’s Tylah Yeomans Wednesday at Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_DSC_8044.jpg Sidney’s Keliyah Marcus is bumped by Piqua’s Tylah Yeomans Wednesday at Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ranaya Conrad shoots over Piqua’s Aubree Schrubb Wednesday at Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_DSC_8162.jpg Sidney’s Ranaya Conrad shoots over Piqua’s Aubree Schrubb Wednesday at Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ranaya Conrad meets resistence from Piqua’s Andrea Marrs Wednesday at Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_DSC_8180.jpg Sidney’s Ranaya Conrad meets resistence from Piqua’s Andrea Marrs Wednesday at Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelsey Kizer passes over Piqua’s Hailey McPherson Wednesday at Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_DSC_8195.jpg Sidney’s Kelsey Kizer passes over Piqua’s Hailey McPherson Wednesday at Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Peyton Wiley advances as Piqua’s Kelsey Bachman defends Wednesday at Piqua. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121318SidGbb2-1.jpg Sidney’s Peyton Wiley advances as Piqua’s Kelsey Bachman defends Wednesday at Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Piqua jumps out to 26-4 lead by halftime and earns big win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

