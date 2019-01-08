Girls basketball: Minster, Fort Loramie ranked No. 1, 2 in D-IV

Minster and Fort Loramie are the top two ranked Ohio girls basketball teams in Division IV in the first Associated Press state polls of the season. The polls were released on Tuesday.

Minster (13-0) is No. 1 in Div. IV and Fort Loramie (11-1) is No. 2. The teams will meet on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Versailles (9-3) is ranked No. 5 in Division III.

New Bremen received votes in Div. IV and Anna received votes in D-III, but neither were not ranked in top 10.

Complete polls are below, with first place votes in parentheses followed by record and total points from AP votes. The polls are voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

DIVISION I 1. Canton McKinley (10) 10-0 163 2. Pickerington Cent. (4) 9-1 146 3. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (5) 9-1 141 4. Cin. Princeton (1) 11-0 116 5. Centerville (4) 13-1 90 6. W. Chester Lakota W. 10-1 83 7. Newark 10-1 81 8. Cin. Walnut Hills 13-1 75 9. Sylvania Southview 10-1 52 10. Can. Glenoak 10-2 46

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Akr. Hoban 41. 12. Tol. Notre Dame 38. 13. Medina 36. 14. Dublin Coffman 28. 15. Westerville S. 27. 16. Eastlake N. 26. 17. Morrow Little Miami 16. 18. Dresden Tri-Valley 15. 18. Mason 15. 20. Youngs. Boardman 12.

DIVISION II 1. Day. Carroll (8) 12-0 174 2. Tol. Rogers (10) 8-2 171 3. New Philadelphia (2) 11-0 110 4. Bellevue (1) 9-1 105 5. Wintersville Indian Creek 11-0 79 6. McArthur Vinton County 10-0 69 7. Beloit W. Branch 9-2 59 8. Poland Seminary (2) 11-0 54 9. Hamilton Badin 9-3 48 10. Thornville Sheridan 9-2 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Granville 42. 12. Millbury Lake 39. 13. Cin. Indian Hill 36. 14. Chillicothe Unioto 29. 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe 25. 15. Franklin 25. 17. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 18. 17. Shaker Hts. Laurel 18. 19. Youngs. Mooney 14. 20. Warren Howland 13. 20. Gates Mills Gilmour 13. 20. McClain 13. 23. Germantown Valley View (1) 12.

DIVISION III 1. Cols. Africentric (18) 10-0 203 2. Findlay Liberty-Benton (2) 9-0 156 3. Waynesville (2) 10-0 99 4. Ottawa-Glandorf 12-1 81 5. Versailles 9-3 76 6. Delta 11-0 67 7. Berlin Hiland (1) 9-2 63 8. Castalia Margaretta (1) 11-1 60 9. Doylestown Chippewa 10-1 44 10. Lynchburg-Clay 11-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Worthington Christian 36. 12. Pemberville Eastwood 35. 13. Collins Western Reserve 34. 14. Cin. Purcell Marian 33. 15. Albany Alexander 32. 16. Oak Hill 30. 17. Anna 25. 18. Bellaire 21. 19. Elyria Cath. 20. 20. Leavittsburg Labrae 19. 21. Sardinia Eastern 17. 22. Minford 13. 23. Warren Champion 12.

DIVISION IV 1. Minster (19) 13-0 222 2. Fort Loramie 11-1 120 3. Cornerstone Christian (1) 11-1 119 4. Fairfield Christian 11-0 92 5. New Madison Tri-Village 11-1 75 6. Waterford 7-1 74 7. Ottoville (1) 10-3 73 8. McDonald (2) 9-0 68 9. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 10-0 57 10. Berlin Center W. Reserve 12-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. New Bremen 36. 12. Shadyside 34. 13. Cin. Country Day 33. 14. Hannibal River 29. 15. Newark Cath. 27. 15. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 27. 17. Zanesville Rosecrans 25. 17. Cortland Maplewood 25. 17. Covington 25. 20. New Knoxville 19. 21. Stryker 18. 22. Beverly Ft. Frye 14.

Fort Loramie’s Ava Sholtis drives around Anna’s Lauren Barhorst during a Shelby County Athletic League game last Thursday in Anna. The Redskins are ranked No. 2 in Div. IV. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_DSC_5295_ne201918174250183.jpg Fort Loramie’s Ava Sholtis drives around Anna’s Lauren Barhorst during a Shelby County Athletic League game last Thursday in Anna. The Redskins are ranked No. 2 in Div. IV. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News