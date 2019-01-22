Girls basketball: Fort Loramie, Minster stay Nos. 1, 2 in Div. IV state poll

Fort Loramie, Minster and Versailles remain ranked in this week’s Associated Press Ohio girls basketball state polls.

The Redskins, which improved to 15-1 with a win over Houston on Monday night, are ranked No. 1 in Division IV. Minster (15-1) is ranked No. 2.

Versailles (11-3) is ranked No. 6 in Division III.

Complete polls are below (Fort Loramie’s record does not include Monday’s win).

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1. Pickerington Cent. (12) 12-1 197 2. Canton McKinley (1) 12-1 156 3. Centerville (2) 16-1 153 4. W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 14-1 127 5. Can. Glenoak 13-1 112 6. Cin. Princeton (2) 13-1 96 7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (3) 11-2 95 8. Cin. Walnut Hills 15-1 82 9. Newark (1) 13-1 71 10. Sylvania Southview 14-1 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Hoban 30. Eastlake N. 26. Youngs. Austintown-Fitch 20. Aurora 12.

DIVISION II 1. Day. Carroll (15) 15-0 215 2. Tol. Rogers (3) 10-2 160 3. New Philadelphia (3) 13-0 159 4. Bellevue 13-1 127 5. Poland Seminary (2) 15-0 125 6. Wintersville Indian Creek 15-0 120 7. McArthur Vinton County 14-0 116 8. Thornville Sheridan 11-2 60 9. Cin. Indian Hill 13-1 30 10. Perry 13-1 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Mooney 18. Chillicothe Unioto 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe 15. Beloit W. Branch 12.

DIVISION III 1. Cols. Africentric (22) 14-0 226 2. Findlay Liberty-Benton 14-0 189 3. Waynesville 13-0 151 4. Ottawa-Glandorf 16-1 130 5. Berlin Hiland 13-1 114 6. Versailles (1) 11-3 78 7. Doylestown Chippewa 13-1 73 8. Castalia Margaretta 14-2 54 9. Lynchburg-Clay 15-1 44 10. Delta 13-1 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 25. Sardinia Eastern 17. Elyria Cath. 14. Newton Falls 13.

DIVISION IV 1. Fort Loramie (13) 14-1 208 2. Minster (2) 15-1 179 3. Cornerstone Christian (3) 14-1 149 4. Fairfield Christian (1) 14-0 126 5. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 15-1 112 6. McDonald (2) 13-0 102 7. Waterford 9-1 91 8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 14-0 73 9. Berlin Center W. Reserve 16-1 58 10. Ottoville 14-2 56

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stryker 14. Shadyside 14. Cortland Maplewood 13. Newark Cath. 12.

Fort Loramie’s Caitlyn Gasson, left, tries to work her way past Minster’s Ivy Wolf during a nonconference game in Fort Loramie on Jan. 12. The Redskins and Wildcats are ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in Division IV. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_CC3I3021-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Caitlyn Gasson, left, tries to work her way past Minster’s Ivy Wolf during a nonconference game in Fort Loramie on Jan. 12. The Redskins and Wildcats are ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in Division IV. David Pence | Sidney Daily News

Versailles remains No. 6 in Div. III