Girls basketball: Fort Loramie, Minster stay Nos. 1, 2 in Div. IV state poll

Fort Loramie, Minster and Versailles remain ranked in this week’s Associated Press Ohio girls basketball state polls.
The Redskins, which improved to 15-1 with a win over Houston on Monday night, are ranked No. 1 in Division IV. Minster (15-1) is ranked No. 2.
Versailles (11-3) is ranked No. 6 in Division III.
Complete polls are below (Fort Loramie’s record does not include Monday’s win).
How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1. Pickerington Cent. (12)
|12-1
|197
|2. Canton McKinley (1)
|12-1
|156
|3. Centerville (2)
|16-1
|153
|4. W. Chester Lakota W. (2)
|14-1
|127
|5. Can. Glenoak
|13-1
|112
|6. Cin. Princeton (2)
|13-1
|96
|7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (3)
|11-2
|95
|8. Cin. Walnut Hills
|15-1
|82
|9. Newark (1)
|13-1
|71
|10. Sylvania Southview
|14-1
|41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Hoban 30. Eastlake N. 26. Youngs. Austintown-Fitch 20. Aurora 12.
|DIVISION II
|1. Day. Carroll (15)
|15-0
|215
|2. Tol. Rogers (3)
|10-2
|160
|3. New Philadelphia (3)
|13-0
|159
|4. Bellevue
|13-1
|127
|5. Poland Seminary (2)
|15-0
|125
|6. Wintersville Indian Creek
|15-0
|120
|7. McArthur Vinton County
|14-0
|116
|8. Thornville Sheridan
|11-2
|60
|9. Cin. Indian Hill
|13-1
|30
|10. Perry
|13-1
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Mooney 18. Chillicothe Unioto 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe 15. Beloit W. Branch 12.
|DIVISION III
|1. Cols. Africentric (22)
|14-0
|226
|2. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|14-0
|189
|3. Waynesville
|13-0
|151
|4. Ottawa-Glandorf
|16-1
|130
|5. Berlin Hiland
|13-1
|114
|6. Versailles (1)
|11-3
|78
|7. Doylestown Chippewa
|13-1
|73
|8. Castalia Margaretta
|14-2
|54
|9. Lynchburg-Clay
|15-1
|44
|10. Delta
|13-1
|41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 25. Sardinia Eastern 17. Elyria Cath. 14. Newton Falls 13.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Fort Loramie (13)
|14-1
|208
|2. Minster (2)
|15-1
|179
|3. Cornerstone Christian (3)
|14-1
|149
|4. Fairfield Christian (1)
|14-0
|126
|5. New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|15-1
|112
|6. McDonald (2)
|13-0
|102
|7. Waterford
|9-1
|91
|8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1)
|14-0
|73
|9. Berlin Center W. Reserve
|16-1
|58
|10. Ottoville
|14-2
|56
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stryker 14. Shadyside 14. Cortland Maplewood 13. Newark Cath. 12.