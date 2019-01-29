Monday roundup: Fort Loramie has no problems with New Knoxville

NEW KNOXVILLE — Fort Loramie grabbed a big early lead and cruised to a 53-19 road nonconference win over New Knoxville on Monday.

The Redskins came out firing and led 17-0 after the first quarter. They led by as many as 25 points in the second quarter on their way to building a 27-7 lead.

Fort Loramie continued its pressure in the third quarter, forcing several Ranger turnovers on its way to taking a 40-9 lead going to the fourth quarter.

Fort Loramie had another balanced scoring night which saw ten different players find the scoring column. Nick Brandewie led the Redskins with 12 points while Collin Moore scored eight.

Carson Bierlein and Andrew Poppe each scored four points for New Knoxville.

Houston 53, Newton 52

John Leist hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to lift the Wildcats to a nonconference victory in Houston on Monday.

Newton led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and 30-25 at halftime. Houston tied it 40-40 at the end of the third.

“I told the guys after the game that I could not be more proud of their fight and effort,” Houston coach Mark Platfoot said. “We did not play well much of the game, but we never gave up and found a way.”

Leist led the Wildcats with 19 points while Adam Winner scored 14 and Jairon Douglas scored 11.

Hardin Northern 53, Lehman Catholic 30

No information was reported.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Urbana 43, Riverside 37

Riverside couldn’t hold onto an early lead and lost a nonconference game on Monday in Urbana.

The Pirates led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and 18-16 at halftime. The Hillclimbers used a 7-4 scoring advantage in the third to take a 23-22 lead and finished with a 20-15 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Lauryn Sanford and Kalin Kreglow each scored eight points while Courtnie Smith and Shelby Giles each scored seven. The Pirates shot 14 for 60 (23.3 percent) from the field and outrebounded Urbana 35-20.

“We had open shots all night, just couldn’t get anything to fall,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “Credit to Urbana for playing hard and earning the win. They deserve it with the effort their team played with tonight. We’re not going to win a lot of games shooting 23 percent from the field, so we need to start shooting better to turn things around.”

Hodge said the team wore special t-shirts before the game in honor of Urbana elementary student Troy Byrd, who died last weekend.

“Today at school, one of my players, Leah Kelsey, asked me what we could do as a kind gesture for the Urbana community since we played them tonight,” Hodge said. “She came up with the idea to get a team shirt to wear during pregame warmups. Thankfully, Main Street Signs was able to print these for us with four hours notice. The girls met at lunch and were all on board with the idea.

“As much as I hate losing, I truly feel like a winner tonight because of the kids in our school district. I love this team, these players, and our kids, they truly have hearts of gold.”

BOWLING

Sidney sweeps Tippecanoe

Sidney’s boys and girls bowling squads beat Tippecanoe at Bel-Mar Lanes on Monday.

The boys team beat the Red Devils 2,483-2,210 to improve its record to 10-4 overall and 7-4 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

Jaxon Rickey had a 463 series, Kaden Abbott had a 415 series and Drake Cromes had a 407 series.

“Great win tonight,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “We lost to them once this season when we bowled them at their place, so payback was coming. All of our kids did an excellent job tonight. Proud of their efforts.”

The girls squad defeated the Red Devils 1,575-1,482 to improve to 4-10 and 3-8. Kate Miller had a career-high of a 325 series, Camryn Smith had a 315 series and Sarah Bell had a 277 series.

“Big win for the girls,” Knoop said. “This was one of the best matches we’ve had, if not the best. Kate Miller had a career night, and that was a big spark for the team. Very good night for the ladies.”

