Tuesday roundup: Houston pulls away early from Botkins

BOTKINS — Houston jumped out early and never looked back on its way to a 46-38 Shelby County Athletic League win at Botkins on Tuesday.

The Wildcats built a 22-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 33-15 at halftime. The Wildcats led 42-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Amber Stangel led Houston with 18 points while Jess Monnier scored 12 and Hayden Riesenbeck added nine.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins with 14 points.

Anna 48, Jackson Center 17

Anna took a 15-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a home SCAL win on Tuesday.

The Rockets led 30-6 at halftime and 37-13 heading into the third quarter.

Lauren Barhorst and Breah Kuck each scored 10 points for the Rockets. Seven other players scored for the team.

Raquel Kessler led Jackson Center with five points.

Russia 47, Fairlawn 24

The Raiders built a 23-13 lead by halftime and cruised to a road SCAL win on Tuesday.

Russia led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and pushed its halftime lead to 10 points with a 9-6 scoring advantage in the second. The Raiders outscored Fairlawn 15-4 in the third and 9-7 in the fourth.

Lauren Dudgeon led Fairlawn with 10 points. The Jets shot 9 for 34 (26 percent) from the field.

Russia statistics were not reported.

Fort Loramie 58, St. Henry 24

Fort Loramie took control early in a home nonconference game against St. Henry on Tuesday.

Fort Loramie jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter behind Marissa Meiring’s six points. Both teams struggled in the second quarter offensively with Loramie outscoring St. Henry 8-7.

In the third quarter, Loramie started moving the ball better and outscored St. Henry 15-7. Meiring had seven points in the third quarter to finish with 13 on the night. She also had five rebounds.

Jadyn Puthoff scored 14 points off the bench to lead the Redskins. Dana Rose had four steals.

Fort Loramie shot 20 for 54 (37 percent) from the field. St. Henry shot 7 for 37 (18 percent) from the field.

Troy Christian 43, Lehman Catholic 26

The Cavaliers team lost at Troy Christian 42-26 in nonconference action on Tuesday.

The Eagles led 10-7, 22-11 and 33-17 at the quarter breaks.

Lauren McFarland had eight points and three steals for Lehman while Carly Edwards had six points and eight rebounds. Grace Monnin grabbed 10 rebounds and Anna Cianciolo had two assists.

West Liberty-Salem 41, Versailles 39

In a matchup of two teams looking for the top seed in the Covington Division III basketball sectional, a bad third quarter doomed Versailles in a nonconference loss in West Liberty.

It was tied 10-10 after one quarter. Versailles took a 26-19 halftime lead, but scored just four points in the third quarter and fell behind 32-30. Both teams scored nine points in the final quarter.

Liz Ording had nine points in the first half to spark Versailles. Caitlin McEldowney finished with 12 and Lindsey Winner added 10.

Versailles won the battle of the boards 24-21.

The Tigers play at Minster on Thursday in a showdown for first place in the MAC.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Marys 56, New Bremen 52

New Bremen fell behind 15-3 in the first quarter and couldn’t come back in a home nonconference game on Tuesday.

After the Roughriders took their big early led, New Bremen outscored them 21-16 in the second to shrink the gap to seven points. St. Marys led 40-33 at the end of the third quarter.

Nolan Bornhorst led the Cardinals with 17 points while Bryce Blickle scored 12.

Lehman Catholic 44, Mississinawa Valley 37

No information was reported.

