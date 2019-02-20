Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie opens tournament with 72-point win

SIDNEY — Fairlawn picked up its first tournament win since the 2014-15 season with a 62-48 victory over Triad on Tuesday in a Division IV sectional quarterfinal at Sidney High School.

The Jets took a 16-10 lead by the end of the first quarter but Triad used a 9-6 scoring advantage in the second to pull within 22-19.

Fairlawn pulled away in the third quarter, though. After hitting a pair of 3-pointers, the Jets turned a two-point lead into an eight-point lead. The Jets hit six 3s in the game and shot 20 for 28 from the free-throw line.

Fairlawn led 43-31 at the end of the third and closed out the win with a 19-12 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn with 26 points while MaCalla Huelskamp scored 12 and Lauren Dudgeon added 11.

The Jets, which are the Sidney sectional’s No. 10 seed, shot 18 for 53 (33 percent) from the field.

Fairlawn advances to face Fort Loramie in a sectional semifinal on Saturday.

Fort Loramie 84, Mississinawa Valley 12

The Redskins had eight players score in the first quarter and took a 31-5 lead on their way to a dominating win over the Blackhawks in a Div. IV sectional quarterfinal on Tuesday in Sidney.

Fort Loramie led 58-8 by halftime. All of the team’s 15 players scored in the win.

Marissa Meiring led Fort Loramie with 13 points while Taylor Ratermann scored 11. The duo were 8 for 19 from three-point range and 24 for 42 from two-point range. Meiring also had six rebounds and five steals.

Kenzie Hoelscher led the squad with six rebounds while Corynn Heitkamp and Caitlyn Gasson each had three assists.

The Redskins, which are the sectional’s No. 1 seed, advance to face Fairlawn on Saturday. They won both Shelby County Athletic League regular-season matchups against the Jets by 40 or more points.

Mechanicsburg 50, Jackson Center 18

Mechanicsburg scored the first 16 points and cruised to a big win over Jackson Center in a D-IV sectional quarterfinal on Tuesday at Sidney.

The Indians led 29-5 at halftime. Jackson Center finished with 27 turnovers.

Jackson Center finishes 1-22 overall. The Tigers will lose four seniors to graduation, including SCAL honorable mention selection Katie Sosby. Other seniors are Raquel Kessler, Caroline Frieders and Chloe Reese.

No statistics were reported.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mechanicsburg 42, Lehman Catholic 29

The Cavaliers lost their regular-season finale at Mechanicsburg on Tuesday in nonconference action.

Mechanicsburg outscored Lehman Catholic 11-0 in the first quarter and built a 22-4 lead by halftime.

Lehman takes an 8-14 overall record in the tournament. The Cavaliers are the No. 8 seed in the Piqua Division IV sectional and will face No. 6 Fairlawn in a sectional opener on Saturday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium.

Mechanicsburg (11-10) has won four games in a row and eight of its last 11. The Indians are the sectional’s No. 10 seed and will face No. 3 Russia on Saturday.

Fort Loramie’s Dana Rose shoots as Mississinawa Valley’s Olivia Murphy defends during a Division IV sectional quarterfinal on Tuesday at Sidney High School. The Redskins led 58-8 by halftime on their way to a 72-point win. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN022019LorGbb2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Dana Rose shoots as Mississinawa Valley’s Olivia Murphy defends during a Division IV sectional quarterfinal on Tuesday at Sidney High School. The Redskins led 58-8 by halftime on their way to a 72-point win. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Macy Imwalle shoots as Mississinawa Valley’s Taylor Stachler defends during a Division IV sectional quarterfinal on Tuesday at Sidney High School. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN022019LorGbb1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Macy Imwalle shoots as Mississinawa Valley’s Taylor Stachler defends during a Division IV sectional quarterfinal on Tuesday at Sidney High School. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.