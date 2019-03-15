Girls basketball: Minster dominates Cornerstone Christian, advances to D-IV state final

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with quotes, more statistics and more photos by 7 p.m. on Friday.

COLUMBUS — Minster had little problems to earn a chance to defend its state title in a Division IV state semifinal on Friday at the Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.

The Wildcats took a double-digit lead late in the first quarter and never let Willoughby Cornerstone Christian come closer the rest of the way in a 65-31 victory.

Minster (27-1), which won the Div. IV title last year, advances to face the winner of the Ottoville vs. Shadyside semifinal in Saturday’s championship game. Ottoville and Shadyside will play in Friday’s second D-IV semifinal. The Wildcats beat Ottoville 63-48 in last year’s D-IV state title game.

The Wildcats took a 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter, and Cornerstone Christian struggled just to play even from there.

Minster led 34-19 at halftime, but the Lady Green pulled within 13 points at 36-23 early in the third. Minster scored the next 12 points on a run that Karly Richard capped off with a basket in the paint with 1:42 left.

Cornerstone Christian didn’t come closer than 24 points the rest of the way.

Xavier commit Courtney Prenger led Minster with 18 points and nine rebounds. Ivy Wolf added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Demaris Wolf finished with nine and Richard finished with eight.

Minster shot 27 for 47 (57.4 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Lady Green 36-14. Cornerstone Christian shot 10 for 33 (30.3 percent) from the field, including 4 for 17 in the second half.

Minster scored the first six points of the game and took a 9-2 lead after a 3 by Janae Hoying with 4:20 left in the first. The Patriots scored the next four points to pull within 9-6, but the Wildcats then went on a 7-0 run, which Falk capped off with a three-point play with 28 seconds left.

The Wildcats led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter and quickly increased their lead in the second. Wolf hit a 3-pointer with 4:13 left to put the Wildcats ahead 27-11.

Cornerstone Christian finishes 23-5.

Minster’s Courtney Prenger drives as Cornerstone Christian’s Madison Cloonan and Lauren Harris close in during a Division IV state semifinal on Friday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The Wildcats dominated Cornerstone Christian to earn a spot in the Div. IV state championship game on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_Cornerstone1.jpg Minster’s Courtney Prenger drives as Cornerstone Christian’s Madison Cloonan and Lauren Harris close in during a Division IV state semifinal on Friday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The Wildcats dominated Cornerstone Christian to earn a spot in the Div. IV state championship game on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Wildcats take 12-point lead by end of 1st, cruise to 65-31 win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

