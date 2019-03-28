Wednesday roundup: Sidney clobbers Urbana 10-0 to open season

SIDNEY — Sidney couldn’t get going in the first inning of a nonconference season opener against Urbana on Wednesday — but it was the only inning they couldn’t.

The Yellow Jackets racked up 10 runs in the next four innings to earn a 10-0 victory in their season opener. Sidney had seven hits, drew six walks and took advantage of two errors by the Hillclimbers to pull away.

After a scoreless first inning, Sidney jump-started the victory with five runs in the second.

Trey Werntz was hit by a pitch at the start of the inning, then Ryan Cagle drew a walk. Brandon Rose hit a line-drive single to right field to score Werntz, then Mitchell Larger was hit by a pitch.

E.J. Davis hit two-run single to center field to put the Yellow Jackets up 3-0, and Caleb Harris followed two batters later with a two-run single to left field.

Rose drove in a run on a fielder’s choice in the third inning. Davis led off the fourth with a walk and later scored after stealing second and third and advancing to home plate on a wild pitch. Darius Boeke hit an RBI single and Lathan Jones drove in a run on a fielder’s choice before the inning was over to boost the lead to 9-0.

Davis forced a run-rule win in the fifth. He reached first on a fielder’s choice, advanced to third on a single by Ryan Caufield and scored on a wild pitch.

Davis was 1 for 3 and scored three runs. Jones had a double and Cagle drew two walks,

Larger picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two hits and struck out 11 batters in four innings with three walks.

BOYS TENNIS

Sidney 3, Urbana 2

The Yellow Jackets earned a close win in a nonconference match on Wednesday in Sidney.

Prem Dev won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Grant Hoying won 6-1, 6-0 at second singles and Broc Bey lost 6-3, 6-0 at third singles.

Jersain Brux and Kazuma Okada won 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 at first doubles and Isaiah Brux and Tyler Overholser lost 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

Lehman Catholic 3, Lima Central Catholic 2

Lehman Catholic won a nonconference match on Wednesday in Lima.

Danny Lins lost 7-5, 4-6, 10-6 at first singles. Sam Gilardi won 7-5, 6-1 at second singles and Mikkel Alvarez lost 6-3, 6-3 at third singles.

“I thought Danny fought really hard and adjusted his game well to come back from 5-2 down in the first set to almost come back and win,” Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht said. “Sam was down 5-4 in the first set and won nine out of the next 10 games to clinch the team win for us. With Elijah Jock out sick, we moved Mikkel up to varsity and he played well in his first ever varsity match.”

Sean Toner and Cole Kramer won 6-3, 6-1 at first doubles. Elias Bezy and Max Schmiesing won 6-2, 6-2 at second doubles.

“Cole and Sean moved to first doubles and stayed unbeaten on the season with a convincing win,” Ungericht said. “Max moved to second doubles with Elias to win also. Elias remains undefeated on the season as well and we have yet to lose at doubles so far.”

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

