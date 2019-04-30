Monday roundup: Sidney loses 2 games at Greenville

GREENVILLE — Sidney lost a pair of Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division games at Greenville on Monday.

The Green Wave earned a 15-5 run-rule victory in the first game, then rallied late to beat the Yellow Jackets 10-7 in eight innings in the second game.

Greenville scored four runs in the sixth inning to end the first game. The Green Wave had 17 hits and three errors while Sidney had five hits and one error.

Mitch Larger picked up the loss in the first game. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed eight earned runs on eight hits and four walks. He had three strikeouts.

Lathan Jones was 2 for 2 in the first game and drew two walks.

The Yellow Jackets built a 7-0 lead in the first four innings in the second game, but Greenville scored four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to tie it, then scored three in the eighth to complete the comeback.

Greenville had seven hits and five errors while Sidney had nine hits and two errors.

Ben Spangler was charged with the loss. He pitched two innings and allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks. Ryan Caufield started the second game and allowed three earned runs on one hit and six walks in five innings. He had seven strikeouts.

Carson Taylor was 2 for 4 and Ryan Cagle was 2 for 5 in the second game. Cagle hit a double, as did Larger and Jaron Kelly.

The two squads opted to play both contests on Monday as opposed to playing one on Monday and the other on Tuesday in Sidney as originally scheduled in order to avoid rain that was forecasted for Tuesday.

Anna 6, Houston 2

Anna scored three runs in the first two innings to take the lead and then added three more in the fifth and sixth to secure a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Monday at Houston.

Anna had six hits and three errors while Houston had three hits and four errors.

Cole Maurer picked up the win for the Rockets. He pitched six innings and didn’t allow an earned run. He gave up three hits and two walks and had eight strikeouts. Jarred Siegle pitched the seventh inning and struck out the three batters he faced.

Kyle Evans hit a double for Anna while Elliott drew four walks.

John Leist was charged with the loss. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed five earned runs on five hits and five walks. He had five strikeouts.

Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0

The Redskins won a pitcher’s duel in an SCAL game at Jackson Center on Monday.

The hits were scarce on a cold, wind-blown day. Carson Regula held Loramie to just three hits in an outstanding complete game effort. Loramie’s CJ Billing also allowed only three hits in his complete game shutout.

Fort Loramie scored in the top of the first. Carter Mescher reached on a hit-by-pitch and then went all the way around to third on an errant pick-off attempt. He scored on an RBI groundout by Billing.

In the second inning, Darren Hoying got a two-out single but was stranded. In the third, Nathan Raterman drew a walk with one out but he was also stranded as Regula would retire Billing and Jared Middendorf to end the inning.

Loramie again would leave another runner on base in the sixth. Middendorf singled to right but Regula again buckled down and retired the next batter.

The Redskins got an insurance run in the seventh when Hoying walked. Shane Hilgefort would follow that with a hit to right center. Hoying advanced to third and then scored while Hilgefort was caught in a rundown after trying to stretch his single into a double.

Billing silenced Jackson Center’s bats after the Tigers threatened in the bottom of the first. Francis and Reichert both got hits in the inning, but Billing was able to navigate through the inning and keep the Tigers scoreless. He settled in from there and finished with 4 four strikeouts with no walks.

Russia 12, Botkins 2

The Raiders scored four runs in the fifth inning to finish off Botkins and pick up a home SCAL victory in run-rule fashion on Monday.

Russia had 10 hits and three errors while Botkins had two hits and two errors.

Grant Saunders was 3 for 3 and scored two runs for the Raiders while Will Sherman was 2 for 3 with two runs and 1 RBI. Jordan York and Carter Francis batted in two runs apiece. York hit a home run while Saunders and Gavin George had one double each.

Daniel Kearns picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters without allowing a walk.

Parker Geis was charged with the loss. He pitched three innings and gave up five earned runs on seven hits and three walks. He had two strikeouts.

New Bremen 10, Mississinawa Valley 2

The Cardinals scored four runs in the third and five in the fifth to pull away from Mississinawa Valley in a nonconference game on Monday in New Bremen.

New Bremen had 10 hits and one error while Mississinawa Valley had five hits and two errors.

Ben Kuck picked up the win for the Cardinals. He pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits and one walk. He had 11 strikeouts.

Mitchell Hays was 2 for 2 with two walks. He had 4 RBIs and hit a home run.

Grant Selby was 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Aaron Vonderhaar was 1 for 2 with two walks and hit a double.

Postponed/canceled: Fairlawn at Ansonia; Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley.

• Softball

Greenville 3, Sidney 0; Greenville 8, Sidney 4

The Yellow Jackets lost a pair of Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division games at Greenville on Monday.

No statistics were reported.

Houston 6, Anna 4

The Wildcats picked up a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Monday in Houston.

Emilee Foster pitched a complete game. She allowed two earned runs and struck out nine batters.

Allisen Foster hit a pair of home runs for Houston. Peyton New and Olivia Bowser each had two hits.

Carrie White and Eliana Crosson each had two hits for Anna. White hit a double.

Russia 19, Botkins 2

The Raiders scored four runs in the first to take the lead and then added 12 in the second to run away to an SCAL victory on Monday in Russia.

Russia had 17 hits and five errors while Botkins had four hits and three errors.

Jenna Cordonnier was 4 for 5 for the Raiders. She hit one home run and one triple, had 7 RBIs and scored four runs.

Olivia Moorman and Shea Borchers were each 3 for 3 and Riley Hammonds and Kennedie Goubeaux each had two hits. Hammonds and Goubeaux both hit home runs and Borchers hit a double.

Morgan Wenrick picked up the win for Russia. She pitched a complete game and didn’t allow an earned run. She had six strikeouts and had one walk.

Courtney Sutton was charged with the loss for Botkins. She pitched a complete game and allowed 14 earned runs. She had one strikeout and nine walks.

Fort Loramie 13, Jackson Center 1

The Redskins picked up an SCAL victory in five innings on Monday. They scored nine runs in the fourth to put the game away.

Fort Loramie had 11 hits and one error while Jackson Center had three hits and one error.

Aleah Frilling picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run. She had six strikeouts and allowed one walk.

Ellie Holthaus was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI for the Redskins. Gephart, Desiree’ Fogt and Aubrey Baker each had two hits. Baker, Fogt, Gephart and Holthauus each had one double.

Kenleigh Fortner was charged with the loss. She pitched five innings and allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and three walks. She had two strikeouts.

Ally Russo was 1 for 2 with 1 RBI for Jackson Center. Kennedy Jackson scored the team’s run.

New Bremen 9, Lehman Catholic 4

The Cardinals used a big fifth inning to run away from Lehman Catholic and earn a nonconference victory on Monday in New Bremen.

Lehman scored two runs in the third to take the lead but New Bremen tied it with two in the fourth. The Cavaliers scored two in the top of the fifth but the Cardinals scored seven in the bottom half to run away.

New Bremen had eight hits and two errors while Lehman had seven hits and one error.

Kira Bertke and Erin Smith were each 2 for 4 for New Bremen. Bertke led the squad with 3 RBIs and scored a team-high two runs. Smith hit a double and Hannah Tenkman hit a triple.

Molly Smith picked up the win in the circle. She pitched complete game and gave up one earned run. She had eight strikeouts and allowed one walk.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss. She pitched a complete game and allowed nine earned runs on seven hits and five walks. She had three strikeouts.

Angela Brunner was 2 for 4 while Heidi Toner was 2 for 3. Grace Monnin hit a double and had 3 RBIs.

Lima Bath 12, Minster 11 (extra innings)

Minster lost its first game of the season on Monday. Bath scored three runs in the seventh to force extra innings then scored one in the ninth to earn a nonconference victory in Lima.

Minster scored seven runs in the second to take a 7-2 lead. Bath pulled within 10-8 after the sixth inning but Minster scored one in the top of the seventh to boost the lead to three runs. Bath rallied from there.

Bath had 15 hits and four errors while Minster had 11 hits and four errors.

Laney Hemmelgarn was charged with the loss for Minster. She pitched three innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks.

Karly Richard, Danielle Barhorst, Taylor Homan and Hemmelgarn each had two hits for Minster. Homan and Richard each had 3 RBIs and Hemmelgarn and Mara Schmiesing each scored two runs. Homan, Hemmelgarn, Lindsey Albers and Kaitlyn Wolf each hit one double.

Canceled/postponed: Riverside at Upper Scioto Valley.

• Boys tennis

Sidney 3, Greenville 2

The Yellow Jackets earned a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division victory on Monday in Sidney.

Prem Dev won 6-1, 6-2 at first singles while Grant Hoying won 6-0, 6-1 at second singles and Akansh Mani won 6-3, 6-1 at third singles.

Jersain Brux and Kazuma Okada lost 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles and TJ Leonard and Broc Bey lost 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.

Anna, Fort Loramie, Russia baseball squads earn SCAL wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.