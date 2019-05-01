Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie baseball stays undefeated in SCAL

RUSSIA — Fort Loramie scored six runs in the first two innings to set the tone early in a 9-0 victory over Russia in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday.

The Redskins, which remain undefeated, had 12 hits and one error while Russia had three hits and three errors.

Devin Wehrman was 3 for 4 and scored three runs for Fort Loramie while Darren Hoying, Eli Rosengarten, Ben Barhorst and Jared Middendorf each had two hits. Rosengarten led the squad with 4 RBIs and hit one double. Hoying hit a triple.

Nathan Raterman picked up the win on the mound for Fort Loramie. He pitched a complete game and struck out six batters with four walks.

Grant Saunders was charged with the loss for Russia. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits. He had three strikeouts.

Gavin George was 1 for 2 at the plate for the Raiders.

Jackson Center 11, Riverside 10

Trent Platfoot scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Tigers a nonconference win on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Platfoot hit a single to second base with one out and then advanced to second base after Carson Regula reached on an error. He advanced to third on a walk, then scored on a passed ball with two outs to give Jackson Center the win.

The Tigers had 11 hits and five errors while Riverside had 12 hits and two errors.

Jacob Vetter picked up the win for Jackson Center. He pitched four innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits and five walks.

Christopher Elchert was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs for the Tigers while Trent Platfoot was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs. Jacob Francis was 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Francis hit a double.

Harley Asbury was charged with the loss for Jackson Center. He pitched three innings and allowed five earned runs on seven hits and five walks. He had two strikeouts.

RJ McGowan was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs for Riverside. Asbury, Justin Ritzma, Kyle Robinson and Levi Godwin each had two hits. Asbury, McGowan and Ritzma each hit doubles.

Brookville 11, Anna 1

The Blue Devils scored three runs in the first two innings then scored four in both the fourth and sixth to earn a run-rule nonconference win over Anna on Tuesday in Brookville.

Brookville had 11 hits and one error while Anna had five hits and five errors.

Jacob Robinson was charged with the loss for Anna. He pitched four innings and allowed three earned runs on eight hits and three walks.

Jarred Siegle was 2 for 3 at the plate for the Rockets.

Lehman Catholic 10, Springfield Emmanuel Christian 0

The Cavaliers earned a run-rule nonconference victory on Tuesday in Sidney. Lehman had a 3-0 lead after three innings then scored seven runs on five hits and three errors in the fourth to put it away.

Jared Magoteaux pitched a complete game. He struck out six batters and walked one.

“Jared pitched a nice game and his team supported him with timely hitting and good defense,” Lehman coach Dave King said.

RJ Bertini and Bryce Kennedy each had two hits. Bertini had 3 RBIs and Kennedy hit a double.

St. Henry 6, Minster 1

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in Minster. The Redskins scored two runs in each the third and fourth innings to take control.

St. Henry had nine hits and two errors while Minster had three hits and two errors.

Ethan Lehmkuhl was charged with the loss for Minster. He pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks. He had three strikeouts.

New Bremen 5, Fort Recovery 0

New Bremen scored two runs in each the fifth and sixth innings to run away with a MAC victory on Tuesday in Fort Recovery.

The Cardinals had nine hits and no errors while Fort Recovery had five hits and two errors.

Spencer Alig picked up the win. He gave up five hits and two walks and struck out four batters in seven innings.

Patrick Wells was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI, one run and two doubles. Ryan Bertke also hit a double.

Versailles 5, Delphos St. John’s 3

Versailles scored three runs in the third inning to power a road MAC win on Tuesday. It was tied 1-1 before the Tigers took a 4-1 lead in the third. They added another run in the sixth and held the Blue Jays to two runs the rest of the way to preserve the win.

Versailles had eight hits and three errors while St. John’s had three hits and one error.

Garrett Toops picked up the win on the mound for Versailles. He pitched five innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit and five walks. He had eight strikeouts.

Will Eversole and Nathan Wagner each had two hits for Versailles. Eversole, Zach Griesdorn and Garrett Toops each hit doubles.

• Softball

Houston 5, Lehman Catholic 2

The Wildcats put together a four-run rally in the sixth inning on Tuesday, coming from behind to defeat Lehman in a nonconference game in Houston.

Houston got five of their six hits in the sixth to power the rally.

Allisen Foster, Emilee Foster and Peyton New each had doubles for the Wildcats. New had two hits.

Emilee Foster pitched a complete game and earned the victory.

“We played our best defensive game of the season tonight,” Houston coach Brent New said.

Angela Brunner had three hits for Lehman while Carly Edwards and Heidi Toner each had two hits and Grace Monnin doubled as the Cavaliers outhit Houston 9-6 in the game. Annie Stiver took the loss, striking out four, walking one and allowing one earned run.

Riverside 20, Jackson Center 4

The Pirates scored seven runs in the first inning to set the tone on their way to a nonconference run-rule win on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Riverside had 17 hits and two errors while Jackson Center had five hits and one error.

Jalynn Stanley was 5 for 5 with 9 RBIs for Riverside and scored four runs. She hit two home runs and hit two doubles.

Jordyn Marshall, Alli McKee, Jenna Woods, Kristin Schlumbohm, Malaina Jenkins and Kara Kauffmann each had two hits for Riverside. Jenkins and Kauffman each had 3 RBIs and Amerra Huston scored four runs and drew four walks.

Woods picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs. She gave up three walks and struck out five batters.

“The girls played well tonight,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “Some starters were missing for a school function and the younger players stepped up tonight.”

Kenleigh Fortner was charged with the loss for Jackson Center. She allowed 14 earned runs on 13 hits and four walks in three innings.

Ally Russo hit a double for the Tigers. Riley Jackson was 1 for 2 with a walk, 1 RBI and one run.

Versailles 11, Fort Loramie 7

Versailles scored all 11 of its runs in the first four innings to take control early on its way to a nonconference win on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Versailles had 10 hits and two errors while Fort Loramie had five hits and four errors.

Tara Fritscher picked up the win in the circle for Versailles. She pitched seven innings and allowed five earned runs on five hits and four walks.

Fritscher, Abby Stammen and Makenzie Knore each had two hits for Versailles. Stammen and Knore both hit doubles.

Clara Gephart was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie. She pitched three innings and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks.

Macy Imwalle was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs for Fort Loramie. She hit a home run. Aleah Frilling hit a double.

Minster 15, St. Henry 3

The Wildcats scored eight runs in the sixth inning to close out a run-rule MAC victory on Tuesday in St. Henry.

Minster had 15 hits and two errors while St. Henry had five hits and one error.

Karly Richard, Kaitlyn Wolf, Taylor Homan, Laney Hemmelgarn, Rachael Hoying, Emily Stubbs and Mara Schmiesing each had two hits for Minster. Hemmelgarn led the squad with 4 RBIs and Richard and Wolf each scored three runs. Richard hit two doubles while Homan and Stubbs each hit one. Homan also hit a triple.

Hoying picked up the win in the circle for Minster. She pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks. She had four strikeouts.

• Track and field

Anna boys, girls sweep quad meet

Anna’s boys and girls squads swept a home quad meet on Tuesday.

Anna’s boys finished first with 112 points. Houston was second with 63 and Russia was third.

Anna’s Alex Bruggaman was first in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.75 seconds. Jeffery Richards was first in the 100 dash in 11.45, Colton Nanik was first in 300 hurdles in 43.28, Bart Bixler was first in the 200 dash in 24.23, Caleb Gaier was first in the 3,200 run in 10:50, Kamren Steward was first in long jump with 18-5 and Malachi Minnich was first in shot put with a throw of 43-11.75.

The Rockets won the 800 relay in 1:35 and the 400 relay in 55.11.

Houston’s Tristin Freistuhler was first in the 1,600 run in 4:53. Ethan Knouff won the 400 run in 52.39 and Wesley Jester was first in high jump with 5-8. The Wildcats won the 3,200 relay in 8:59 and the 1,600 relay in 3:42.

Russia’s Jake Goubeaux was first in the 800 run in 2:15. Michael York was first in discus with a throw of 127-10 and Max Bohman was first in pole vault by clearing 12-0.

Anna’s girls finished first with 115.5 points. Russia was second with 67 and Houston was third with 43.

Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was first in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.12 seconds, first in 300 hurdles in 47.42 and first in the 100 dash in 12.95. Camryn Wilson was first in the 200 dash in 28.69, Kaylie Kipp was first in the 3,200 run in 13:21 and Lauryn Wolters was first in long jump with 14-1.5.

The Rockets won the 800 relay in 1:52, the 400 relay in 55.11 and the 1,600 relay in 4:29.

Russia’s Becca Seger was first in the 400 run in 1:04. Ella Hoehne was first in the 800 run in 2:34 and Sarah Pinchot was first in pole vault with 9-0. The Raiders won the 3,200 relay in 10:44.

Houston’s Ava Knouff was first in the 1,600 run in 5:43. Shelby Ayers was first in discus with a throw of 116-2 and first in shot put with a throw of 36-6.5.

Lehman Catholic girls, Riverside boys win Lima Perry meet

Lehman Catholic’s girls team and Riverside’s boys squad won a five-team meet at Lima Perry on Tuesday.

Riverside’s boys finished first with 82 points while Jackson Center was fourth with 21 and Lehman Catholic was fifth with 14.

Riverside’s Damian Slaven was first in the 100-meter dash in 12.35 seconds. Jaxon Heath was first in the 200 in 24.74 and Justin Thompson was first in the 400 in 58.69. Darrick Cotterman won high jump by clearing 5-8 while Jeffrey Wren won pole vault with 7-0 and Ethan Jackson won long jump with 17-6.

The Pirates won the 400 relay in 43.04 and the 800 relay in 1:41.

Jackson Center’s Jarrett Yinger won discus with a throw of 99-7.5.

Lehman Catholic’s girls were first with 90 points. Jackson Center was second with 46 and Riverside was third with 45.

Lehman’s Lindsey Magoteaux won the 100-meter dash in 13.17 seconds and was first in long jump with a leap of 15-3. Rylie McIver won the 200 in 27.31, Colleen O’Leary won the 800 in 2:52, Maria Schmiesing won the 1,600 in 5:58 and Lauren McFarland won the 100 hurdles in 17.75.

The Cavaliers won the 400 relay in 52.67, the 800 relay in 1:52.89 and the 3,200 relay 11:28.

Riverside’s Lauryn Sanford was first in the 400 dash in 1:03 and won the high jump by clearing 5-3. Irene Winner won the 3,200 run in 14:08 and Alli Knight won pole vault by clearing 7-6.

Jackson Center’s Katie Clark was first in shot put with a throw of 32-10.5 and first in discus with a throw of 91-5. The Tigers won the 1,600 relay in 4:54.

Jackson Center, Lehman Catholic earn nonconference wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

