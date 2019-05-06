Saturday roundup: Anna pulls away late from Riverside

ANNA — Anna scored four runs in the second inning to jump start a 9-3 nonconference victory over Riverside on Saturday.

Tyler McClay led the Rockets off in the second with a single on a hard ground ball to center field, then Brandon Shannon followed with a double to center field. Brayden Collier followed with a two-run single on a hard grounder to center field.

Riverside pitcher Bryce Schmiesing then walked Andrew Scully. Collier was picked off at third for the first out of the inning, but Grant Spangler hit a single to shallow right field to score another run. Jarred Siegle drove home another run before the end of the inning on a line-drive single to center.

Riverside scored on an RBI single by Levi Godwin in the third but the Rockets added another run on two hits in the bottom half.

The Pirates pulled within 5-3 in the fifth after RBI singles by RJ McGowan and Harley Asbury, but Anna scored three runs on two hits and a walk in the fifth to put it away and then added an insurance run in the sixth.

The Rockets had 11 hits and one error while Riverside had eight hits and one error.

Jacob Robinson picked up the win for the Rockets. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on eight hits and one walk. He had six strikeouts.

McClay was 3 for 3 while Siegle and Spangler each had two hits. Siegle had two walks. Collier and Spangler each had 3 RBIs.

Schmiesing was charged with the loss for Riverside. He pitched two innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk. He had one strikeout.

Godwin was 3 for 4 and hit a double. Asbury was 2 for 2 with one walk.

Saturday’s games was originally scheduled to be at Riverside but was moved to Anna due to field conditions in De Graff.

Lehman Catholic 8, Botkins 1

The Cavaliers scored two runs in each the first and second innings to jump start a nonconference win over Botkins on Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman had six hits and two errors while the Trojans had three hits and three errors.

Drew Barhorst earned the win on the mound for Lehman. He pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run. He had eight strikeouts and one walk.

Bryce Kennedy had three hits for Lehman while John Cianciolo and Jared Magoteaux each had one double. Alex Keller led the squad with 3 RBIs.

Parker Geis was charged with the loss on the mound for Botkins.

Fort Loramie 10, Springfield 3

Devin Wehrman and Nathan Raterman each hit a home run in Fort Loramie’s home nonconference victory over Springfield on Saturday.

Raterman’s two-run shot came in the bottom of the first inning to deep right center field.

In the second inning, Loramie broke it open.

Darren Hoying started the inning off with a walk. After an error and then another walk, this one to starting pitcher Mason Kemper, Carter Mescher drilled a two-run double to left field.

Mescher was called out attempting to advance to third, but the Redskins then started a new rally. Raterman got a base hit to right and CJ Billing drew a walk. Wehrman then hit a 3-run home run to left.

By the time the scoring was done in the second, Fort Loramie led 9-0.

The Wildcats got all three of their runs in the third inning as four of the first five batters got hits before Kemper struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning.

From there, Loramie pitchers Griffin Meyer and Noah Guillozet limited Springfield to just one hit the rest of the way.

Fort Loramie added a run in the fifth inning. Mescher got his second hit of the day, stole second base and scored on a double by Wehrman.

Wehrman ended the day with stuffed stat line of a double, home run and 4 RBIs. Raterman had a homer, a single and 2 RBIs. Mescher had two hits along with two stolen bases and 2 RBIs.

The bottom part of the Redskins’ lineup set the table all day with Hoying, Shane Hilgefort and Kemper each drawing two walks.

Fairlawn 10, Harlan Christian 0

The Jets dominated Harlan Christian in the first game of a home nonconference doubleheader on Saturday.

Keith Orndorff pitched a complete game. He had six strikeouts and allowed one walk.

Jordan Lessing was 3 for 3 while Ethan Westerbeck was 3 for 4 and Kyle Peters and Doug Wright were each 2 for 3.

Fairlawn 14, Harlan Christian 5

Fairlawn finished a home nonconference doubleheader with another big win.

Ashton Piper pitched a complete game and had four strikeouts and no walks. He was 3 for 3 at the plate.

Doug Wright, Kyle Peters and Jordan Lessing each had two hits for Fairlawn. Lessing hit a home run. Skyler Piper was 1 for 1 and drew two walks.

Lima Shawnee 12, Russia 1

Shawnee scored six runs in the third inning, which was too much for the Raiders to overcome as they lost in six innings on Saturday in Russia.

Shawnee had 12 hits and three errors while Russia had five hits and three errors.

Grant Saunders was charged with the loss. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks.

Evan Monnier and Jordan York were each 2 for 4 at the plate for Russia.

Versailles 13, Milton-Union 4

The Tigers scored nine runs in the last two innings to run away to a big nonconference win over Milton-Union on Saturday in Versailles.

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the first but Versailles scored four runs in the next two innings and led the rest of the way.

Adam Kremer picked up the win on the mound. He pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks. He had five strikeouts.

Kremer was 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBIs and three runs. Zach Griesdorn, Brayden Robinson and Conner VanSkyock each had two hits. Robinson and VanSkyock each hit a double.

The Tigers had 11 hits and two errors while Milton-Union had six hits and six errors.

Postponed/canceled: New Bremen at Fort Jennings, Minster at Cincinnati Country Day.

• Softball

Fort Loramie 8, Troy 1

The Redskins scored two runs in the first inning to take control early in their first game in the Houston Showcase on Saturday. They had 13 hits and no errors while the Trojans had five hits and one error.

Aleah Frilling earned the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run. She had four strikeouts and two walks.

Frilling was 3 for 4 at the plate while Macy Imwalle, Clara Gepahrt and Katelyn DeLoye each had two hits. Frilling, Ellie Holthaus and Lorissa Hoying each had a double.

Fort Loramie 8, Middletown Madison 4

Fort Loramie scored three runs in the first and added three more in the fourth to secure a victory in its second game in the Houston Showcase on Saturday.

The victory was the 200th of coach Brad Turner’s career. Turner is in his 12th season at the school.

“Reaching this milestone win is pretty neat,” Turner said. “I’ve been fortunate to have some gifted athletes over the years who are a big part of this and I share all of these wins with my assistant coach and brother Nick who has been with me all along the way.”

Clara Gephart had her best game of the season as she went 4 for 4 with two doubles and 5 RBIs, 4 of which came with two outs on two different at-bats.

Desiree’ Fogt and Aleah Frilling were each 2 for 3. Frilling scored twice and she picked up her second win of the day going the distance in the circle again. She allowed three earned runs on eight hits and three walks and had four strikeouts.

The Redskins had nine hits and one error while Madison also had one error.

Sidney 7, Riverside 0

The Yellow Jackets scored all seven runs in the first two innings and cruised from there to a win over Riverside in a game in the Houston Showcase on Saturday.

Sidney had nine hits and two errors while the Pirates had two hits and four errors.

Lauren Barker pitched a complete game for Sidney and struck out 11 batters with two walks.

Allie Herrick, Heidi Aselage and Alli Milanese each had two hits for Sidney. Herrick, Milanese and Jenna Smith each had one double for Sidney while Naida Stephens hit a triple. Milanese and Madison Osborne each had 2 RBIs.

Jenna Woods was charged with the loss for Riverside. She pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs. She had three strikeouts and two walks.

Sidney 7, Triad 0

The Yellow Jackets picked up the victory in their second game in the Houston Showcase on Saturday.

No information was submitted.

Troy 5, Houston 3

The Trojans scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to complete a rally in a rain-shortened game in the Houston Showcase on Saturday.

The Wildcats had two hits and no errors while the Trojans had seven hits and two errors.

Houston Showcase rainouts

Several games at the Houston Showcase were canceled due to rain that moved through the area on Saturday afternoon. Among the cancelations were Springfield vs. Houston and Riverside vs. Parkway.

Versailles 13, Coldwater 1

The Tigers scored nine runs in the first two innings and earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory in a makeup game on Saturday in Coldwater.

Versailles had 15 hits and didn’t commit an error while Coldwater had four hits and committed three errors.

Tara Fritscher earned the win in the circle. She didn’t allow an earned run and had four strikeouts with five walks in five innings.

Fritscher was 4 for 4 at the plate with 1 RBI while Caitlin McEldowney, Hannah Barga and Makenzie Knore each had three hits and Caitlyn Luthman had two. Abby Stammen led the squad with 3 RBIs while McEldowney, Barga and Knore each scored three runs. Barga hit two doubles and a triple while McEldowney hit one triple and one double.

Marion Local 14, Anna 5

The Rockets lost a home nonconference game on Saturday.

No statistics were reported.

Fort Loramie softball picks up 2 wins in Houston Showcase

