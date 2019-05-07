Monday roundup: Fort Loramie beats Anna to clinch share of SCAL title

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie used timely hitting and took advantage of several errors by Anna to secure at least a share of its third consecutive Shelby County Athletic League title with an 8-1 victory on Monday.

The Redskins scored the first four runs of the game and then pulled away with four runs in the sixth inning. They had six hits and two errors while Anna had five hits and five errors.

Ben Barhorst scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second inning when Darren Hoying reached first base on an Anna fielding error. The Redskins took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Nathan Raterman scored on an error by Anna pitcher Carter Elliott.

Fort Loramie expanded the lead to 4-0 in the third. Barhorst and Eli Rosengarten led off the inning with singles. Barhorst later scored on a passed ball, then Rosengarten scored on a sacrifice by Carter Mescher.

Anna scored on a sacrifice ground out by Kyle Evans in the fifth inning, but Fort Loramie put the game away in the bottom half by scoring four runs on four hits and a walk. Shane Hilgefort hit a three-run double to left field and CJ Billing hit an RBI single to right field in the inning.

Raterman picked up the win on the mound. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk. He had seven strikeouts.

Rosengarten was 2 for 3 at the plate for Fort Loramie.

Elliott was charged with the loss. He allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. He had three strikeouts.

Andrew Scully was 2 for 3 at the plate for the Rockets.

The victory improved Fort Loramie to 21-0 overall and 10-0 in SCAL play while Anna fell to 14-4 and 9-2, respectively. The Redskins have two league games left; they’ll travel to Botkins on Thursday and Houston on May 17.

Fairborn 14, Sidney 2

The Skyhawks scored five runs in the first two innings and then scored nine in the sixth to earn a run-rule victory over the Yellow Jackets in a Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover game on Monday in Sidney.

Fairborn had 11 hits and no errors while Sidney had three hits and one error.

Mitch Larger was charged with the loss on the mound. He allowed five earned runs on four hits and two walks in five innings. He had eight strikeouts.

Leadoff hitter Ryan Schloss was 2 for 2 with one walk for Sidney.

Jackson Center 14, Botkins 4

The Tigers scored eight runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game and earn a run-rule SCAL victory on Monday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center had 13 hits and four errors while Botkins had three hits and two errors.

The Tigers scored six runs in the first two innings but Botkins scored two runs in each the fourth and fifth innings to get back in the game.

Botkins never got an out in the bottom half of the inning, though. Jackson Center had five hits in the inning and drew two walks while the Trojans committed two fielding errors. Jacob Francis hit a three-run home run to end the game.

Carson Regula picked up the win for the Tigers. He pitched three innings and didn’t allow an earned run. He had five strikeouts and didn’t give up a walk.

Francis was 3 for 5 at the plate and had 5 RBIs. He also hit a two-run home run in the second inning.

Trent Platfoot and Jacob Vetter were each 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one run for the Tigers while Trevor Sosby and Ethan Pohlschnieder were each 2 for 3 with two runs. Sosby had 2 RBIs.

Dylan Motter was charged with the loss for Botkins. He gave up eight earned runs on 11 hits and one walk in four innings.

Houston 2, Fairlawn 1

Two errors in the fourth inning were costly for Fairlawn in an SCAL game at Houston on Monday. The Wildcats scored two runs in the inning and held on to earn a victory in a pitcher’s duel.

Fairlawn scored a run in the top of the third but the Wildcats took control in the bottom of the fourth.

Brennan Arnold started the fourth by reaching first base on an error, then stole second and advanced to third on a single by Howie Ludwig. He then scored on an error, and Ludwig later scored on a ground out by Dominic Beaver.

Fairlawn had four hits and two errors while Houston had three hits and one error.

Ludwig picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run on four hits. He had two walks and six strikeouts.

Doug Wright was charged with the loss for Fairlawn. He pitched a complete game and had two walks and four strikeouts.

Skyler Piper and Jordan Lessing were each 2 for 3 for the Jets.

Lehman Catholic 23, Columbus Grove 2

The Cavaliers scored 20 runs in an odd second inning and had no problems earning a nonconference win on Monday in Sidney.

Lehman had seven hits in the second and was aided by Columbus Grove walking eight batters and hitting two. The Bulldogs, which entered the game with a 10-5 record, also committed five errors in the inning.

Jared Magoteaux picked up the win for Lehman. He pitched a complete game and had five strikeouts with one walk.

Alex Keller had three hits while Drew Barhorst and Bryce Kennedy each had two. Keller hit a double and had 4 RBIs. Kennedy and Magoteaux each had 3 RBIs.

Minster 11, Celina 1

The Wildcats scored five runs in the second inning and ran away from there to a nonconference victory in six innings on Monday in Minster.

Minster had 12 hits and committed one error while Celina had two hits and one error.

Austin Brown picked up the win for Minster. He pitched a complete game and had five strikeouts with two walks.

Brown and Trent Roetgerman were each 3 for 4 at the plate. Brown scored three runs while Roetgerman scored two and had 2 RBIs. Adam Ketner was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one walk. Brown hit a triple and Mike Ketner hit a double.

New Bremen 4, Lima Perry 1

The Cardinals scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to jump start a nonconference victory on Monday in Lima.

New Bremen had six hits and one error while Perry had five hits and four errors.

Spencer Alig picked up the win for New Bremen. He pitched a complete game and had seven strikeouts and one walk.

Mitchell Hays was 3 for 3 with one walk and two runs for the Cardinals while Ryan Bertke was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and two runs. Brycle Blicke hit a double.

• Softball

Fairmont 9, Sidney 8, extra innings

Caitlin Wilson hit a one-run single to left field with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the Firebirds over Sidney in a Division I sectional opener on Monday in Kettering.

The Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the sixth to take an 8-6 lead but Fairmont scored two in the bottom half of the inning and held the Yellow Jackets scoreless in the seventh to force extra innings.

Fairmont had 14 hits and four errors while Sidney had 10 hits and three errors.

Lauren Barker was charged with the loss. She pitched a complete game and allowed three earned runs. She had six strikeouts and two walks.

Naida Stephens was 3 for 4 with one walk for the Yellow Jackets. She scored two runs and had 1 RBI.

Hallie Westerbeck and Barker each had two hits. Westerbeck had 2 RBIs and scored two runs. Westerbeck hit a triple while Stephens, Madison Osborne and Alli Milanese each hit a double.

Anna 16, Miami East 6

The Rockets earned a run-rule victory in six innings on Monday in a Division III sectional opener in Anna.

Elaina Crosson picked up the win in the circle and was 2 for 5 at the plate with a double. Taylor Spence was 4 for 5 with a double while Grace Maurer was 3 for 4 and Carey White was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple.

Anna, the Dayton D-III sectional’s No. 10 seed, advances to face No. 9 Versailles in a sectional final on Wednesday.

Versailles 6, Greenview 4

The Tigers scored five runs in the first three innings and cruised from there to earn a victory in a Div. III sectional opener on Monday in Versailles.

Versailles had eight hits and four errors while Greeneview had four hits and two errors.

Tara Fritscher picked up the win for the Tigers. She pitched a complete game and didn’t allow an earned run.

Abby Stammen was 2 for 2 with one walk for the Tigers. She scored a team-high three runs and hit a home run.

Caitlin McEldowney, Hannah Barga and Fritscher were each 2 for 3. Barga and Fritscher each had 2 RBIs while McEldowney scored two runs. Barga hit a triple and double while Fritscher hit two doubles and McEldowney hit one double.

The No. 9 seed Tigers will host No. 10 Anna in a sectional final on Wednesday.

Russia 3, Lehman Catholic 2

Russia held off a late rally attempt by Lehman on Monday to earn a nonconference victory in Sidney.

The Raiders scored one run in the first and two in the fourth. Lehman scored one in each the fifth and sixth.

Each team had four hits. Lehman committed three errors while Russia committed one.

Morgan Wenrick picked up the win in the circle for Russia. She pitched four innings and didn’t allow an earned run. She gave up two hits and one walk and had one strikeout.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss. She pitched a complete game and didn’t allow an earned run. She had 10 strikeouts and allowed two walks.

Grace Monnin hit a home run for the Cavaliers while Grace Brandt had two hits.

Houston 4, Fairlawn 0

The Wildcats earned a home Shelby County Athletic League victory on Monday.

Emilee Foster pitched a complete game and had 13 strikeouts along with two hits at the plate. Rylie Voisard had two hits, including a double.

Ashley Roush had two hits for Fairlawn while Lauren Dudgeon hit a double.

Minster 8, Wapakoneta 1

Minster scored three runs in the first two innings and cruised from there to a nonconference victory on Monday in Wapakoneta.

The Wildcats had 15 hits and one error while Wapakoneta had five hits and three errors.

Jenna Poeppelman earned the victory for the Wildcats. She pitched a complete game and didn’t give up an earned run. She had eight strikeouts and allowed two walks.

Poeppelman and Taylor Homan were each 3 for 4 at the plate. Homan hit a home run, had 2 RBis and scored two runs and Poeppelman hit a double.

Karly Richard, Danielle Barhorst, Laney Hemmelgarn and Lindsey Albers each had two hits for Minster. Richard hit a triple while Lindsey Albers hit two doubles and Hemmelgarn hit one double.

New Bremen 4, Parkway 0

New Bremen scored three runs in the first three innings to jump start a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Monday in Rockford.

The Cardinals had eight hits and three errors while Parkway had two hits and one error.

Molly Smith earned the win in the circle. She pitched five innings and had three strikeouts and one walk.

Hannah Tenkman, Kelly Naylor and Marissa Topp were each 2 for 3 for New Bremen. Naylor hit two doubles and had 2 RBIs. Tenkman hit two doubles while Smith and Topp each hit one.

• Boys tennis

Elida 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Lehman Catholic closed out regular-season play on Monday in Sidney.

The Cavaliers finished at 5-9, while Elida improved to 12-5.

“Elida is a really good team, so this was good for us,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We played our sectional lineup tonight. Elida’s first singles and first doubles teams are both seeded second in the D-II sectional up north, so those were good matches for us.”

In singles, Elijah Jock lost 6-3, 6-2, Elias Bezy lost 6-0, 6-2 and Max Schmiesing lost 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles, Danny Lins and Sam Gilardi lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 and Cole Kramer and Sean Toner lost 6-3, 6-4.

Fort Loramie’s Shane Hilgefort prepares to throw to first as Anna’s Carter Elliott runs toward second during a Shelby County Athletic League game on April 11 in Anna. The teams played again on Monday, and Fort Loramie won 8-1 to secure a share of the SCAL title. Hilgefort hit a three-run double in Monday’s win. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_DSC_8995.jpg Fort Loramie’s Shane Hilgefort prepares to throw to first as Anna’s Carter Elliott runs toward second during a Shelby County Athletic League game on April 11 in Anna. The teams played again on Monday, and Fort Loramie won 8-1 to secure a share of the SCAL title. Hilgefort hit a three-run double in Monday’s win. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna, Versailles softball squads will meet in sectional final

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.