State track and field preview: Magoto to run one last time for mother, coach

AREA STATE TRACK AND FIELD QUALIFIERS
Schools listed in alphabetical order by divisions. Athletes are listed with name, grade and qualifying events.
DIVISION I
Sidney
Boys
Josiah Hudgins, 12, LJ
DIVISION II
Anna
Boys
Derek Arling, 12, 4x200R
Bart Bixler, 11, 4x200R
Alex Bruggaman, 12, 4x200R
Jeffrey Richards, 11, 100 4x200R
Girls
Chloe Baughman, 9, 4x200R
Kaitlyn Harris, 9, 4x200R
Hannah Shoemaker, 12, 100H 4x200R 300H
Camryn Wilson, 10, 4x200R
Versailles
Girls
Kate Griesdorn, 10, 4x200R
Ali Moran, 10, 4x100R
Ava Moran, 12, 4x200R 4x100R 200
Lucy Prakel, 11, 4x200R 4x100R PV
Liz Watren, 12, 4x200R 4x100R
DIVISION III
Botkins
Girls
Grace Homan, 12, DT SP
Adriana Jutte, 12, 100H 300H
Fairlawn
Boys
Jackson Jones, 10, 100
Girls
Madison Huelskamp, 12, LJ
Fort Loramie
Boys
Joe Ballas, 12, 4x800R 1600 800 4x400R
Colten Gasson, 9, 4x800R
Carson Moore, 12, 4x400R
Connor Raterman, 11, SP
Jake Rethman, 12, 4x800R 1600 4x400R
Gavin Schulze, 12, 4x800R 4x400R
Girls
Olivia Borchers, 9, 4x800R
Erin Chaney, 12, 4x200R 4x400R
Anna Detrick, 9, 4x800R 4x200R
Kennedi Gephart, 11, 100 4x200R 200 4x400R
Corynn Heitkamp, 10, 4x800R 4x400R
Claire Rethman, 9, 4x800R
Andrea Rodeheffer, 11, PV
Chloe Stang, 12, 4x400R
Abby Wrasman, 9, HJ
Alyssa Wrasman, 11, 100H 4x200R
Houston
Boys
Joseph Earl, 11, 4x800R
Tristin Freistuhler, 12, 4x800R 1600
Blake Jacobs, 11, 4x800R
Ethan Knouff, 12, 4x800R 800
Girls
Shelby Ayers, 12, DT SP
Lehman Catholic
Girls
Lindsey Magoteaux, 10, 100 4x200R 4x100R
Lauren McFarland, 11, 4x100R
Rylie McIver, 11, 4x200R 4x100R 300H
Ella Monnin, 9, 4x200R
Olivia Monnin, 11, 4x200R 4x100R
Minster
Boys
Alex Albers, 9, 4x800R 3200
Luke Barga, 11, 4x800R
Austin Felice, 11, 4x800R
Brady Hoelscher, 10, 4x800R 4x400R
Broc Miller, 12, 4x400R PV
Carson Prenger, 11, 4x400R
Devon Schultz, 11, 4x400R
Girls
Kaitlynn Albers, 12, 4x800R 1600 4x400R
Ella Boate, 10, 4x800R
Ava Grieshop, 9, 4x400R
Jenna Heuker, 10, 4x400R
Madeline Magoto, 12, 4x800R 800 4x400R
Gwendolyn Meiring, 11, 4x800R 3200
New Bremen
Girls
Macy Puthoff, 11, LJ
New Knoxville
Girls
Melisa Waterman, 9, HJ
Riverside
Girls
Lauryn Sanford, 10, 400
Russia
Girls
Anna Fiessinger, 12, 4x800R
Ella Hoehne, 9, 4x800R
Claire Meyer, 12, 4x800R
Becca Seger, 10, 4x800R 800
MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats have produced 25 team state championships combined in cross country and track. Individually, the program has won 49 individual titles across the two sports. Coach Jessie Magoto — who has been there for many of those titles — no doubt is proud of each one.
The most recent medal ceremony, though, tugged at her heart more than others.
“That was a tough one,” Magoto said last Friday night, teary eyed after hanging the 800-meter regional championship medal around the neck of her senior daughter, Madeline, during the podium ceremony.
It won’t get any easier on them Saturday. Magoto makes her final high school run at the Division III state track and field championships at Ohio State University’s Jessie Owens Memorial Stadium. Magoto enters the 800 with the top-seeded time from last week’s four regional meets.
The meet starts Friday with all three divisions. The finals are Saturday.
This is Madeline’s fourth straight state appearance in the 800. She’s finished third all three times but has consistently closed the gap on the field. As a freshman she finished 4.66 seconds behind the winner. As a sophomore she was 2.31 second behind. And last season she trimmed it to 0.60 seconds.
She enters her 10:55 a.m. race on Saturday as a favorite with the top-seeded time of 2:16.51.
“Just having that experience will help,” Madeline said. “There’s fear of the unknown if you haven’t been there. But I’ll know what to expect. I’m optimistic.”
Madeline isn’t one to back down from a challenge. On July 1 she will report to the United States Military Academy at West Point and serve with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps.
“When I was looking at colleges nothing really stood out to me,” Madeline said. “When I found West Point, just the combination of service to my country, academics and athletics. Continuing my athletics eally hit home. That’s what I’m passionate about. I’m excited to start that journey.
All while ending another.
Saturday won’t be Madeline’s final race. She’ll compete for West Point in cross country and track. But it is her final event with her mom as coach.
“I feel like this season I’ve gotten to step back and appreciate all my years on the team with my mom,” Madeline said. “With her putting that medal around my neck and giving me a big hug, it was a special moment.”
“With it being her last meet in high school it’s all going to be great,” Jessie said. “She’s stronger than she’s ever been, so of course she’s going to after it. No matter what it’s going to be awesome. She’s going to appreciate it, run heart and soul, be gritty and it’ll be great no matter what.”
Among other state highlights:
Sidney: Senior Josiah Hudgins, the Yellow Jackets’ first D-I state qualifier in the long jump in more than 10 seasons, tied his personal best with 21-06.25 at the regional meet to finish third. He’s within reach of the school record of 22-08. He won’t compete in high jump at state, but Hudgins tied the high jump record at 6-6 this season. The mark was set by Dave Westover in 1982. Hudgins is the first male athlete from Sidney to tie or break a school record since 2012.
Anna: Including her three D-II events this weekend, senior Hannah Shoemaker has qualified for state in 10 events in her career. Should she make it through her preliminary races in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 800 relay she will have run 15 races at state to establish a new school record for boys or girls.
Botkins: Senior Grace Homan, a six-time Shelby County Athletic League champion in the shot put (including junior high), makes her fourth D-III appearance in that event. She finished fourth last season. Homan qualified with a throw of 41-06 to finish second at regional. She also qualified in the discus with a regional championship throw of 128-01.
Fort Loramie: The Redskins take a large contingent of 16 athletes including the 1,600 relay of seniors Carson Moore, Joe Ballas, Jake Rethman and Gavin Schulze. Junior Evan Luthman stepped up when Charles Wray was injured to help get the team through the conference and district meets before giving way to Moore. The team set a school record at last week’s regional in 3:26.85.
Ballas and Rethman also compete in the 1,600 run. Ballas won regional in 4:23.79, which was 0.03 seconds off the school record set by Tom Ballas in 2017.
On the girls side, juniors Alyssa Wrasman and Kennedi Gephart return after breaking school records at state last season. Wrasman finished ninth in the 100 hurdles with a record 15.26 in prelims, while Gephart was second in the 200 in 25.29.
Freshman Abby Wrasman set a personal record in the high jump at 5-4 to qualify and junior Andrea Rodeheffer, who has battled an injury all season, PR’d in the regional pole vault at 10-6 to advance.
New Bremen: Junior Macy Puthoff adds to her family’s state history following her second straight D-III regional long jump championship. Puthoff was sixth at state last season. Her mother, Amy (Householder) Puthoff, qualified for state in eight sprint events from 1991-93.
Riverside: Sophomore Lauryn Sanford competes in the 400 following her first full season of track. The school record holder finished second at regional in 59.34. She also holds the school record in the high jump at 5-3.