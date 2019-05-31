Minster coach Mike Wiss, front left, and assistant coaches try to clean up water that pooled in the warning track along the left-field line at Carleton Davidson Stadium in Springfield on Friday. Minster’s regional semifinal against Mechanicsburg and Russia’s regional semifinal against Cincinnati Christian scheduled for Friday were initially pushed back to 4 and 7 p.m., then moved to 6 and 9 after afternoon rain in Springfield. After attempts to dry several flooded areas (including in left field) and an hours-long conversation between stadium and school officials, both games were postponed to Saturday. The games have also been moved to Coldwater’s Veterans Field. Minster’s game is scheduled to start a noon on Saturday with Russia’s to follow at 3 p.m.
Russia, Minster regional semifinal baseball games postponed, moved to Coldwater
Minster coach Mike Wiss, front left, and assistant coaches try to clean up water that pooled in the warning track along the left-field line at Carleton Davidson Stadium in Springfield on Friday. Minster’s regional semifinal against Mechanicsburg and Russia’s regional semifinal against Cincinnati Christian scheduled for Friday were initially pushed back to 4 and 7 p.m., then moved to 6 and 9 after afternoon rain in Springfield. After attempts to dry several flooded areas (including in left field) and an hours-long conversation between stadium and school officials, both games were postponed to Saturday. The games have also been moved to Coldwater’s Veterans Field. Minster’s game is scheduled to start a noon on Saturday with Russia’s to follow at 3 p.m.