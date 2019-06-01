State track and field: Anna’s Shoemaker finishes 4th in 300 hurdles

COLUMBUS — Two years after being part of Anna’s Division III state champion girls track and field team, Hannah Shoemaker said little has compared to the feeling of helping hoist a trophy on the awards podium at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus.

Setting a new school record in the Div. II girls 300-meter hurdles in the state meet on Saturday is one feeling that does compare.

Shoemaker finished fourth in the event in 43.57 seconds, which is a personal record and breaks the school record she set on Friday when she finished the preliminary race in 44.19.

“I thought I did amazing, better than I ever thought I could,” Shoemaker, a senior, said. “This is a great last meet and a great way to end my senior year.”

Shoemaker qualified for state events each of her four seasons.

She knew soon after Anna’s big day in the 2017 meet that returning her last two years would be a harder task. The Rockets were moved up to Div. II that summer by the OHSAA, which re-adjusts divisions for schools for each sport every two years. Anna is on the lower end of D-II enrollment-wise and faced a tough battle to compete for state spots after the change.

“Last year it was different being in a new district, region and meeting new people,” Shoemaker said. “But overall, it allowed me to face better competition, and I think that’s definitely part of the reason I got dropped my time so much. Being D-II really helped me drop my times a lot.”

Botkins’ Jutte reaches podium again

Botkins senior Adriana Jutte reached the podium in D-III girls 300 hurdles for the second consecutive season.

Jutte finished eighth on Saturday in 46.47, less than a .1 behind seventh place and .3 ahead of ninth. She was happy with the performance — especially since she wondered whether she was even going to be able to participate in tournament meets after missing over half the season.

Jutte said she strained something in the quadriceps in her left leg in mid-April and missed over a month. She started running again in the Shelby County Athletic League meet, which was held three weeks ago.

“I was really honestly just happy to be back by postseason,” Jutte said. “I’m happy with how I’ve come back.”

Jutte finished eighth in 46.51 a year ago and qualified for this year’s finals by finishing in 46.52 in Friday’s preliminary race.

“I was in the eighth lane yesterday and was kind of running scared,” Jutte said. “My coach (Fred Schmerge) just said ‘Just push the first hurdle and try to hold it the whole way through.’ I had a little bit different strategy on lane one today, being on the total different side of the track.

“I was really just chasing, hoping to get a little bit higher on the podium. But I pushed and gave everything I had in that last 100. I couldn’t have done any better.”

Lehman Catholic finishes 5th in 4×200 relay

After having three runners back from last year’s girls 4×100 meter relay team that finished second in the event in the Div. III state meet, Lehman Catholic had high expectations this year.

Instead, it was the 800 relay — who didn’t make it to state a year ago — that finished fifth on Saturday.

Junior Lindsey Magoteaux and sophomore Lindsey Magoteaux made return trips to the podium with junior Olivia Monnin and freshman Ella Monnin after being clocked in 1:46.02.

“It may not have been the time or place we hoped for,” McIver said. “But we had a great season.”

Magoteaux agreed.

“Anytime you can finish the season on the podium, that is a good season.”

And the Monnins gained valuable experience running on Saturday.

“For sure,” Olivia Monnin said. “To run in front of a crowd like this.”

The Cavaliers are already thinking about next year.

“Without a doubt, we want to come back and finish higher,” McIver said.

Prakel earns podium spot despite injury

Versailles junior Lucy Prakel earned a podium spot in Div. II girls pole vault on Saturday despite a recent injury that hampered her ability.

Prakel suffered a fractured foot and didn’t know leading up to Saturday’s finals if she could compete. But she fought through the pain and finished eighth by clearing 11-2 on her third try.

Prakel cleared 10-10 during the D-II regional meet in Piqua last week but missed three tries to get 11-2.

She missed her first tries to clear 9-6 and 10-0 on Saturday but got over both on her second tries. After clearing 10-6 and 10-10 on her second tries, she was able to clear 11-2 after two misses to earn a podium spot.

Minster girls earn podium spots

Several Minster athletes earned podium spots on Saturday.

Minster senior Madeline Magoto finished second in 2:12 in the D-III girls 800 run while Gwendolyn Meiring finished sixth in the 3,200 run in 11:42. Kaitlynn Albers finished seventh in the 1,600 in 5:13.

Minster’s girls team, which won the Div. III state title last year, finished fifth this year with 25 points.

Sidney’s Hudgins finishes 17th in long jump

Sidney senior Josiah Hudgins didn’t reach the podium on Saturday. He finished 17th out of 18 athletes in Division I boys long jump.

Hudgins — who was the only Sidney athlete to qualify for regionals or state — had a leap of 20-3.25 on his third try.

It caps off a remarkable high school athletic career for Hudgins, who was a multiple-year starter in football and basketball. He signed with Tiffin University for football earlier this year.

Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker competes in the Division II girls 300-meter hurdles during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Shoemaker finished fourth in 43.57, which is a new school record. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_300mHannahShoemaker-1.jpg Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker competes in the Division II girls 300-meter hurdles during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Shoemaker finished fourth in 43.57, which is a new school record. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Adriana Jutte, right, competes in the Division III girls 300-meter hurdles during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Jutte finished eighth in 46.47. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_300mhurdAdrianJutte-1.jpg Botkins’ Adriana Jutte, right, competes in the Division III girls 300-meter hurdles during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Jutte finished eighth in 46.47. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Anna Detrick, left, and Lehman Catholic’s Rylie McIver run during the Division III girls 4×200 meter relay during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Lehman finished fifth and Fort Loramie finished sixth. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_4x200leh105Lor403-3.jpg Fort Loramie’s Anna Detrick, left, and Lehman Catholic’s Rylie McIver run during the Division III girls 4×200 meter relay during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Lehman finished fifth and Fort Loramie finished sixth. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Versailles’ Lucy Prakel competes in Division II girls pole vault during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Prakel fought through pain from a fractured foot to earn an eighth-place finish. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_LucyPrakel-1.jpg Versailles’ Lucy Prakel competes in Division II girls pole vault during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Prakel fought through pain from a fractured foot to earn an eighth-place finish. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Madeline Magoto competes in the Division III girls 800-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_800mrunMadelineMagoto-1.jpg Minster’s Madeline Magoto competes in the Division III girls 800-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Josiah Hudgins competes in Division I boys long jump during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_JosiahHudgins-1.jpg Sidney’s Josiah Hudgins competes in Division I boys long jump during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Ethan Knouff runs in the Division III boys 800-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_800mrunEthanKnouff-1.jpg Houston’s Ethan Knouff runs in the Division III boys 800-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Becca Seger competes in the Division III girls 800-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_800mrunBeccaSeger-1.jpg Russia’s Becca Seger competes in the Division III girls 800-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Alex Albers competes in the Division III boys 3,200-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_3200mAlexAlbers-1.jpg Minster’s Alex Albers competes in the Division III boys 3,200-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Tristin Freistuhler, center, competes in the Division III boys 1,600-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_1600meterHous804-1.jpg Houston’s Tristin Freistuhler, center, competes in the Division III boys 1,600-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Gwendolyn Meiring competes in the Division III girls 3,200-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_3200mGwendolynMeiring-1.jpg Minster’s Gwendolyn Meiring competes in the Division III girls 3,200-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Kaitlyn Albers hands the baton to Jenna Heuker during the Division III girls 4×400 relay during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_4x400relayK.AlbersToJ.Heuker-1.jpg Minster’s Kaitlyn Albers hands the baton to Jenna Heuker during the Division III girls 4×400 relay during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Brady Hoelscher competes in the Division III boys 4×400 meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_4x400B.Hoelscher-1.jpg Minster’s Brady Hoelscher competes in the Division III boys 4×400 meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Versialles’ Ali Moran, left, gets a hug from teammate Kate Griesdorn after finishing her leg of the Division III girls 4×200 meter relay during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_4x200A.MoranLEFTK.Griesdorn-1.jpg Versialles’ Ali Moran, left, gets a hug from teammate Kate Griesdorn after finishing her leg of the Division III girls 4×200 meter relay during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Kaitlynn Albers avoids running into a collapsed runner at the end of the Division III girls 1,600-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_1600meterKaitlynAlbers-1.jpg Minster’s Kaitlynn Albers avoids running into a collapsed runner at the end of the Division III girls 1,600-meter run during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker competes in the Division II girls 300-meter hurdles during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Shoemaker finished fourth in 43.57, which is a new school record. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_7433-copy-1.jpg Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker competes in the Division II girls 300-meter hurdles during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus. Shoemaker finished fourth in 43.57, which is a new school record. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Piqua Daily Call sports editor Rob Kiser contributed to this article. Kiser can be reached at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

