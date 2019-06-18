Video: Sidney Post 217 games against Piqua flooded out

The rain that covered the area for much of the weekend finally quit on Tuesday afternoon in time for Sidney Post 217’s Western Ohio League game against Piqua Post 184 — but its effect caused the game to be postponed. Extensive flooding in Custenborder Field, as shown here on Tuesday, forced the game to be canceled. Aside from the seniors teams playing, the junior squads were scheduled to play at 5 p.m. There was extensive flooding in the left and center field. Some youth fields at Custenborder Park were completely flooded.

