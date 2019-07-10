Sidney Post 217 wins 12-2

PIQUA — The Sidney Post 217 American Legion baseball team wasted little time evening the score with Piqua Post 184 Tuesday night at Hardman Field, avenging a loss from last week.

Sidney, led by the big bat of Kyle Noble, jumped out to a 12-0 lead after three innings and cruised to a 12-2 win in five innings.

Sidney got started in the first, plating four runs.

Evan Monnier was hit by a pitch to start the game and Zach Griesdorn reached on an error.

After Noble walked, Kurt Rutschilling had a two-run double down the rightfield line.

Bryce Kennedy had a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 and Jack Heitbrink’s ground out scored Rutschilling to make it 4-0.

Sidney added three more runs in the second inning.

Darren Hoying and Brady Burrey singled and with two out, Noble hit a shot over the fence in centerfield for a three-run homer to make it 7-0.

Sidney made it 12-0 in the third inning.

Jack Heitbrink was hit by a pitch and Jarred Seigle and Hoying both singled to load the bases.

Burrey drilled a two-run single and Monnier singled in a run.

After Griesdorn was hit by a pitch, Noble drilled a two-run single to cap the rally and make it 12-0.

Piqua, who had just four hits of Daniel Kearns, was able to get on the board in the home fourth.

Howie Ludwig singled and moved to second on a fly out.

Ludwig appeared to be caught between second and third in a rundown, but two throwing errors allowed him to score on the play.

With two outs, Jake Trent walked and Iverson Ventura reached on an error.

Joey Dietz followed with a RBI single to make it 12-2.

Neither team scored in the fifth, bringing an end to the game.

Griesdorn doubled and Noble singled for Sidney, but Ventura got out of the jam.

Ludwig had a two-out walk for Piqua in the home fifth, but Sidney was able to catch him in a rundown between first and second for the final out.

Kearns struck out three and walked two.

Ventura scattered 12 hits for Piqua, striking out one, walking one and hitting three batters.

By Rob Kiser rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

