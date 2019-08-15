Wednesday roundup: Lehman Catholic girls tennis loses 5-0 at Troy

TROY — Lehman Catholic and Troy were coming off of tough losses on Tuesday, and it was the Trojans that put it all back together quicker on Wednesday, sweeping the Cavaliers 5-0 on the freshly-resurfaced courts at Troy High School.

Both teams began the season with wins on Monday — then both struggled in their second matches of the year on Tuesday.

Troy took on a tough Miamisburg team on the road, falling 5-0 to drop to 1-1 on the season. At the same time, Lehman was defeated by Van Wert on the road 5-0 to fall to 1-1 on the year.

“The girls were pretty down after last night’s match at Van Wert,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “But we’re kind of in the same boat we were in three years ago — a lot of sophomores, a lot of them had never played — so I started reading off all of their accomplishments from the past two years, all of our district qualifiers in that time, and that seemed to pep them up a bit.”

At first singles, Kit Wolke — wearing tape on her arm to help fight off tennis elbow — defeated Angela Brunner 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Mackenzie Nosker defeated Ann Deafenbaugh 6-1, 6-1. And at third singles, Danielle Robbins defeated Mary Lins 6-0, 6-0.

Troy’s doubles teams were on their game, too. At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea defeated Taylor Reineke and Lian Trahay 6-1, 6-0. And at second doubles, Maggie Wannemacher and Josie Romick — playing in her first varsity match — defeated Madi Gleason and Sarah Heurta 6-0, 6-0.

“Ann at second played the last four or five varsity matches for us last year, and the same with Mary at third and Taylor at first doubles,” Ungericht said. “And Angela at first singles, she played the whole year at third singles and then qualified for districts in doubles.”

Wapakoneta 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference match on Wednesday in Sidney.

Hailey New lost 6-2, 6-4 at first singles. Kara Mays won 7-5, 6-4 at second singles and Allison Fultz lost 6-2, 6-2 at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-2, 6-2 at second doubles and Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves lost 6-1, 6-4 at second doubles.

• Boys golf

Sidney 177, Greenville 185

The Yellow Jackets earned a victory in a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Ben Spangler and Mitchell Larger each shot 43 while Trey Werntz shot a 45 and Kaden Abbott had a 46.

Fort Loramie 178, Russia 202

The Redskins opened Shelby County Athletic League play with a victory on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 43. Zach Pleiman and Caeleb Meyer each shot 44 and Devin Ratermann and Carson Barhorst each shot 47.

Drew Sherman led the Raiders with a 47. Ross Fiessinger shot 50, Grant Saunders shot 52 and Xavier Philpot shot 53.

Milton-Union 172, Lehman Catholic 221

Milton-Union knocked off Lehman in nonleague play Wednesday at Shelby Oaks.

Brandyn Sever led the Cavaliers with a 47, Mike Rossman shot 51, John Gagnet shot 56 and Hezekiah Bezy shot 67.

By Josh Brown and Bryant Billing sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

