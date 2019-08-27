Monday roundup: Houston volleyball earns nonconference win over Indian Lake

HOUSTON — Houston beat Indian Lake 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16 in a nonconference volleyball match on Monday on its home court.

Allisen Foster led the Wildcats with six kills and had 11 digs, one block and once ace. Mackenzie Wenrick and Hannah Hollinger each had five kills while Mariah Booher and Catryn Mohler each had three. Megan Maier had a team-high 18 digs and Alex Freytag led the squad with 23 assists. Hollinger had three blocks and Mohler had two.

Sidney 3, Stebbins 0

The Yellow Jackets earned a 25-19, 25-12, 25-17 Miami Valley League victory over Stebbins on Monday in Riverside.

Norah Houts led the offense with eight kills and Anna Brady added five. Faith Bockrath set up the offense with 19 assists. Houts and Abby Nuss each fired off three aces. Cassidy Truesdale and Darien McBride each added two.

Allie Stockton, McBride and Brady earned three solo blocks each. Abby Nuss tallied six digs for the defense and Bockrath added five.

Anna 3, Covington 0

The Rockets beat the Buccaneers 25-14, 25-19, 25-14 on Monday in Covington.

Madison Roe and Macy Wiktorowski each had eight kills for Anna while Kaitlyn Harris had seven and Lauren Barhorst had five. Mary Landis led the squad with 27 assists while Liz Michael had a team-high 15 digs and Maggie Stiefel had 10.

• Boys golf

Sidney 165, Anna 169

The Yellow Jackets earned a nonconference win over Anna on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club in one of the few area outdoor events that weren’t rained out.

Trey Werntz led Sidney with a 38. Kaden Abbott shot 40, Mitch Larger shot 43 and Brandan Rose shot 44.

Bryce Cobb led the Rockets with 39. Cole Maurer shot 42, Carter Gordon shot 43 and Bryce Havenar shot 45.

Botkins beat Indian Lake in match play

The Trojans earned a nonconference victory with match play on Monday. They had 5.5 points while Indian Lake had .5.

Alex Bajwa finished two strokes up, Jameson Meyer finished one up, jack Dietz finished three up, Jaydon Wendel finished three up and Parker Geis finished five up.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

