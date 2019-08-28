Tuesday roundup: Sidney girls soccer runs away early, beats Piqua 5-1

SIDNEY — Sidney took control by halftime and cruised to a 5-1 victory over rival Piqua on Tuesday in a Miami Valley League crossover girls soccer match on its home field.

The Yellow Jackets took a 3-0 lead by halftime then scored the first goal of the second half to secure a lopsided victory.

Makayla Dillinger scored three goals while Lauren Barker and Lainie Fair each scored one. Fair had two assists while Barker, Kyah Vondenhuevel and Lexee Brewer each had one. Goalkeeper Makayla Hurey had six saves.

The win earned a point for Sidney in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition. It’s the third year the schools are organizing the competition, which is determined by a points system based on the results of all head-to-head matchups in sports the schools play. One point is awarded in sports where the schools face off once a season, while a half point is awarded in sports where the schools face off twice.

After Tuesday’s boys and girls soccer matches, Piqua and Sidney are tied at 2.5-2.5. The first school that reaches 11.5 points secures the trophy.

Sidney has won the trophy the last two years.

Anna 14, Newton 0

The Rockets cruised to a big home victory on Tuesday over Newton.

Taylor Noll and Tanner Spangler each scored three goals while Ella Doseck scored two and Sarah Ham, Amber Stewart, Michaela Ambos, Kiplyn Rowland, Mackensie Littlefield and Chloe Baughman each scored one.

Spangler had three assists while Taylor Kauffmann and Noll each had two. Stewart, Megan Diekmann and Breelyn Berner each had one assist.

Goalkeeper Savanna Hostetler had five saves.

Allen East 5, Botkins 1

No information was reported.

• Boys soccer

Botkins 12, Allen East 0

The Trojans scored six goals in both the first and second half in a big nonconference win on Tuesday in Botkins.

Zane Paul and Zack Ware each scored three goals for the Trojans while Xavier Monnin scored two and Brendon Thompson, Nathan Schneider, Justin Shuga and Dean Butcher each scored one.

Paul had three assists while Monnin and Dalton lane each had two and Ware had one. Goalkeeper Carson Motter had five saves.

West Liberty-Salem 5, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers lost in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Matthew McDonald scored Lehman’s goal on an assist from Ethan Potts. Goalkeeper Will Voisard had 10 saves on the night.

Lima Temple Christian 9, Fairlawn 0

No information was reported.

• Volleyball

Sidney 3, Vandalia-Butler 0

The Yellow Jackets finished a busy stretch by beating the Aviators 25-11, 25-17, 25-21 on Tuesday in Vandalia.

Darien McBride drilled nine kills to lead Sidney and Anna Brady added five. Faith Bockrath set 57-of-57 for 20 assists.

Brady and McBride each totaled three blocks and Bockrath and Allie Stockton added two. McBride served 12-of-12 with one ace and Ashlynh Duong served two aces. Abby Nuss led the defense with 20 digs and Stockton hustled for 14.

It was the seventh match in 11 days for the Yellow Jackets, which don’t play again until next Tuesday.

Fort Loramie 3, Russia 0

The Redskins earned a 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday in Russia.

McKenzie Hoelscher led the Redskins with 10 kills while Ava Sholtis had nine and Marissa Meiring had five. Maya Maurer had 35 assists and Taylor Ratermann had three aces. Macy Imwalle had 15 digs while Sholtis and Ratermann each had seven.

“We had to shake off some nervous energy early in set one, but once we got into some rhythm we relaxed and enjoyed the competition,” Fort Loramie coach John Rodgers said.

Jessica York led Russia with 11 kills while Ashley Scott had nine kills. Miah Monnin had 25 assists and five digs. Kendall Monnin led the squad with 17 digs while Scott had 10 and Ava Daniel had seven.

Anna 3, Fairlawn 0

The Rockets beat the Jets 25-14, 25-19, 25-16 in an SCAL match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Madison Roe led Anna with 10 kills while Macy Wiktorowski had nine and Lauren Barhorst had five. Mary Landis had 24 assists. Maggie Stiefel had 15 digs while Emily Bertke and Mary Landis each had 12. Madison Roe had two solo blocks and Wiktorowski had four block assists.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn with 10 kills while Lonna Heath had seven. Vaegus Gallimore had 12 digs while Heath had 10. Taylor Lessing had 25 assists and 13 digs.

Jackson Center 3, Houston 0

The Tigers beat the Wildcats 25-13, 25-14, 25-6 in an SCAL match on Tuesday in Houston.

Sarah Clark led Jackson Center with 10 kills. Ava Winner had three aces and 11 digs and Elizabeth Hickey had eight digs. Kennedy Jackson had 13 assists. Shia Akers and Deja Wells each had three blocks.

Mackenzie Wenrick led Houston with three kills. Alex Freytag had 10 assists, Megan Maier had 15 digs and Allisen Foster had seven digs.

New Bremen 3, Botkins 0

The Cardinals beat the Trojans 25-9, 25-14, 25-5 in a nonconference match on Tuesday in Botkins.

Macy Puthoff had nine kills for New Bremen while Taylor Paul had six, Kaylee Fruend had five and Ashton Heitkamp and Claire Pape each had four. Paul had five aces and Puthoff and Pape each had four. Pape had 27 assists. Elli Roetgerman had three kills and three blocks.

Marion Local 3, Lehman Catholic 1

The Flyers beat Lehman 25-11, 16-25, 25-22, 26-24 on Tuesday in Maria Stein.

Lauren McFarland had 11 kills, 23 digs and two aces for the Cavaliers. Olivia Lucia had seven kills, nine digs, five blocks and two aces. Abby Schutt had 16 digs, Reese Geise had nine kills, Caroline Wesner had 14 assists and seven digs and Megan Carlisle had nine assists and four digs.

• Boys golf

Fort Loramie 162, Jackson Center 174

The Redskins stayed undefeated in Shelby County Athletic League play with a win over the Tigers on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Adam Ballas led the Redskins with a 35, which is a new school record for a freshman on a nine-hole round. Zach Pleiman shot 38, Carson Barhorst shot 44 and Caeleb Meyer and Aiden Wehrman shot 45.

Christopher Elchert led Jackson Center with a 40. Jordan Rizzo shot 43 and Garrett Prenger and Carson Regula each shot 45.

Fairlawn 167, Riverside 204

The Jets beat the Pirates in a nonconference match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks.

Jackson Jones led the Jets with a 41 while Kyle Peters, Matt Mullen and Chester Hughes each shot 42.

John Zumberger led Riverside with a 41. Jayden Burchett shot 48, Drew Jones shot 54 and Zane Rose and Brody Rhoads each shot 55.

Sidney volleyball beats Vandalia-Butler 3-0

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

