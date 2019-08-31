Football roundup: Anna opens with big win over Middletown Fenwick

ANNA — Anna started the season with a dominating 48-14 home victory over Middletown Bishop Fenwick in a nonconference football game on Friday.

The Rockets had 402 yards of offense and held Fenwick to 276 in the running-clock win. They built a 34-14 lead by halftime and added two touchdowns in the third quarter to secure the victory.

Senior quarterback Bart Bixler completed 8-of-10 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a team-high 124 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. He scored on a 39-yard run and 11-yard run in the first half and also threw a 45-yard TD pass to Jeffrey Richards and a 29-yard TD pass to Riley Huelskamp.

Huelskamp, a senior, finished with 100 rushing yards and three TDs on 14 carries. He opened the game with a 14-yard TD run and scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards in the third quarter.

Richards led the team with 108 receiving yards on three catches. Will Luthman intercepted a pass for the squad on defense.

The Rockets will travel to Brookville (1-0) next Friday.

Minster 20, Fort Loramie 13

The Redskins pulled within seven points with a late touchdown but couldn’t pull closer in a season-opening loss at Minster on Friday.

The Wildcats built a 13-0 lead by halftime. Fort Loramie pulled within seven points after Collin Moore threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Damon Mescher early in the third, but Minster scored on its next drive to re-take control. Moore threw a 4-yard TD pass to Nick Brandewie with two minutes left.

Fort Recovery 35, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers struggled in a season opener on Friday at Fort Recovery. They finished with minus-12 yards of total offense, including minus-39 on the ground.

The Indians received a 20-of-26 passing day from Clay Schmitz for 269 yards and five touchdowns: three to Gavin Thobe (18, 24 and 14 yards), a 13-yarder to Riley Pearson and a 7-yarder to Regan Martin. Martin caught eight passes for 112 yards and Thobe caught six passes for 103 yards.

The Cavaliers will host Miami East (0-1) next Friday.

Ansonia 22, Riverside 14 2OT

The Pirates couldn’t score in double overtime and came up short in a season opener on Friday in Ansonia.

Hunter Buckingham threw a 58-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to Isaac Barga to put the Tigers up 6-0 after a missed extra point. Riverside scored on a 1-yard run by Kaden Burk with 14 seconds left but missed a two-point conversion try, which resulted in tie score at halftime.

Jackson Shellhaas ran for a 2-yard TD run late in the third quarter, and the Tigers ran for a two-point conversion to take an eight-point lead. But Riverside tied it 14-14 after a 27-yard touchdown pass from Kale Long to Levi Godwin and a two-point conversion pass from Long to Jeff Wren early in the fourth.

Neither team scored in the first overtime. Ansonia scored in double overtime on a 1-yard run by Reece Stammen and then made a two-point conversion to take an eight-point lead. The Tigers then held Riverside scoreless in its double overtime possession.

“I’m beyond proud of how my guys battled and never gave up,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “I told them they have nothing to hang their heads about. We will learn from our mistakes this game and become a better team because of it.

“Like I said, can’t explain how proud I am of our boys for the effort they gave today. They represented their school and community well tonight.”

Long completed 12-of-28 passes for 107 yards and had one interception. He led the team with 91 rushing yards on 15 carries. Burk finished with 71 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Ethan Burrows led the team with 20 tackles, two of which were for loss. He also had a sack. Long and Godwin also had 10 tackles each and Jeffrey Wren had nine.

The Pirates will host Mississinawa Valley (1-0) next Friday.

New Bremen 51, Ada 21

New Bremen outgained Ada 438-223 in a besting of the Bulldogs in a season opener on Friday.

The Cardinals ran for 420 yards on 39 attempts, led by Wyatt Dicke’s five carries for 138 yards and two scores (61 and 10 yards). Mitchell Hays had three touchdown runs (44, 2 and 1 yards) and Zach Bertke had 1-yard scoring run and 85-yard punt return. Owen Gable kicked a 23-yard field goal.

Bertke finished with 95 rushing yards while Hays finished with 70.

New Bremen will host Ansonia (1-0) next Friday.

Celina 28, Versailles 27

Lehman Catholic struggles in opener at Fort Recovery

