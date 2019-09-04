Area football preview: Fort Loramie looks for less turnovers

All games will kick off Friday at 7 p.m.

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie had greater numbers in most statistical categories against Minster — including turnovers. The four turnovers the squad had doomed its hopes of beating its rivals for the first time since 2013 in a season opener last Friday.

The Redskins will try to lessen the amount of turnovers this week when they face another Midwest Athletic Conference team. St. Henry will travel to Fort Loramie for a nonconference game that looks to be one of the biggest area Week 2 matchups.

St. Henry will be facing a Cross County Conference opponent for the second consecutive week. The squad lost 35-6 to Covington in a season opener last Friday in St. Henry in a game that got out of hand in the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers led 14-0 at halftime but St. Henry pulled within eight points late in the third quarter. Covington returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, then added two more touchdowns and a safety in the fourth quarter to pull away. St. Henry had 151 yards of total offense and allowed 242.

Fort Loramie will try to rebound like it did last year after opening the season with a loss to Minster. The squad won its next 12 games before falling in a Division VII state semifinal.

The Redskins had 364 yards of offense against Minster, 313 of which came from the throwing of junior quarterback Collin Moore, who completed 22-of-32 passes.

Anna at Brookville

Anna rolled Middletown Fenwick in a season opener last Friday and will look to keep rolling when it travels to Brookville in nonconference play this week.

The Blue Devils broke open a close game with Tri-County North on Friday by scoring 41 points in the second half of a 48-14 victory. Connor Michael ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries while Jack Myers ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Anna senior quarterback Bart Bixler and senior running back Riley Huelskamp ran for 224 of the team’s 402 offensive yards in a 48-14 win over Fenwick.

The pair had a big night in a 48-27 win over the Blue Devils last year. Bixler ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns while Huelskamp ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

Miami East at Lehman Catholic

Lehman Catholic will look to get going on offense on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium against Miami East after things went about as badly as possible in a season opener last Friday at Fort Recovery.

The Cavaliers finished with negative 12 yards of offense against the Indians and didn’t get a first down in a 35-0 loss. They were hampered on offense by several errant snaps that went over the head of quarterback RJ Bertini.

The Vikings will be looking for better results after opening the season with a 46-15 loss at Milton-Union. They gave up nearly 400 yards of offense in the game, over half of which came from Milton’s A.J. Lovin, who scored six touchdowns.

Miami East, which beat Lehman 52-21 last year, was led on offense against the Bulldogs by Landon Rich. Rich ran for 138 yards on 27 carries.

Minster at Covington

Minster hasn’t lost a nonconference game since 2013 and will look to close out nonleague play this year with a victory against the Buccaneers.

Covington ran away in the fourth quarter to beat St. Henry 36-6 last week. The Buccaneers had 242 yards of offense and gave up 151 to the Redskins.

The Wildcats took advantage of four turnovers and beat Fort Loramie 20-13 in a season opener last Friday in Minster despite allowing over 360 yards of offense. The Wildcats had 289 yards of offense, 139 of which came in the air from senior quarterback Jacob Niemeyer. Niemeyer completed 13-of-19 passes and also ran for 61 yards.

Ansonia at New Bremen

New Bremen started the season with a big win over Ada and will look to keep the trend going in its home opener on Friday against Ansonia.

The Tigers beat Riverside 22-14 in overtime last week. They had 233 yards of offense, with about an even split coming from running and passing.

The Cardinals amassed 489 yards of offense against Ada, including 471 on the ground. Wyatt Dicke ran for 176 yards on eight carries, Zach Bertke ran for 95 yards on 11 carries and Mitchell Hays ran for 70 yards on seven carries.

Mississinawa Valley at Riverside

Riverside will look to bounce back in its home opener after losing to Ansonia 22-14 in overtime in a season opener on the road last week.

The Blackhawks beat Cedarville 24-7 last week in a game in which all points were scored in the first half.

The Pirates had 269 yards of offense against Ansonia. Kale Long completed 12-of-28 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown and ran for 91 yards on 15 carries. Kaden Burk ran for 71 yards on 21 carries.

Versailles at Delphos Jefferson

The Tigers will look to rebound after losing a 28-27 heartbreaker to Celina in a season opener last Friday in Versailles.

Delphos Jefferson lost 35-6 to Lima Shawnee last week. Jefferson had 111 total yards of offense while Shawnee gained 402 yards.

The Tigers gained 221 yards against Celina and allowed 322. Senior quarterback Ryan Martin threw for 157 yards and ran for 25 yards.

Lehman Catholic looks to get going on offense

WEEK 2 AREA SCHEDULE Sidney at Bellefontaine, peakofohio.com Anna at Brookville, scoresbroadcast.com St. Henry at Fort Loramie Miami East at Lehman Catholic Minster at Covington Ansonia at New Bremen, wcsmradio.com Mississinawa Valley at Riverside Versailles at Delphos Jefferson, 97.5 WTGR-FM All games will kick off Friday at 7 p.m.

