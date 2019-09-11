Area football preview: Fort Loramie looks to start CCC title run

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie kicked off its first Cross County Conference title run with a win at Miami East and will look to start another run this Friday.

The Redskins (1-1) will travel to Casstown to open CCC in Week 3 for the second consecutive year in what looks to be one of the area’s biggest games. Fort Loramie won 21-7 last year and went on to put a running clock on most of the rest of its conference opponents the rest of the season on its way to winning its first CCC crown.

Miami East lost 46-15 at home to Milton-Union in Week 1 but bounced back with a 31-17 victory over Lehman Catholic last Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

The Vikings are run-oriented, as they have been for much of longtime coach Max Current’s tenure. They amassed 498 rushing yards in their first two games, with senior Nick Levalley and sophomores Landon Rich and Austin Francis gaining most of them.

Fort Loramie bounced back from a season-opening loss to Minster by running away late to beat St. Henry 42-7 last Friday in its home opener. The squad had 418 yards of offense in the win and held St. Henry to 126. Junior quarterback Collin Moore threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns with one interception while Damon Mescher ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

New Bremen at Anna

The two most prolific offenses of Midwest Athletic Conference teams will meet to open conference play on Friday in Anna.

The Rockets (2-0) averaged 404 yards and 48.5 points per game in their first two games while New Bremen averaged 435 yards and 42.5 points per game. The squads rank first and second in yards and points per game of the MAC’s 10 squads.

Anna senior quarterback Bart Bixler has the most rushing yards (259) of all MAC players and is tied for most rushing touchdowns (6) with senior teammate Riley Huelskamp, who ranks fourth among MAC players in rushing yards (241). Bixler has also thrown for 272 yards and two TDs.

New Bremen’s Wyatt Dicke ranked second in the MAC in rushing yards (251) and has scored three TDs while Zach Bertke ranks fifth in rushing yards (191) and has scored two TDs.

Graham at Lehman Catholic

The Cavaliers will try to jumpstart their season against Graham the same way they did last year when the teams meet for a nonconference game on Friday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua.

Lehman started 0-2 last year but won seven of its last eight games on its way to a Northwest Central Conference title and a playoff berth. The squad picked up its first victory by scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter to beat Graham 24-14 in Week 3.

The Cavaliers are 0-2 again after losing 35-0 at Fort Recovery open the season and 31-17 to Miami East last week in Sidney. The squad scored 10 points the second half to pull within four points, but the Vikings answered with 10 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Senior quarterback RJ Bertini has completed 26-of-50 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns for Lehman. He’s also the team’s leading rusher and has 77 yards on 16 carries.

The Falcons started the season with a 41-0 loss at West Liberty-Salem but rebounded with a 41-31 victory at Southeastern last week. They had 405 yards of offense against the Trojans, with junior quarterback Brady King throwing for 264 yards and five TDs and running for 106 yards and 1 TD.

Minster at Fort Recovery

Minster will start MAC play on Friday at Fort Recovery, which has been a tough out in recent years.

The Indians started the season with a 35-0 home victory over Lehman Catholic and lost 16-13 at Southwestern Buckeye League power Valley View last week. They averaged 317 yards in the two games and allowed an average of 110 yards. Quarterback Clay Schmitz ranks second in the MAC with 379 passing yards and five TDs with one interception.

The Wildcats (2-0) averaged 311 yards and 27.5 points per game in their first two games and held opponents to an average of 307 yards and 19 points per game. Senior running back Alex Schmitmeyer ranks third in the MAC with 247 rushing yards and four TDs.

The Wildcats and Indians have played several close games in recent years. Minster beat Fort Recovery 28-22 last year and 28-27 in 2017.

Riverside at Indian Lake

The Pirates will look for their second consecutive win over neighbor Indian Lake in a nonconference game on Friday in Lewistown.

The Lakers lost 42-21 at home to Marion Pleasant in Week 1 and beat Fairbanks 47-30 at home last week. Senior Clay Jacobs threw for 166 yards and one touchdown in the win and ran for 257 yards and four TDs.

Riverside (1-1) bounced back from a heartbreaking overtime loss to Ansonia to open the season and beat Mississinawa Valley 31-12 last Friday. Junior quarterback Kale Long ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 65 yards and one TD.

Riverside beat Indian Lake 21-7 last year.

Versailles at Coldwater

The Tigers (1-1) will open MAC play by looking to slow Coldwater, which steamrolled its two nonconference opponents.

The Cavaliers beat Kenton 42-7 in Coldwater in Week 1 and beat Cincinnati Mount Healthy 37-7 last week on the road. Quarterback Jake Hemmelgarn leads all MAC players with 499 passing yards and seven TDs.

Versailles has averaged 348 yards and 38 points per game in its first two games and allowed an average of 222 yards and 13.5 points per game.

Fort Loramie’s Damon Mescher struggles for extra yardage during a nonconference game against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie. The Redskins had 418 yards of offense in their 42-7 win over St. Henry. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_6047-8.jpg Fort Loramie’s Damon Mescher struggles for extra yardage during a nonconference game against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie. The Redskins had 418 yards of offense in their 42-7 win over St. Henry. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Anna, New Bremen to meet in MAC opener

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 3 AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Dayton Belmont at Sidney, scoresbroadcast.com New Bremen at Anna Fort Loramie at Miami East Graham at Lehman Catholic Minster at Fort Recovery, 96.7 WCSM-FM Riverside at Indian Lake, 98.3 WPKO-FM Versailles at Coldwater, 97.5 WTGR-FM All games kick off Friday at 7 p.m.

