Thursday roundup: Anna beats Lehman Catholic 2-0 in key WOSL game

ANNA — Anna scored two goals in the second half to beat Lehman Catholic 2-0 in a key Western Ohio Soccer League game on Thursday in Anna.

Tanner Spangler scored the Rockets’ first goal on an assist from Taylor Noll, then Noll scored a late goal on an assist from Ella Doseck to secure the win. Goalkeeper Savanna Hostetler had eight saves in the victory.

The Rockets (6-0) are in first place in the league with a 4-0 record. The Cavaliers (6-1-1) are in second with a 2-1 record.

The squads have won every WOSL title since the league formed in 2014. The Cavaliers won the WOSL title from 2014-2016 and didn’t lose a league game until Anna beat them in 2017. The Rockets have won league titles the last two years and haven’t lost a WOSL game since losing to Lehman in 2016.

Postponed: Coldwater at Botkins.

• Boys soccer

Botkins 9, Fairlawn 0

The Trojans scored eight goals in the first half to put away a Western Ohio Soccer League game on Thursday in Sidney. They had 26 shots on goal in the win.

Zane Paul and Zack Ware each scored three goals for the Trojans while Nathan Schneider, Xavier Monnin and Dean Butcher scored one goal. Paul, Ware, Brendon Thompson, Schneider, Monnin and Dalton Lane each had one assist. Goalkeeper Carson Motter had one save.

Lehman Catholic 3, New Knoxville 0

The Cavaliers earned a WOSL victory on Thursday in Sidney.

Lehman led 1-0 at halftime after a goal from Ethan Potts. Potts scored in the second half along with Diego Hernandez to give the Cavs a comfortable win. Joshua George and Mikkel Alvarez each recorded an assist.

New Knoxville goalkeeper Josh Deitsch had 14 saves.

Jackson Center 1, Benjamin Logan 1

The Tigers tied Ben Logan in a nonconference game on Thursday in Bellefontaine.

No information was reported.

• Volleyball

Greenville 3, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets couldn’t keep up a good start and lost 21-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 in a Miami Valley League match on Thursday in Sidney.

Cassidy Truesdale served 13-of-13 with two aces and Norah Houts added an ace. Darien McBride had 14 kills, Allie Stockton followed up with eight and Anna Brady chipped in with four. McBride earned two solo blocks and a block assist while Truesdale and Brady each added a solo block.

Abby Nuss led the defense with 21 digs. Sydni Boshears hustled for seven digs while Truesdale and Lea Baldwin each scooped up five. Faith Bockrath set 103-of-104 for 29 assists.

Russia 3, Houston 0

The Raiders earned a 25-20, 25-14, 25-21 victory on Thursday in Russia.

Jessica York had 16 kills and two blocks while Ashley Scott had 15 kills and five digs. Kate Sherman had seven kills, Miah Monnin had 29 assists, Kendall Monnin had 16 digs and three aces and Alana Gariety had six digs.

Allisen Foster and Mackenzie Wenrick each had five kills while Hannah Hollinger and Catryn Mohler each had four. Alex Freytag had 15 assists and Megan Maier had 15 digs.

Jackson Center 3, Fairlawn 0

The Tigers picked up a 25-8, 25-8, 25-18 victory on Thursday in Sidney.

Deja Wells led the Tigers with 11 kills while Katie Clark and Shia Akers each had seven and Sarah Clark had five. Ashley Mullenhour had 12 assists and Kennedy Jackson had 10. Ava Winner had 11 digs and Wells had three blocks.

Fairlawn statistics were not reported.

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0

The Redskins earned a 25-6, 25-3, 25-7 Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday in Botkins.

Stats were not reported by either team.

Lehman Catholic 3, Hardin Northern 0

The Cavaliers won a Northwest Central Conference match 25-22, 25-16, 25-12 on Thursday in Sidney.

Olivia Lucia led Lehman with 15 kills and five blocks while Reese Geise had 13 kills. The squad had 11 team aces, with Lucia, Lauren McFarland, Caroline Wesner and Megan Carlisle each accounting for two. Carlisle led the squad with 17 assists and Wesner had 13.

Abby Schutt had three blocks and 12 digs while Lucia had a team-high 14 digs and McFarland had 13.

Coldwater 3, Minster 0

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference match 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 on Thursday in Coldwater.

Averi Wolf led Minster with seven kills and Kaitlyn Wolf had three aces and nine assists. Ivy Wolf had 13 digs and Emily Stubbs had 10 digs.

St. Henry 3, New Bremen 2

The Cardinals lost on Thursday in New Bremen in a match between the top ranked Division IV teams in the state.

New Bremen took a 2-1 lead after winning the third set 25-22 but lost the last two sets 25-23 and 15-10. The Cardinals won the first set 25-20 and lost the second 25-15.

Taylor Paul had 14 kills for New Bremen while Josie Reinhart had 10, Macy Puthoff had nine and Ashton Heitkamp had seven. Reinhart had four aces and Puthoff and Taylor Paul each had three. Claire Pape led the squad with 45 assists.

Puthoff led the squad with eight blocks while Pape had five and Kaylee Freund and Heitkamp each had four. Diana Heitkamp had a team-high 23 digs and Puthoff had 15.

The Redskins, which are ranked No. 1 in Div. IV in the current state coaches poll, are tied for second place in the MAC with New Bremen with a 2-1 record. New Knoxville and Marion Local are also 2-1 in MAC play. Fort Recovery and Coldwater are in first place with 3-0 records.

Riverside 3, Lima Temple Christian 0

The Pirates won a Northwest Central Conference match 25-8, 25-14, 25-11 on Thursday in Lima.

Jenna Woods had nine kills and Lauryn Sanford had eight. Sierra Snow had 12 assists and Hailee Harshbarger had 11 digs.

Versailles 3, New Knoxville 1

The Tigers won a MAC match 25-14, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17 on Thursday at New Knoxville.

Ellie Gabel had 16 kills for the Rangers while Carsyn Henschen had 11. Carly Fledderjohann had 32 assists and Morgan Leffel had 13 digs.

Versailles stats were not reported.

• Girls tennis

Sidney 4, West Carrollton 1

The Yellow Jackets earned a Miami Valley League Valley Division victory on Thursday in West Carrollton.

Kara Mays won 6-2, 6-0 at first singles. Hailey New won 6-1, 6-1 at second singles and Allison Fultz won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-4, 6-0 at first doubles and Kelly Curlis and Avery Shreves won 7-6 (7-3 set tiebreaker), 6-3 at second doubles.

Sidney improves to 6-9 overall with the win and 3-3 in the Valley Division. The squad is in first place in the Valley Division while Fairborn (7-6, 2-5) is in second place.

Lima Central Catholic 5, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a match on Thursday in Sidney.

Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-0, 6-3 at second singles and Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Taylor Reineke and Liann Trahey lost 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and Macie Verdier and Madi Gleason lost 6-3, 6-1 at second doubles.

“They were a really good team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Their singles had solid groundstrokes. One of their first doubles players played second singles last year. One of their two losses was to Lima Shawnee.

“Ann never quits in her matches and pushed their girl in the second set and Macie and Madi did a good job of getting to the net, something John and I have been stressing to our doubles players.”

• Boys golf

Minster 165, Parkway 188

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Thursday at Celina Lync Golf Course.

Grant Koenig led the Wildcats with a 39. Joseph Magoto shot 40 and Jacob Wissman and Ethan Lehmkuhl each shot 43.

Springfield Emmanuel Christian 197, Riverside 206

The Pirates lost a nonconference match on Thursday at Elks Golf Course in Springfield.

Zane Rose led Riverside with 46. Drew Jones shot 49, John Zumberger shot 55 and Jayden Burchett shot 57.

• Girls golf

Tippecanoe 187, Sidney 221

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Thursday at Moose Golf Course.

Evan Schwepe led Sidney with a career-low 53. Cheyanne Bolden shot 55, Lily Blosser shot a 56 and Madie Garber shot a career-best 57.

It’s the best team score ever for the program, which is in its second year. The score beats the previous best from Tuesday by eight strokes.

“We played very well tonight,” Sidney coach Joe Spangler said. “This was the first time in two years that we had all four top scorers below 60.”

Anna 2nd at tri-match

The Rockets finished second in a tri-match with Riverside and Urbana on Thursday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course in Bellefontaine.

Maura Rose led Anna with a 51. Lindsay McEldowney shot 56, Morgan Meyer shot 57 and Maddie McEldowney shot 58.

Roz Estep led Riverside with a 51 while Rachel Taylor shot 58.

Fort Loramie 177, Bethel 185

The Redskins earned a nonconference victory on Thursday at Cliffside Golf Course in Tipp City and set a program record for the lowest team nine-hole score.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with a 41. Rheese Voisard and Aubrey Turner each shot 45 and Emily Pleiman shot 46.

