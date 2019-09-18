Tuesday roundup: Sidney volleyball finishes season sweep of Piqua with 3-0 win

PIQUA — Sidney fought off an early challenge from Piqua and earned a 26-24, 28-26, 25-19 victory in a Miami Valley League crossover match on Tuesday at Garbry Gymnasium.

Abby Nuss owned the serving line, firing off five aces and serving 21-of-21. Darien McBride and Faith Bockrath led the offense with eight kills each and Anna Brady added five. Brady earned five solo blocks and McBride added two.

Bockrath tallied 16 assists for the offense. Nuss led the defense with 26 digs while Norah Houts added eight and Bockrath added seven.

The victory earned a half point for Sidney in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition, which is in its third year. Sidney has won the trophy the last two years.

The all-sports trophy winner is tabulated by a points system. In sports where Piqua and Sidney teams play once a season, one point is awarded. In sports where teams play twice (like volleyball), .5 points are awarded.

After Wednesday’s match, Piqua owns a 4-3.5 lead over Sidney. The Yellow Jackets’ volleyball squad beat Piqua 3-1 when the teams played on Aug. 22 in Sidney.

Russia 3, Jackson Center 0

The Raiders beat Jackson Center 25-22, 25-22, 25-15 in a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Russia.

Ashley Scott led Russia with 12 kills. Kate Sherman had eight kills, Jessica York had seven kills and two aces and CeCe Borchers had six kills. Miah Monnin had 36 assists and Ava Daniel had six aces. Sherman led the squad with three blocks and Kendall Monnin had a team-high 20 digs.

Sarah Clark had 10 kills for the Tigers while Deja Wells had seven and Shia Akers had five. Kennedy Jackson had 12 assists and Ashley Mullenhour had 10. Ava Winner led the squad with 16 digs.

Anna 3, Botkins 0

The Rockets beat Botkins an SCAL match 25-6, 25-10, 25-7 on Tuesday in Anna.

Madison Roe led Anna with nine kills while Macy Wiktorowski had five. Mary Landis led the team with 22 assists. Emily Bertke and Wiktorowski had a team-high 11 digs and Liz Michael had nine.

Paige Doseck led the Trojans with six kills and 13 digs. Meg Russell had seven assists and Ivy Fogt had seven digs.

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0

The Redskins beat Fairlawn 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 in an SCAL match on Tuesday in Sidney.

McKenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie with 13 kills while Marissa Meiring and Ava Sholtis each had nine and Maya Maurer had seven. Maurer led the squad with 30 assists. Jaydn Puthoff served 19-of-20 and had five aces. Macy Imwalle led the team with eight digs.

Lehman Catholic 3, Ridgemont 0

Lehman Catholic coasted to an easy Northwest Central Conference win on Tuesday, sweeping Ridgemont on the road 25-3, 25-8, 25-15.

Olivia Lucia had 12 kills, five blocks, 10 digs and seven aces for the Cavaliers. Abby Schutt had eight kills, nine digs and two blocks. Lauren McFarland had six kills, 19 digs and six aces. Reese Geise had five kills and one block. Caroline Wesner had 12 assists, Megan Carlisle had 10 assists and Heidi Schutt had 11 digs.

Marion Local 3, Minster 2

The Wildcats won the first two sets of a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Tuesday in Minster but couldn’t put it away. Marion Local won the last three games 25-23, 25-18, 15-10 to win. Minster won the first two 25-13, 25-23.

Ivy Wolf led the Wildcats with 19 kills while Averi Wolf had eight and Kyra Oldiges had seven. Josie Winner had five aces, six kills and a team-high 25 digs. Emily Stubbs had 20 digs, Ivy Wolf had 13 and Averi Wolf had 11. Oldiges led the squad with four blocks while Kaitlyn Wolf and Ivy Wolf each had two.

New Bremen 3, Parkway 0

The Cardinals earned a 25-13, 25-21, 25-19 MAC victory over Parkway on Tuesday.

Taylor Paull had 10 kills while Kaylee Freund had eight kills and three blocks and Macy Puthoff had five kills and three blocks. Josie Reinhart had five kills and three aces. Claire Pape had four kills, three blocks and 27 assists. Diana Heitkamp had three aces and 11 digs.

Riverside 3, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

The Pirates earned a 25-15, 25-21, 25-10 NWCC win on Tuesday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods led the squad with nine kills while Lauryn Sanford had seven kills. Sanford had nine digs and Sierra Snow had 14 assists.

St. Henry 3, Versailles 0

The Tigers lost a MAC match 25-19, 22-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10 on Tuesday in Versailles.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls soccer

Anna 4, West Liberty-Salem 0

The Rockets earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in Anna.

Taylor Noll scored two goals while Megan Diekmann and Tanner Spangler each scored one. Michaela Ambos and Bre Tribbett each had one assist.

Lehman Catholic 5, Spencerville 1

Lehman Catholic cruised to a win on Tuesday in Sidney.

Lindsey Magoteaux led the Cavaliers with three goals, while Maegan Titterington and Noelle Dexter had one each. Rylie McIver, Tori Lachey, Ava Behr and Ella Black had one assist each.

Other scores: Troy Christian 7, Botkins 0.

• Boys soccer

Xenia 2, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Sidney.

“We didn’t play our best tonight,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “Our midfield and back line got too spread out and our striking was off tonight. We had nine opportunities on goal but just couldn’t fine the back of the net. Xenia’s goalkeeper made some incredible saves against us.”

West Liberty-Salem 3, Jackson Center 1

Jackson Center lost a home nonconference match on Tuesday.

No other information was reported.

• Boys golf

Anna 176, Marion Local 201

The Rockets earned a nonconference win on Tuesday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Cole Maurer led the squad with a 39. Bryce Cobb and Carter Gordon each shot 43 and Spencer McClay shot 51.

Fairlawn wins tri-match

The Jets won a tri-match with Houston and Lehman Catholic on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Fairlawn had a 171 team score, Houston had 186 and Lehman Catholic had 192.

Kyle Peters and Jackson Jones each led Fairlawn with 42s. Chester Hughes shot 43 and Matt Mullen shot 44.

Collin Walker led the Wildcats with a 44. Jon Steiner shot 45, Cole Pitchford shot 46 and Tyler Kies and Parker Herrick each shot 51.

Mike Rossman led the Cavaliers with a 42. Brandyn Sever shot 44, John Gagnet shot 51 and Reid Thomas shot 55.

Riverside 193, Ridgemont 229

The Pirates earned a Northwest Central Conference win over Ridgemont on Tuesday at Memorial Golf Course in Kenton.

John Zumberger led the Pirates with a 42. Jayden Burchett shot 45 and Drew Jones and Brody Rhoads each shot 53.

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie 180, New Bremen 217

The Redskins earned a nonconference win on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with a 38. Megan Eilerman shot 45, Rhese Voisard shot 48 and Emily Pleiman shot 49.

• Girls tennis

Tippecanoe 5, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Kara Mays lost 6-0, 6-3 at first singles. Hailey New lost 6-1, 6-0 at second singles and Allison Fultz lost 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5 set tiebreaker) at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves lost 6-1, 6-1 at second doubles.

St. Marys 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Lehman Catholic ran into a veteran team Tuesday.

“St Marys has lots of experience with five seniors in their varsity lineup and it showed as they kept the ball in play and didn’t make mistakes,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We are still getting caught a lot in no man’s land in doubles and we will continue to work on that in practice tomorrow night.”

Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Liann Trahey and Taylor Reineke lost 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles and Macie Verdier and Emma Covault lost 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

Darien McBride https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_5589-1-1-3.jpg Darien McBride

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.