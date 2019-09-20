Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie volleyball wins 12th straight

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie stayed undefeated in Shelby County Athletic League play and won its 12th consecutive match by beating Russia 25-8, 25-9, 26-24 on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Ava Sholtis had 13 kills for the Redskins while McKenzie Hoelscher had 12. Maya Maurer led the squad with 35 assists. Macy Imwalle had 18 digs while Taylor Ratermann had 15.

Russia statistics were not reported.

Sidney 3, Stebbins 0

The Yellow Jackets earned a 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 Miami Valley League victory on Thursday in Sidney.

Darien McBride drilled 13 kills for Sidney. Anna Brady followed up with seven kills while Allie Stockton chipped in four. Brady had two solo blocks and McBride tallied a solo block and two block assists. Faith Bockrath recorded 21 assists, setting 66-of-67.

Abby Nuss served 26-of-26 with three aces and led the defense with 18 digs while Norah Houts and Bockrath each had 10 digs.

Anna 3, Fairlawn 0

The Rockets beat Fairlawn 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 in an SCAL match on Thursday in Anna.

Macy Wiktorowski led Anna with 12 kills while Madison Roe had 11. Mary Landis had 27 assists. Maggie Stiefel led the squad with 14 digs while Wiktorowski had 13 and Landis had eight.

Jessie Abke led the squad with nine kills while Lonna Heath had seven kills and two aces. Taylor Lessing had 19 assists. Heath had 13 digs, Abke had 11 and Lessing and MaCalla Huelskamp each had 10. Kylee Ginter had three blocks.

Jackson Center 3, Houston 0

The Tigers earned a 25-13, 25-9, 25-9 SCAL victory on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Sarah Clark had 10 kills for the Tigers while Deja Wells had seven. Ashley Mullenhour had 16 assists and Ava Winner had 16 digs.

Mackenzie Wenrick, Allisen Foster and Catryn Mohler each had two kills for Houston. Megan Maier had 15 digs and Foster and Mariah Booher each had 10. Alex Freytag had eight assists.

New Bremen 3, Minster 1

The Cardinals beat Minster 17-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday in New Bremen.

Taylor Paul led New Bremen with 14 kills while Macy Puthoff had 10 and Josie Reinhart had nine. Claire Pape had 35 assists.

Puthoff led the squad with eight blocks while Pape had six. Diana Heitkamp had 11 digs and Josie Reinhart had nine.

Josie Winner had nine kills for Minster while Averi Wolf and Ivy Wolf each had eight. Kaitlyn Wolf had three aces and led the squad with 28 assists. Ella Mescher had three blocks and Emily Stubbs had a team-high 23 digs. Ivy Wolf had 15 digs and Kaitlyn Wolf and Averi Wolf each had 14.

Riverside 3, Marion Elgin 0

The Pirates earned a 25-21, 25-16, 25-14 Northwest Central Conference victory on Thursday in Marion.

Jenna Woods had 11 kills and Lauryn Sanford had nine. Sierra Snow had 21 assists and Allison Knight had 17 digs.

Versailles 3, Parkway 1

The Tigers won a MAC match 25-12, 26-24, 22-25, 25-9 on Thursday in Versailles.

No statistics were reported.

• Boys golf

Riverside 2nd at NWCC tournament

Riverside finished second and Lehman Catholic finished fifth in the Northwest Central Conference tournament on Thursday at Prairie View Golf Club in Waynesfield.

The Pirates had a 379 team score, 40 strokes behind first-place Waynesfield-Goshen. Lehman had a 415 team score.

John Zumberger led Riverside with an 88. Zane Rose shot 92, Drew Jones shot 98 and Jayden Burchett shot 101.

Riverside finishes second overall in the NWCC with a 7-3 record.

Lehman’s individual results were not reported.

Sidney wins tri-match

The Yellow Jackets won a tri-match with Fairborn and Jackson Center on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Sidney had a 161 team score, Jackson Center had 176 and Fairborn had 249.

Trey Werntz led the Yellow Jackets with a 38. Brandan Rose shot 39, Mitchell Larger shot 41 and Ben Spangler shot 43.

Christopher Elchert led the Tigers with a 41. Carson Regula shot 43 and Jordan Rizzo and Ian Platfoot each shot 46.

Anna wins tri-match

The Rockets won a tri-match with Fairlawn and Versailles at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Anna had a 162 team score and edged Fairlawn by two strokes. The Tigers were third with a 180.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 36. Cole Maurer and Spencer McClay each shot 39 and Bryce Havenar and Carter Gordon each shot 48.

Jackson Jones led Fairlawn with a 40. Kyle Peters and Skyler Piper each shot 41 and Matt Mullen shot 42.

Versailles scores were not reported.

Minster 159, Botkins 172

The Wildcats earned a nonconference win on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Joseph Magoto led Minster with a 37. Grant Voisard shot 38 and Grant Koenig and Jacob Wissman each shot 42.

Alex Bajwa led Botkins with a 40. Jaydon Wendel, Parker Geis and Jack Dietz each shot 44.

Fort Loramie 165, New Bremen 200

The Redskins earned a nonconference victory on Thursday at Arrowhead.

Adam Ballas led the Redskins with a 36 while Zach Pleiman, Caeleb Meyer and Devin Ratermann each shot 40.

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie 2nd at CCC tournament

Fort Loramie finished second in the Cross County Conference tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Golf Course in West Milton. The Redskins had a 398 team score, two strokes ahead of third-place Tri-Village and four strokes behind winter National Trail.

Eva Bolin led the Redskins with an 87. Rheese Voisard shot 99, Megan Eilerman shot 100 and Aubrey Turner shot 112.

The Redskins finish second overall in CCC standings.

• Girls soccer

Anna 7, Botkins 0

The Rockets earned a Western Ohio Soccer League victory over Botkins on Thursday in Anna.

Taylor Noll and Taylor Kauffmann each scored three goals for Anna while Tanner Spangler scored one. Sarah Ham had two assists while Noll and Spangler each had one.

Lehman Catholic 3, Miami East 1

The Cavaliers jumped out to a three-goal lead against non-league rival Miami East on Thursday night in Casstown and held on for a victory.

Lindsey Magoteaux had a pair of goals, Riley McIver had a goal and an assist and Noelle Dexter had an assist for the Cavaliers. The win was the 80th career win for coach Jeremy Lorenzo.

• Boys soccer

Sidney 3, Fairmont 0

The Yellow Jackets earned a nonconference win on Thursday in Sidney.

Austin Kennedy scored two goals and Carson Taylor scored one. Jalen Hudgins, Taylor and Kennedy each had one assist.

Lehman Catholic 1, Allen East 0

The Cavaliers earned a nonconference win on Thursday in Sidney.

After a scoreless first half, senior Ethan Potts was able to break the deadlock by scoring a free kick early in the second half. Goalkeeper Will Voisard recorded five saves on the night to keep the clean sheet.

“We did not play our best tonight but we were able to come up with the win,” Lehman assistant coach Jake Emrick said. “These types of games are important if we want to get a good seed when it comes to playoffs. After the first half the boys knew they needed to put in more effort to get the result and did just that.”

Lima Central Catholic 1, Jackson Center 0

The Tigers lost a nonconference match on Thursday in Lima.

• Girls tennis

Greenville 5, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Thursday in Sidney.

Kara Mays lost 6-2, 6-0 at first singles. Hailey New lost 6-4, 4-6, 12-10 (super tiebreaker) at second singles and Allison Fultz lost 6-4, 6-3 at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-4, 6-4 at first doubles and Avery Shreves and Ireland Ike lost 6-3, 6-4 at second doubles.

Milton-Union 5, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a match on Thursday in Sidney.

Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-1 at first singles. Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Lian Trahey and Taylor Reineke lost 6-0, 6-2 at first doubles and Macie Verdier and Emma Covault lost 6-3, 6-2 at second doubles.

“Milton has really good singles players,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Angela played really well and smart. That’s the longest 6-0, 6-1 match I have ever seen in all my years in tennis.”

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

