Tuesday roundup: Anna boys golf wins D-III sectional tournament

SIDNEY —Thanks to a fifth-score tiebreaker, Anna finished first in the 12-team Division III boys golf sectional on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Anna and Fort Loramie each had 331 team scores to force a fifth-score tiebreaker for first place. The Rockets’ No. 5 golfer Bryce Havenar shot an 88, while Fort Loramie No. 5 golfer Carson Barhorst shot a 96.

The top four squads earn a district berth. Botkins finished third with a 345 and Fairlawn finished fourth with a 361, and both will join Anna and Fort Loramie in the Div. III district meet next Tuesday at Glenview Golf Course in Cincinnati.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with an 80 and finished second in the sectional individually. Carter Gordon shot 82, Spencer McClay shot 84 and Cole Maurer shot 85.

Zach Pleiman led Fort Loramie with a 75 and finished first in the sectional individually. Adam Ballas shot 81 and finished third individually. Devin Ratermann shot 85 and Caeleb Meyer shot 90.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins with an 82. Isaac Cisco shot 83 and Alex Bajwa and Jack Dietz each shot 90.

Skyler Piper led Fairlawn with an 88. Jackson Jones shot 89, Kyle Peters shot 91 and Matt Mullen shot 93.

Jackson Center finished fifth, Russia finished sixth, Houston finished seventh, Riverside finished 10th and Lehman Catholic finished 11th.

The top four individual scorers not on a qualifying team earn individual district berths. Russia’s Drew Sherman and Ross Fiessinger and Riverside’s John Zumberger each earned individual berths. Sherman tied for eighth overall with an 84, Zumberger tied for 10th with an 87 and Fiessinger tied for 15th with an 89.

The Tigers had a 374 team score. Ian Platfoot led Jackson Center with a 90, Carson Regula shot 92, Christopher Elchert shot 94 and Jordan Rizzo shot 98.

The Raiders had a 379 team score. Aside from Sherman and Fiessinger, Jordan Meyer shot 101 and Xavier Philpot shot 105.

The Wildcats had a 384 team score. Jon Steiner shot 94, Collin Walker shot 96 and Cole Pitchford and Ethan Funk each shot 97.

The Pirates had a 403 score. Aside from Zumberger, Zane Rose shot 94, Brody Rhoads shot 108 and Jayden Purchett shot 114.

Mikey Rossman led Lehman with a 93. Brandyn Sever shot 97, John Gagnet shot 110 and Hezekiah Bezy shot 127.

• Girls tennis

Sidney wins MVL Valley Division

Sidney finished sixth in the Miami Valley League tennis tournament on Tuesday in Sidney to secure the school’s first MVL divisional championship.

Though all five of the MVL Miami Division teams finished ahead of the Yellow Jackets, they finished in sixth ahead of MVL Valley foes Fairborn, Stebbins, Xenia and West Carrollton to secure the school’s first divisional title in any sport.

Final standings are determined by both regular-season play and tournament results. The Yellow Jackets also finished in first place in the Valley Division in regular season with a 4-4 league record. They finished 7-11 overall.

Kara Mays finished sixth individually at first singles. Hailey New finished fourth at second singles and Allison Fultz finished fifth at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop finished second at first doubles and Avery Shreves and Ireland Ike finished fourth at second doubles.

Wapakoneta 5, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost to the Redskins on Tuesday in Sidney.

Angela Brunner lost 6-1, 6-1 at first singles. Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-3, 6-0 at second singles and Mary Lins lost 6-2, 6-1 at third singles. Liann Trahey and Taylor Reineke lost 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and Macie Verdier and Madi Gleason lost 6-2, 6-0 at second doubles.

“We are really proud of the improvement of our team this season and the way they conduct themselves as a team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said.

• Volleyball

Sidney 3, Vandalia-Butler 2

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Sidney 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 17-25, 15-10.

Darien McBride dominated the offense, smashing down 22 kills and hitting 39-of-41. McBride also served 17-of-17 and had three aces.

Allie Stockton knocked down 11 kills and earned four solo blocks and Anna Brady contributed eight kills and two blocks.

Faith Bockrath directed the offense with 40 assists, setting 108-of-108. She also led the defense with 20 digs. Norah Houts also landed three aces and picked up 12 digs and Abby Nuss added two aces and 17 digs.

Russia 3, Anna 0

The Raiders beat the Rockets in a Shelby County Athletic League match 25-12, 25-19, 25-14 on Tuesday in Russia.

Ashley Scott led the Raiders with 11 kills while Kate Sherman had 10, Jessica York had seven and CeCe Borchers had five. York and Ava Daniel each had four aces and Miah Monnin had 31 assists. Kendall Monnin led the squad with 12 digs while Scott had seven and Monnin had six.

Anna statistics were not reported.

Fairlawn 3, Botkins 0

The Jets beat the Trojans 25-17, 25-14, 25-21 in an SCAL match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn with 10 kills and had four aces. Lonna Heath had eight kills, Breanna Rufus had nine digs and four aces and Taylor Lessing had 28 assists.

Paige Doseck led Botkins with 10 kills. Meg Russell had eight assists and Emma McName had nine digs.

Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0

The Redskins beat the Wildcats 25-19, 25-20, 25-19 in an SCAL match on Tuesday in Houston.

McKenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie with 16 kills while Ava Sholtis had 14 and Marissa Meiring had 10. Maya Maurer had 42 assists and Macy Imwalle had 10 digs.

Mackenzie Wenrick had five kills and two aces for Houston while Allisen Foster had four kills. Alex Freytag led the squad with 14 assists. Megan Maier had 18 digs and Mariah Booher had 10.

New Bremen 3, Lima Bath 0

The Cardinals won a nonconference match 25-7, 25-9, 25-13 on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Taylor Paul had 12 kills and four aces while Josie Reinhart had six kills and three aces. Kaylee Fruend had six kills. Claire Pape had 31 assists and Diana Heitkamp had 11 digs and eight aces.

• Cross country

Fairlawn boys 3rd and Triad Invitational

Fairlawn’s boys squad finished third out of nine teams at the Triad Invitational on Tuesday.

Jonah Brautigam led the Jets by finishing 11th in 18:37. Dominic Davis was 13th in 18:40.2, Jordan Henman was 19th in 19:06, Cade Allison was 22nd in 19:24 and Levi Barthauer was 26th in 19:40.

Two girls competed individually for Fairlawn. Myla Cox was fifth in 21:47 and Jocelyn McDonald was ninth in 22:57.

• Boys soccer

Troy 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Landon Davis scored Sidney’s goal on an assist from Matt Joos. Goalkeeper Trey Werntz had six saves.

Botkins 4, Lehman Catholic 0

The Trojans beat the Cavaliers in a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Tuesday in Botkins.

Botkins scored two goals in each half. Zane Paul scored two goals while Zack Ware and Nathan Schneider each scored one goal and each had one assist. Goalkeeper Carson Motter had three saves.

Lehman goalkeeper Will Voisard had 11 saves.

“We played well for the most part but had mental lapses in the back that cost us,” Lehman coach Jake Emrick said. “We had spells where we moved the ball well in the midfield but couldn’t connect to our front three. We need to continue to work on playing as a team but things are coming along and we’re improving every week.

“Max Schmieising had a great game in defense and Will Voisard made some big saves. We also got hard working contributions from Ethan Potts and Mikkel Alvarez. Everyone played well though.”

Lima Central Catholic 5, Fairlawn 0

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Tuesday.

• Girls soccer

Lehman Catholic 1, West Liberty-Salem 0

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Tuesday in West Liberty.

Lindsey Magoteaux scored Lehman’s goal on an assist from Rylie McIver.

Sidney girls tennis wins school’s first MVL divisional title

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.