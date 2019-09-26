Wednesday roundup: Versailles, Fort Loramie’s Bolin earn district berths

VERSAILLES — Versailles earned a district berth and Fort Loramie’s Eva Bolin earned an individual district berth in the Division II girls golf sectional on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles finished fourth with a 405 team score, 42 strokes behind first-place Benjamin Logan. Bolin, a sophomore, shot a 91 and finished fifth individually.

The top four teams earn berths, as do the top four individuals not on a qualifying team. The D-II district meet is next Wednesday at Pipestone Golf Course.

Jayla Pothast led Versailles with a 94. Maddie Durham shot 98, Cayla Batten shot 105 and Lindsay Cotner shot 108.

Fort Loramie finished fifth, Anna finished 11th and Riverside finished 12th.

Fort Loramie had a 421 team score. Aside from Bolin, Emily Pleiman shot a 107 for the Redskins while Megan Eilerman shot 111 and Rheese Voisard shot 112.

The Rockets had a 514 team score. Maura Rose led Anna with a 122. Riley Thobe shot 128, Morgan Meyer shot 131 and Lindsay McEldowney shot 133.

The Pirates had a 519 team score. Rozlyn Estep led Riverside with a 119. Mia Stallard shot 131, Rachel Taylor shot 132 and Lauren Johnson shot 137.

Russia’s McKenna Borchers finished 15th individually with a 102 while Makena Hoying tied for 35th with a 115. Botkins’ Lydia Dietz tied for 41st individually with a 117.

• Boys golf

Sidney 178, Piqua 182

The Yellow Jackets edged Piqua in a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Trey Wertnz led the squad with a 41. Brandan Rose shot 44, Kaden Abbott shot 46 and Mitchell Larger shot 47.

The win completes a season sweep for the team of the Indians. Sidney beat Piqua 168-185 on Aug. 19.

The win earns a half point for Sidney in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition. It was the final matchup between teams from the two schools in fall sports. Piqua leads Sidney 5-4. The first team to 11.5 points secures the trophy, which is in its third year. Sidney has won the previous two years.

• Girls soccer

Troy 3, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets couldn’t stop Troy’s Julianna Williams in a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Williams scored two goals and assisted on the other in the Trojans’ victory.

Williams and Leah Harnish each had shots in the game’s first three minutes that forced Sidney goalkeeper MaKayla Hurey to make tough saves. And with 34:10 left in the opening half, Williams ripped a shot from a tough angle on the left side that went just wide of the far post.

But just a few seconds later at the 33:46 mark, Williams got a second chance from nearly the exact same spot, and this time she made good on it, driving the ball into the far side of the net on an assist from Anna Burghardt to give Troy a 1-0 lead.

That was where the score remained at halftime, though, despite numerous chances by the Troy offense as Hurey made save after save to keep Sidney alive — and Williams and the Trojans knew they needed more.

And with 37:27 left in the game, Williams gave the Trojans some insurance. Chamber Browning stole the ball in Sidney’s defensive end and passed to an open Williams, who hooked a left-footed shot inside the near post from the right side to give Troy a 2-0 lead.

It didn’t take long for more insurance, either. Burghardt hit a high-arching shot that Hurey deflected over the top of the goal to set Troy up with a corner kick. Williams sent the kick low in front of the goal, and Browning headed it into the goal to make the score 3-0 Trojans.

With Troy’s first team resting, Sidney was able to take advantage and get on the board, with MaKayla Dillinger scoring with 16:21 remaining to make the score 3-1, but Troy controlled the final 11 minutes of the game, again keeping the Sidney defense pinned up against its own goal to finish off the win.

Hurey made 14 saves on the night for Sidney, while Troy’s Paige Nadolny was only forced to make four saves to preserve the Troy victory.

• Girls tennis

Lehman Catholic 3, Urbana 2

Lehman Catholic earned a victory on Wednesday in Sidney in its regular-season finale.

Angela Brunner won 6-1, 6-4 at first singles. Ann Deafenbaugh lost 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7) in second singles and Mary Lins lost 6-4, 6-1 at third singles.

Liann Trahey and Taylor Reineke won 6-4, 6-2 at first singles and Macie Verdier and Madi Gleason won 6-3, 6-4 at second singles.

“With the win tonight we have won more matches than last year,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Great accomplishment for our team considering we only had one returning varsity player coming into this season with 10 of our 15 kids having never played before this year.

“I did cry talking to my wife and our assistant coach about it after the match. I can remember talking with our assistant worried that we wouldn’t even have enough for a full varsity team and we end up with 15 kids and more wins than last year. Amazing.”

