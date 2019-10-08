Basketball: Anna will play in Flyin’ to the Hoop

CENTERVILLE — Anna’s fans packed the stands at Trent Arena in Kettering when the team played in Division III regional games last March. They’ll have the opportunity to do so again this January.

The Rockets will face Ottoville at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 in the Flyin’ to the Hoop invitational tournament. It’ll be the third of six games that day and the 17th of 20 games in the four-day event.

Flyin’ to the Hoop is renowned as one of the nation’s top high school basketball showcases and typically draws 20,000 fans to Kettering’s Trent Arena on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. Tournament director Eric Horstman invites teams in Ohio and throughout the nation with top-rated collegiate prospects to participate.

Anna finished 25-3 last year and finished as Div. III regional runner-up after losing to Cincinnati Purcell Marian by 11 points in a regional final. All but two starters are slated to return for the Rockets this year.

Anna will join a long list of other area teams that have played in the event in recent years. Sidney, Fort Loramie, Minster and Versailles’ boys teams have played in the tournament in the last two years, as well as Minster’s girls team.

The tournament’s complete schedule was released in a press conference at Miami Valley Hospital South on Tuesday. Horstman said 125 teams inquired about playing in this year’s event but only 38 were selected.

This year’s schedule features 12 collegiate prospects who have been rated five stars according to various recruiting analysts, as well as 29 four-star recruits.

Since the showcase started in 2003, 34 players have participated in the tournament and went on to be first-round NBA draft picks. A total of 67 players have gone on to play in the NBA.

Friday, Jan. 17:

6:30 PM: Hillcrest Prep (Arizona ) vs. ISA Andrews Osborne Academy

8:15 PM: Prolific Prep (CA) vs. Huntington Prep (WV)

Saturday, Jan. 18:

11:30 AM: GIRLS: Beavercreek vs. Dayton Carroll

1:15 PM: Columbus Walnut Ridge vs. Cincinnati Woodward

3:00 PM: Cleveland Lutheran East vs. Kettering Alter

4:45 PM: Milton (GA) vs. Pickerington North

6:30 PM: Huntington Prep (WV) vs. Lakewood St. Edward

8:15 PM: Grayson (GA) vs. Huber Heights Wayne

Sunday, Jan. 19:

11:30 AM: Crestwood Prep (CANADA) vs. Garfield Heights

1:15 PM: First Love Christian (PA) vs. Cleveland Brush

3:00 PM: Akron St. Vincent-St. Marys vs. Trotwood-Madison

4:45 PM: Lakewood St. Edward vs. Cincinnati Princeton

6:30 PM: Dream City Christian (AZ) vs. Pickerington Central

8:15 PM: AZ Compass (AZ) vs, Centerville

Monday, Jan. 20

11:30 AM: Pace Academy (GA) vs. Cincinnati Aiken

1:15 PM: Cincinnati Gamble Montessori vs. Dayton Chaminade-Julienne

3:00 PM: Ottoville vs. Anna

4:45 PM: Geneva Spire Prep Academy (OH) vs. Springfield

6:30 PM: Cincinnati Taft vs. Dayton Thurgood Marshall

8:15 PM: Cincinnati Hughes vs. Kettering Fairmont

Anna’s Bart Bixler shoots over Dayton Stivers’ Antonio Aubrey during a Division III regional semifinal on Wednesday at Trent Arena in Kettering. The Rockets will play at Trent Arena in January when the face Ottoville in the 2020 Flyin’ to the Hoop invitational tournament on Martin Luther King Day weekend. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_AnnaFinal-1.jpg Anna’s Bart Bixler shoots over Dayton Stivers’ Antonio Aubrey during a Division III regional semifinal on Wednesday at Trent Arena in Kettering. The Rockets will play at Trent Arena in January when the face Ottoville in the 2020 Flyin’ to the Hoop invitational tournament on Martin Luther King Day weekend. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News