State boys golf: Minster 5th, Fort Loramie 9th, Botkins 12th

UPPER ARLINGTON — Minster finished fifth, Fort Loramie finished ninth and Botkins finished 12th out of 12 teams in the Division III state boys golf tournament, which was held Friday and Saturday at Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course.

The Wildcats finished with a 678 team score for two 18-hole rounds and was 50 strokes behind first-place Berlin Hiland. Fort Loramie was ninth with a 711 and Botkins was 12th with 749.

Fort Loramie freshman Adam Ballas had the best finish of any area golfer. He tied for 17th with a 162 (18 over par) for two rounds. He shot a 76 in Friday’s round and an 86 in Saturday’s round.

Grant Voisard led Minster with a 166, good for a tie for 23rd place. Joseph Magoto shot 167, Grant Koenig shot 169 and Jacob Wissman shot 176.

Aside from Ballas, Zach Pleiman shot 168 for Fort Loramie while Caleb Meyer shot 185 and Devin Ratermann shot 196.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins with a 186. Isaac Cisco shot 187, Jaydon Wendel shot 189 and Jack Dietz shot 191.

It was Botkins’ first state appearance and Fort Loramie’s second. The Redskins first qualified for state last year.

Adam Ballas https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_6090-2.jpg Adam Ballas

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.