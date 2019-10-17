Volleyball: Fort Loramie’s McKenzie Hoelscher named SCAL player of the year

Fort Loramie’s McKenzie Hoelscher didn’t take the court much last season. A year later, she’s proven herself as the best in the Shelby County Athletic League.

Hoelscher was named the Shelby County Athletic League player of the year and earned a spot on first team on the league all-start teams, which were released on Wednesday.

Hoelscher, a junior middle hitter, has racked up 277 kills and 51 blocks this season. She fractured a vertebrae last year and missed almost all of regular season.

Russia’s Ashley Scott and Kendall Monnin, Anna’s Macy Wiktorowski, Fort Loramie’s Maya Maurer and Jackson Center’s Deja Wells were named first team along with Hoelscher.

Scott, a junior outside hitter, has amassed a team-best 298 kills for the Raiders and also ranks second on the squad with 211 digs. Monnin, a junior libero, leads Russia with 391 digs.

Wiktorowski, a senior outside hitter, has a team-high 240 kills and 20 aces for the Rockets and is second on the team with 331 digs. Maurer, a junior setter, is Fort Loramie’s leader in assists (625), is second in total blocks (38) and is fourth in digs (112). Wells, a junior middle blocker, is second for the Tigers in kills (144) and first in blocks (28).

Fairlawn’s Jessie Abke, Anna’s Mary Landis, Fort Loramie’s Marissa Meiring, Jackson Center’s Katie Clark, Russia’s Jessica York and Botkins’ Paige Doseck were named second team all-SCAL.

Abke, a sophomore middle hitter, leads Fairlawn with 238 kills and 217 digs and is second with 37 blocks. Landis, a junior setter, leads Anna with 569 assists and is third on the team with 244 digs. Meiring, a senior outside hitter, is third for Fort Loramie in kills (118) and second in digs (150).

Clark, a junior right side hitter, is third on Jackson Center’s team with 128 kills. York, a senior outside hitter, is second on Russia’s team with 226 kills, first with 30 blocks and fourth with 111 digs. Doseck, a junior outside hitter, leads Botkins in kills and digs.

Anna’s Lauren Barhorst, Fairlawn’s Lonna Heath and Taylor Lessing, Fort Loramie’s Ava Sholtis, Houston’s Allisen Foster and Megan Maier, Jackson Center’s Sarah Clark and Russia’s Kate Sherman were named honorable mention all-SCAL.

All-SCAL teams were determined by voting of the league’s coaches.

Fort Loramie’s McKenzie Hoelscher spikes during a Division IV sectional semifinal against Dayton Christian on Oct. 20, 2018 in Covington. Hoelscher, a junior, was named the Shelby County Athletic League’s player of the year. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_BPB_8269-Edit-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s McKenzie Hoelscher spikes during a Division IV sectional semifinal against Dayton Christian on Oct. 20, 2018 in Covington. Hoelscher, a junior, was named the Shelby County Athletic League’s player of the year. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Hoelscher has 277 kills, 51 total blocks to her credit

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

ALL-SCAL VOLLEYBALL TEAMS First team McKenzie Hoelscher, Jr., Fort Loramie Ashley Scott, Jr., Russia Macy Wiktorowski, Sr., Anna Maya Maurer, Jr., Fort Loramie Deja Wells, Jr., Jackson Center Kendall Monnin, Jr., Russia Second team Jessie Abke, So., Fairlawn Mary Landis, Jr., Anna Marissa Meiring, Sr., Fort Loramie Katie Clark, Jr., Jackson Center Jessica York, Sr., Russia Paige Doseck, Jr., Botkins Honorable mention: Lauren Barhorst, Anna; Lonna Heath, Taylor Lessing, Fairlawn; Ava Sholtis, Fort Loramie; Allisen Foster, Megan Maier, Houston; Sarah Clark, Jackson Center; Kate Sherman, Russia.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

