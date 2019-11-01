Football: Sidney falls 19-14 to Greenville in season finale

GREENVILLE — Sidney rallied to take a late lead in a Miami Valley League game on Friday, but Greenville came up with a big late drive to re-take control and win 19-14 at Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field.

It was the final regular season game for Sidney, which finishes 3-7. It was the first victory for Greenville over Sidney since 2015 and earned the squad possession of the Little Brown Jug for the next year.

It was one of several close losses this season for the Yellow Jackets, which lost four games by eight points or less.

Greenville led Sidney 13-7 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets started with the ball in the second half, but junior quarterback Cedric Johnson had a pass intercepted by Marcus Woods.

The Green Wave turned the ball over on downs, but Sidney couldn’t do much and was forced to punt with 2:17 left in the third. Greenville picked up a couple of first downs but punted to Sidney’s 10-yard line with 9:32 left in the fourth.

Sidney sophomore running back E.J. Davis had a long run to pick up a first down near midfield, then picked up another in Greenville territory. A Greenville penalty moved the ball to the 25-yard line. Davis picked up another first down on a short run, then came up with a big play on a third down.

Johnson gave a handoff to Davis, who ran right toward the home sideline. He then fired an 18-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to senior receiver Lathan Jones with 3:36 left. Senior kicker Hallie Truesdale hit the extra point down the middle to give Sidney a 14-13 lead.

The Green Wave quickly drove down and scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Beyke to John Butsch with 1:46 left. Butsch caught the pass while leaping and falling on his back. Greenville missed a two-point conversion try and led 19-14.

Sidney recovered an onside kick attempt at Greenville’s 47 but turned the ball over on downs after four incomplete passes.

Greenville started with the ball and fumbled on the first play of the game and recovered at its 14. The Green Wave punted to their own 43, and Sidney scored on the first play on a 43-yard pass from Johnson to Jones.

Curtis Spangler intercepted a Tyler Beyke pass to end the Green Wave’s second drive, but the Yellow Jackets went three-and-out and punted.

Sidney pinned Greenville back in a second-and-18, but Beyke threw a long pass along the visitor’s sideline to John Butsch, who ran about 25 yards into the end zone on a 56-yard TD play to tie it 7-7 with 2:41 left.

The Yellow Jackets punted on their next drive, then Jaron Kelly intercepted a pass at the team’s own 23 along the home sideline with 8:54 left in the second. The squad went three-and-out again, but Greenville did the same and punted to Sidney’s 15.

Jones picked up two first downs on runs to move the ball in Greenville territory and Davis ran 12 yards for another first down, but Hadyn Sharp intercepted a Johnson pass and returned it to Sidney’s 33. The Green Wave scored several plays later on a 3-yard TD run by Beyke with 1:13 left. The Yellow Jackets blocked the extra point but trailed 13-7.

The Green Wave had 286 yards of offense while Sidney had 257.

Davis, who entered the game as the MVL’s leading rusher, finished with 137 rushing yards on 23 carries. Johnson completed 3-of-9 passes for 49 yards. Senior linebacker Ryan Cagle led Sidney with 13 tackles and one sack.

Greenville finishes 7-3 overall.

Sidney’s Lathan Jones brings down Greenville’s Marcus Wood during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field in Greenville. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Green1Sid2-1.jpg Sidney’s Lathan Jones brings down Greenville’s Marcus Wood during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field in Greenville. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Clay Carter grabs the hand warmers off of Greenville’s Tyler Beyke during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field in Greenville. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Sid28G18-1.jpg Sidney’s Clay Carter grabs the hand warmers off of Greenville’s Tyler Beyke during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field in Greenville. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jaron Kelly intercepts a ball meant for Greenville’s John Butsch during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field in Greenville. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Sid82G2-1.jpg Sidney’s Jaron Kelly intercepts a ball meant for Greenville’s John Butsch during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field in Greenville. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s E.J. Davis runs the ball against Greenville at Greenville on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Sidney4best-1.jpg Sidney’s E.J. Davis runs the ball against Greenville at Greenville on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Clay Carter is clipped at the legs by Greenville’s Bradley Wynn during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field in Greenville. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Sid28G27-1.jpg Sidney’s Clay Carter is clipped at the legs by Greenville’s Bradley Wynn during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field in Greenville. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Yellow Jackets take lead late, but Green Wave responds

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 10 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Greenville 19, Sidney 14 F Anna 56, Delphos St. John’s 7 F Fort Loramie 82, Tri-County North 8 F Lima Perry 30, Lehman Catholic 24 F Minster 42, New Bremen 2 F Fort Recovery 41, Versailles 22 F Riverside 0, Ridgemont 0 H

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.