Volleyball: New Bremen earns 3rd consecutive regional title

ELIDA — New Bremen earned its third consecutive regional championship to earn another trip to Wright State by beating the team it lost to in a state final last year.

The Cardinals beat Tiffin Calvert 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16 at Elida High School’s Fieldhouse to earn a Division IV regional title and state berth. New Bremen (26-1) will face Monroeville in a state semifinal on Friday at Wright State’s Nutter Center.

Macy Puthoff led New Bremen with 11 kills while Josie Reinhart had 10, Taylor Paul had nine, Kaylee Fruend had seven and Ashton Heitkamp had six. Claire Pape led the squad with 37 assists. Diana Heitkamp had a team-high four aces while Puthoff had three.

Pape led the squad’s defense with seven blocks while Puthoff had six. Heitkamp had 19 digs, Pape had 11 and Puthoff had 10.

Calvert, which beat the Cardinals 3-2 in last year’s state final, finishes 25-2.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 3, Versailles 1

CHCA won a tight second set to grab momentum and then pulled away to end Versailles’ season in a 17-25, 35-33, 25-20, 25-13 victory in a Div. III regional final on Saturday at Trent Arena in Kettering.

The Tigers, which had won D-III state championships the last two years, finish 15-13 overall. The team will lose eight seniors to graduation, including middle hitter Lindsey Winner, who was a first team all-Midwest Athletic Conference selection.

Macy Puthoff https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_IMG_1356.jpg Macy Puthoff

Versailles falls in regional final to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

