College update: Lessing has big game for Northwestern Ohio

Fairlawn grad Nathan Lessing had a big game for the University of Northwestern Ohio last week in a win over Indiana-South Bend in men’s basketball.

Lessing exploded for 31 points in the win, connecting on 12 of his 16 field goal attempts and adding five free throws in seven tries. He also pulled down six rebounds.

He followed up that performance with a double-double in a loss to Siena Heights, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

So far on the young season, Lessing is leading the team in scoring with a 19.6 average and is third on the team in rebounding at 5.8 per game. He is hitting 51.5 percent from the field and 67.8 percent from the line.

Nathan Bruns, Marion Local

Bruns has been a key player in his freshman season at Ohio Northern.

In action this past week, he had eight points and eight rebounds in a loss to Truman, then had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Quincy. Four of his rebounds came at the offensive end and he was also 7-for-10 from the field.

On the season for the 1-3 Polar Bears, he is averaging 12.5 points and a team high 9.0 rebounds per game, and is hitting 61 percent from the field.

• Women’s basketball

Rebecca New, Houston

New had a huge game for Edison State in a lopsided win over the Cedarville junior varsity team.

She poured in 23 points on 11-for-17 from the field, and just missed making it a double-double by adding nine rebounds. Six of those rebounds came at the offensive end.

She is averaging an even 11 points per game, along with five rebounds per game, second on the team.

Sylvia Hudson, Sidney

Hudson, who averaged an even 19 points per game to lead Urbana University last season, is back for the Blue Knights this season, and in the season opener last week, a win over West Chester, she picked up where she left off last year by dropping in 21 points on 9-for-11 from the field.

She then had nine points and five rebounds in a win over Millersville, and nine points in a loss to Walsh.

She is averaging an even 13 points per game so far.

Celena Taborn, Sidney

Taborn continues to be a key player at Furman University, and in last week’s win over Georgia Southern, she had 14 points and six rebounds. She hit five of her six field goal attempts and was 4-for-5 from the line.

On the season, she is scoring 8.3 points per game and grabbing 4.3 rebounds.

Emily Mescher, Marion Local

Mescher is a six-foot senior playing at Ohio Northern and in a recent win over Anderson (Indiana), she finished with eight points and eight rebounds, with four of the rebounds coming at the offensive end.

It was Northern’s season opener.

Brogan McIver, Lehman Catholic

McIver had another solid game, this time against the Cedarville junior varsity in an easy win for Edison State.

She finished with 16 points and two steals in the win, and is now averaging 13.3 points per game, second on the team.

Erin Scott, New Knoxville

Scott continues to play well at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

In recent action, she tossed in 16 points and added eight assists in a 90-87 loss to Rio Grande. She was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line in that game.

On the season, she is averaging 7.7 points per game, leads the team with 29 assists and is hitting 91.7 percent from the line (11-for-12).

• Volleyball

Paige Jones, New Bremen

Jones had two more solid games for Michigan, getting 12 kills and five digs in both a win over Illinois and another over Iowa.

On the year she now has a team-high 353 kills to go with 202 digs, 34 aces and 32 blocks.

Michigan is 18-7 overall and 11-4 in conference matches.

Whitney Pleiman, Russia

Pleiman finished off her career at Edison State in Piqua with two good performances.

She had eight kills, 33 digs and three aces in a loss to Oakland Community College, and 27 digs in a loss to St. Clair CC.

Her final statistics had her with 777 digs, 93 kills and 34 aces for the 13-18 Chargers.

Kaitlyn Sosby, Jackson Center

Sosby also played for Edison’s volleyball team, and finished the season with 15 digs against Oakland and 21 against St. Clair.

She ended the season with 372 digs and 20 ace serves.

Devin Heitkamp, New Bremen

Heitkamp’s season also came to an end in postseason play for Northwestern Ohio and she capped off an outstanding campaign with two excellent matches.

She had 19 kills and four digs in a loss to Lourdes, and 17 kills and seven blocks in a loss to Indiana Tech.

UNOH finished 23-12, and Heitkamp ended the season with 407 kills, second on the team, 119 digs, 26 aces, and team highs in total blocks with 25 and solo blocks with nine.

Kenzie Schroer, New Knoxville

Schroer continues play with Wheeling Jesuit, and had 10 digs in a win over Urbana and eight in a win over West Liberty.

That brought the season total to 232 for the 26-3 Wheeling squad.

Cassie Meyer, Jackson Center

Meyer also plays at Wheeling and had a double-double of 11 kills and 15 digs in the win over Urbana, and nine kills and 15 digs in the win over West Liberty.

On the season, she now has 249 kills and 310 digs.

Audrey Francis, Fairlawn

The third former local/area player on the Wheeling Jesuit team, Francis finished with 18 digs against Urbana and 19 against West Liberty. That gave her a total of 588 digs on the season.

Kristin Langston, Versailles

Langston is a key defensive player for the 26-5 Ohio Northern volleyball squad, and she helped her team to three straight wins and the championship of the Ohio Conference tournament.

She had 11 digs and an ace in a win over John Carroll, 13 digs in a win over Baldwin-Wallace, and 11 digs in a championship game win over Otterbein.

She has 170 digs and 19 aces for Northern, which will next play in the NCAA D-3 tournament.