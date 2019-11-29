College update: Sidney grad Gordon starting for Texas A&M

Former Sidney standout Andre Gordon is seeing action as a freshman at Texas A&M in men’s basketball.

A 6-foot-2 guard, Gordon has started two of the three games he’s played in and had his best outing in a 64-57 win over Louisiana Monroe. He finished with 14 points and three steals, and was 6 for 10 from the floor.

He also had nine points and two assists in a win over Northwestern State, and finished with seven points in a loss to perennial power Gonzaga.

So far on the season, Gordon is averaging an even 10 points per game and shooting 42 percent from the field.

Griffin Doseck, Anna

Also just a freshman, Doseck turned in a strong game for Capital University in a win over Geneva (Pennsylvania) in the Geneva Classic, which Capital won.

Doseck had 11 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds, five of those at the offensive end.

He did most of his damage at the free throw line on offense, hitting 8 for 11 from the stripe.

Nathan Lessing, Fairlawn

Lessing continues to lead Northwestern Ohio in Lima in scoring after pouring in 23 points in a loss to Mt. Vernon, hitting 10 for 14 from the field.

He is now at 19.8 points per game for the Racers and is shooting 54 percent from the field on 61 for 114.

• Women’s basketball

Sylvia Hudson, Sidney

Hudson had a big week for Urbana University, highlighted by a 24-point performance on Tuesday night in a narrow win over Wheeling University.

She hit 10 for 17 from the field and was perfect in four trips to the line in that game.

Prior to that, she had 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and was 7 for 13 from the field in a win over West Liberty.

She upped her scoring average to 17.6 on the season along with 5.9 rebounds per game.

She’s an amazing 50 for 79 from the field for 63 percent and 21 for 25 from the line for 84 percent.

The team is off to a 5-2 start so far.

Brogan McIver, Lehman Catholic

McIver plays for Edison State in Piqua, and in a win over Cedarville JV, she had four steals and four assists. She also scored nine points in a win over Schoolcraft.

• Volleyball

Cassie Meyer, Jackson Center

Meyer is putting the finishing touches on another outstanding season at Wheeling University in West Virginia.

The team raised its record to 31-3 by winning the Mountain East Conference tournament championship, and Meyer earned All-Tournament team honors.

She had a double-double of 15 kills and 10 digs in a win over Charleston, 12 kills and eight digs in a win over Davis & Elkins, and another double-double of 14 kills and 13 digs in the championship win over Urbana.

She now has 317 kills and 351 digs this season.

Audrey Francis, Fairlawn

Francis also plays for Wheeling and also earned All-Tournament teams honors in the MEC event.

She had 17 digs against Charleston, 14 against Davis & Elkins, and 18 against Urbana, running her season total to 671.

Raquel Kessler, Jackson Center

Kessler and her Missouri-St. Louis teammates finished runner-up in the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament, winning twice before losing in the championship 3-2 to Rockhurst.

In the final match, Kessler finished with 13 kills on .458 hitting, and added six blocks. She also had six kills against both Bellarmine and Lewis in the first two matches of the tournament, and had five blocks, including two solo, against Lewis.

On the season, the freshman has 220 kills and 11 aces, and leads the team in solo blocks with 22 and in total blocks with 111.

Paige Jones, New Bremen

Jones and her Michigan teammates had just one match this week, losing 3-0 to Purdue in Big Ten play.

Jones had a double-double in the loss, with 15 kills and 13 digs.

She now has 397 kills and 230 digs for the Wolverines (19-9).

Andre Gordon https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Gordon_Andre.jpg Andre Gordon