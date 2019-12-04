Monday roundup: Russia, Anna earn big nonconference victories

PLEASANT HILL — Russia pulled away fast from Newton and earned a 54-21 victory in a nonconference girls basketball game on Monday.

The Raiders took a 12-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Indians 16-0 in the second quarter to take a commanding halftime lead. They outscored Newton 16-4 in the third quarter and 12-7 in the fourth.

Ashley Scott led Russia with 16 points, nine of which came in the second half. Ella Hoehne added 12 points and Olivia Moorman scored seven.

The Raiders (3-2) will return to action on Saturday when they travel to Anna for a Shelby County Athletic League game.

Anna 53, Lehman Catholic 23

The Rockets took a 19-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there to a nonconference win on Monday in Anna.

Lauren Barhorst led Anna with 15 points while Kiplyn Rowland scored 10 and Ella Doseck added 10.

Lauren McFarland led the Cavaliers with 11 points. Rylie McIver scored five points and had a team-high three steals. Anna Cianciolo led the team with five rebounds.

The Rockets (3-1) will play next on Saturday when they host Russia in SCAL play. Lehman (1-3) will play next on Dec. 12 at Riverside.

Bellefontaine 47, Riverside 32

The Pirates lost to Bellefontaine in a nonconference game on Monday in Riverside.

Riverside built a 12-0 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Chieftains used a 14-3 scoring advantage in the second quarter to pull within 15-14 by halftime, then used a 15-8 scoring advantage in the third and 18-8 advantage in the fourth to pull away.

“Hats off to Bellefontaine,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “We started out great, and they flipped the switch in the last three quarters.

“It’s hard to win games when we turn the ball over 28 times like we did tonight. We made poor decisions with the ball all night, and that cost us the game.”

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside with 16 points, four rebounds and five steals. Kirstin Schlumbohm scored six points and had four steals.

Riverside shot 10 for 46 (21.7 percent) from the field. Bellefontaine outrebounded the Pirates 30-17.

“They played harder than we did, they out rebounded us all night, and they shot well from the free-throw line to put the game away,” Hodge said. “We have plenty of room to improve, we’re young and we showed that tonight.”

Riverside (2-1) will play next on Thursday at Ridgemont in Northwest Central Conference action.

• Bowling

Sidney splits with Lima Shawnee

Sidney’s boys bowling team beat Lima Shawnee while its girls team lost on Monday.

The boys team won 3,155-2,867 to improve to 2-0. Logan Finke rolled a 471 series, Jaxon Rickey had 467 and Drake Cromes had 443.

“Good win,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “All five starters performed well. Bench came in at the end and did a great job.”

The girls squad lost 2,268-2,016 to fall to 0-2.

Camryn Smith rolled a 289 series and Kate Miller had a 287 series.

“We were only down about 60 after the first game,” Smith said. “Spare shooting hurt the second game. We did pretty well in Bakers. Just got to keep working hard.”

