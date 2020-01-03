College update: Fairlawn grad Lessing has big game for UNOH

Fairlawn High School graduate Nathan Lessing, Shelby County’s all-time leading scorer, had a huge game and a career high for Northwestern Ohio in Lima in a win over Rio Grande in men’s basketball action this past week.

Lessing poured in 35 points in the win, hitting 14 of his 22 shots from the field. He also pulled down eight rebounds and dished out five assists in his best game of the season so far.

It upped his season average to a team-high 19.6 per game. He’s hitting 55 percent from the field and 69 percent from the line and is also averaging 4.7 rebounds per game, third-best on the team.

Prior to the Rio game, he also had 13 points in a loss to Webber International.

Andre Gordon, Sidney

Gordon had a good week of action at Texas A&M, where he is a freshman starter at point guard.

He had nine points and two assists in a win over Oregon State, and added eight points and three assists in a win over Texas Southern.

A&M is now 6-5 on the year and Gordon is averaging an even six points per game.

Nathan Bruns, Marion Local

Just a freshman, Bruns is a key player for the University of Findlay.

He had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and was 4 for 6 from the field in a win over St. Thomas Aquinas, and 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and was 7 for 9 from the field in a win over Judson, Ill.

On the season for the 7-5 Oilers, he is averaging 10 points per game and leads the team with 5.7 rebounds per game. He’s hitting 60 percent from the field and 71 percent from the line.

• Women’s basketball

Celena Taborn, Sidney

Taborn had an excellent week for Furman University in two wins and an overtime loss.

She started out with seven points and five rebounds in a win over Florida Atlantic, then had 12 points, five rebounds and was 5 for 7 from the field in a win over St. Joseph’s.

She then had 17 points on 8 for 10 shooting, and added six rebounds and two blocks in an overtime loss to Elon.

She is hitting 67 percent from the field on 47 for 70, is third on the team in scoring at 10.2 per game, and leads the team with 14 blocks.

Furman is 8-5.

Brogan McIver, Lehman Catholic

McIver has been a key player all season for Edison State and continued her strong play in a pair of wins for the now 10-2 Chargers.

She had eight points, was 4 for 5 from the field and added three steals in a win over Wayne County and followed that with 16 points, three assists and three steals in a win over UC-Clermont. She was 5 for 10 from three-point range in that victory.

On the year, she is at 9.5 points per game and 2.3 assists.

Erin Scott, New Knoxville

Scott has been outstanding for Northwestern Ohio in Lima this season and continued that in an overtime loss to Webber International recently.

She had 15 points, four assists and three steals for Northwestern Ohio and is now averaging an even 10 points per game. She leads the team with 78 assists and 28 steals and is second in rebounding at 5.3 per game.

Emily Mescher, Marion Local

Ohio Northern won the Ohio Wesleyan Invitational this past week, and Mescher was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player for her efforts in the two wins.

Against Manchester in the first game of the tournament, she had six points and two assists. Then in the finals against Wesleyan, she had 14 points and eight rebounds.

She was a combined 9-for-11 from the field in the two games.

In a game prior to the tournament, she had six points, eight rebounds (four offensive) and three assists in a loss to Trine.

She leads the Polar Bears in scoring at 12.3 per game and in rebounding at 5.9 per game. In addition, she is now hitting 64 percent from the field.

She’s a six-foot senior for Northern, which is now 8-2.

