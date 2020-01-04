Friday roundup: Botkins holds on to beat Fort Loramie in double OT

BOTKINS — Fort Loramie rallied from multiple deficits to force double overtime in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday but Botkins pulled away late to a 55-47 victory.

Jayden Priddy-Powell scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the first half to help the squad take a 27-22 halftime lead. Fort Loramie used a 10-9 scoring advantage in the third to pull within 36-32 and battled back to tie it 40-40 late in the fourth.

Neither squad scored in the final minute of the fourth, resulting in the game heading to overtime. The teams traded baskets to a 44-44 tie at the end of the second overtime after a shot at the buzzer by the Redskins rolled in and out. Botkins quickly took control in the second overtime and used an 11-3 scoring advantage to pull away.

Zane Paul scored 13 points for the Trojans while Jacob Pleiman scored 12. Nick Brandewie led Fort Loramie (5-3, 3-2 SCAL) with 13 points while Nolan Berning scored 11 and Caeleb Meyer scored nine.

Fort Loramie will play next on Friday when it travels to Fairlawn.

Jackson Center 43, Fairlawn 39

Jackson Center rallied in the final minute win an SCAL game on Friday at Fairlawn.

Aidan Reichert made a basket to cut Fairlawn’s lead to 39-38, then made a pair of free throws in the final minute to put the squad ahead 40-39. Reichert then made 3-of-4 foul shots (two of which came thanks to a technical foul) in the final seconds to secure the victory.

The Tigers led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter but Fairlawn used an 11-6 scoring advantage in the second to pull wtihin 23-19 at halftime. The Jets outscored Jackson Center 12-8 in the fourth to tie it 31-31, then started the final quarter with a 7-3 scoring advantage to take a four-point lead with 2:51 left.

Reichert led Jackson Center with 25 points. Ashton Piper and Skyler Piper each scored 14 for Fairlawn.

Russia 58, Houston 27

The Raiders cruised to an SCAL victory over Houston on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia built a 12-7 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks in part to seven points from Mason Dapore and extended the advantage to 26-11 at halftime. The Raiders outscored Houston 22-11 in the third and 10-5 in the fourth to close out the victory.

Dapore scored 18 points while Zane Shappie scored 13. Brennan Arnold led Houston with nine points while Adam Winner scored eight.

Lehman Catholic 45, Marion Elgin 39

The Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to win a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday in Marion.

Lehman trailed 11-6, 20-15 and 29-27 at the quarter breaks before outscoring Elgin 18-10 in the fourth.

Luke Frantz led Lehman with 20 points while Brendan O’Leary added 13 and Justin Chapman added eight.

Versailles 62, New Bremen 48

The Tigers beat New Bremen in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Versailles.

The Cardinals took a 17-12 lead by the end of the first quarter but Versailles scored the first eight points of the second quarter and finished with a 10-5 scoring advantage to take a 30-22 halftime lead. The Tigers used a 12-8 scoring advantage in the third and 20-18 advantage in the fourth to close it out.

Michael Stammen led Versailles with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Connor VanSkyock scored 16 points and had eight rebounds, Ryan Martin scored 11 points and Ben Ruhenkamp scored 10. The Tigers shot 23 for 48 (48 percent) from the field and outrebounded the Cardinals 28-22.

Patrick Wells led New Bremen with 23 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. He also had a team-high six rebounds. Reece Busse scored nine points.

Minster 52, Fort Recovery 50

The Wildcats won a MAC game on Friday in Minster.

Minster took an 11-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Indians rallied to tie it 26-26 at halftime. Minster used a 16-14 scoring advantage in the third to take a two-point lead, and each squad scored 10 points in the fourth.

Justin Nixon led the Wildcats with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Jacob Salazar scored 14 and Trent Roetgerman scored 10. Minster shot 21 for 42 from the field and outrebounded Fort Recovery 26-23.

Jackson Center beats Fairlawn, Russia crushes Houston

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

