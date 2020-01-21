Monday roundup: Fairlawn can’t keep up with Piqua

SIDNEY — Fairlawn couldn’t keep up with Piqua in a nonconference girls basketball on Monday. The Jets trailed by six points at halftime, and the Indians ran away from there to a 57-38 win.

Piqua’s post presence was too much for Fairlawn. Senior forward Tylah Yeomans scored 22 points, pulled down six rebounds and added three assists while sophomore center Aubree Schrubb scored 14 points, pulled down 15 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Lonna Heath scored seven points in the opening quarter and after Piqua led 9-2 early, the Jets closed to 12-11. MaCalla Huelskamp hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter as Fairlawn was within 23-17 at the half.

“We had a little trouble (getting the ball in the post) early in the game,” Piqua coach Greg Justice said. “Then we made some adjustments. Our guards did a great job getting the ball to them.”

But Piqua opened a 41-26 lead after three quarters and Fairlawn never got closer than 10 in the fourth quarter.

Heath led Fairlawn with 19 points, while Huelskamp scored 13 and Ashley Roush added five.

Piqua shot 24 for 47 (51.1 percent) from the field and outrebounded Fairlawn 33-26. The Jets shot 10 for 48 (20 percent).

Fairlawn (6-11) will play next on Thursday at Russia.

Piqua improved to 11-5 overall with the win.

• Boys basketball

Fort Loramie 52, New Knoxville 24

The Redskins pulled ahead early and cruised to a nonconference win on Monday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie took an 11-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and increased the advantage to 19-7 by halftime. The Redskins used an 18-7 scoring edge in the third quarter and 15-10 advantage in the fourth to close out the win.

Damon Mescher and Devin Ratermann each scored nine points while Ty Ruhenkamp scored eight.

Fort Loramie (9-3) will travel to Houston on Friday.

Fort Loramie boys pull away early from New Knoxville

By Rob Kiser and Bryant Billing sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

