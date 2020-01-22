Tuesday roundup: Fairlawn wins big at Triad

NORTH LEWISBURG — Fairlawn had no problem earning a nonconference victory on Tuesday at Triad. The Jets built a 15-point lead by halftime and pulled away further in the second half to a 75-53 win.

Fairlawn built an 18-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 24-17 scoring edge in the second to push its halftime lead to 42-27. The Jets outscored the Cardinals 22-12 in the third quarter and were outscored 14-11 in the fourth.

Ashton Piper led Fairlawn with 21 points while Skyler Piper scored 18. Isaac Ambos scored 12 points and Kyle Peters scored 10.

Fairlawn (8-5) will host Botkins on Friday.

Minster 72, Lima Perry 60

The Wildcats pulled away in the middle quarters to earn a home nonconference win on Tuesday.

Perry and Minster were tied 17-17 at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats outscored the Commodores 19-13 in the second quarter and 22-13 in the third to take a 58-43 lead. Perry trimmed the final gap with a 17-14 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Trent Roetgerman led Minster with 19 points and had nine rebounds. Justin Nixon scored 16 points and had a team-high 10 rebounds and Jacob Salazar scored 16 points. Brady Hoelscher added nine points.

The Wildcats shot 28 for 52 (53.8 percent) from the field and outrebounded Perry 31-13.

Minster (10-4) will host New Bremen on Friday.

Versailles 53, Vandalia-Butler 45 OT

The Tigers — which were ranked No. 1 in Division III in this week’s state Associated Press poll — pulled away in overtime to earn a nonconference win on Tuesday in Vandalia.

Versailles took a 12-6 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Aviators used an 11-5 scoring edge in the second to tie it 17-17 at halftime. Butler used a 14-7 advantage in the third quarter to take a seven-point lead but Versailles used a 17-10 scoring edge in the fourth to force overtime with a 41-41 tie.

The Tigers outscored the Aviators 12-4 in overtime in part thanks to stellar free-throw shooting.

Michael Stammen led Versailles with 29 points.

The Tigers (15-0) will host Parkway on Friday.

• Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 80, Miami East 20

After a close first quarter, the undefeated Redskins ran away to a big nonconference win on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie shot 3 for 14 in the first quarter and led 9-7 heading into the second. While the Redskins struggled in the second as well by shooting 4 for 13, they shot 7 for 9 from the free-throw line to help power a 17-2 scoring advantage that pushed their halftime lead to 26-9.

Fort Loramie started shooting well in the second half and outscored the Vikings 24-8 in the third quarter and 30-3 in the fourth.

Kennedi Gephart, Dana Rose and Marissa Meiring each scored 13 points while Macy Puthoff and Kenzi Hoelscher each scored 12. Caitlyn Gasson led the squad with six rebounds and four steals.

Fort Loramie (15-0), which was again ranked No. 1 in Div. IV in this week’s state AP poll, will play at Versailles on Saturday.

Lehman Catholic 45, Houston 28

Lehman cruised to a nonconference win on Tuesday in Sidney. The Cavaliers led 12-1 at the end of the first quarter, 24-10 at halftime and 36-17 at the end of the third.

Lauren McFarland led the Cavaliers with 15 points and had six rebounds and four assists. Anna Cianciolo had 11 points, four assists and six steals. Hope Anthony grabbed eight rebounds and Riley McIver had five rebounds and five steals.

Lehman shot 16 for 45 (36 percent) from the field.

The Cavaliers (11-5) will host Springfield Catholic Central on Thursday.

New Bremen 56, Jackson Center 28

The Cardinals cruised to a nonconference win on Tuesday in New Bremen.

New Bremen led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter, 33-9 at halftime and 47-20 at the end of the third quarter.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen with 18 points and seven rebounds while Kira Bertke scored 12 points and Madison Cordonnier added 11.

Katie Clark and Grace Wooley each scored six points for Jackson Center.

New Bremen shot 23 for 50 (46 percent) from the field and outrebounded Jackson Center 28-17. The Tigers shot 13 for 41 (32 percent) from the field.

New Bremen (9-6) will travel to Minster on Thursday while Jackson Center (5-11) will host Anna.

• Bowling

Sidney splits with Troy

Sidney’s bowling teams split Miami Valley League matches with Troy on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets’ boys team beat the Trojans 2,529-2,264 to improve to 12-0 overall.

Logan Finke rolled a 458 series, Harrison Fisher rolled a 439 series, Drake Cromes rolled a 405 series and Jaxon Rickey rolled a 404 series.

“We remain undefeated,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “This was a well-balanced team effort tonight.”

Sidney’s girls squad lost 1,834-1,551 to drop to 3-8 overall.

Camryn Smith rolled a 284 series, Sarah Bell rolled a 283 series and Emma Hurley rolled a 276 series.

Riverside splits with Kenton

Riverside’s bowling squads split a match with Kenton on Tuesday.

The Pirates’ boys squad lost 2,386-2,323. Drew Jones had a 231 game and 364 series and Dylan Smith had a 222 game.

Riverside’s girls squad beat Kenton 1,947-1,851. Ashely Russell led the squad with a 152 game and 298 series and Rayce Yelton added a 149 game.

LATE WEEKEND RESULTS

• Swimming

Sidney boys perform well in 37th Southwest Ohio Swim Classic

Sidney High School’s swimming teams competed at the 37th Annual Southwest Ohio Swim Classic at Trotwood Natatorium on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is the largest high school swim meet in the country and takes place at 10 venues simultaneously with approximately 3,200 swimmers competing. Sidney was among 18 teams competing at Trotwood with 300 swimmers total. The top 16 placers earn points for their team.

Most events saw 200 to 300 competitors but the more popular events had 750 swimmers participate. At the completion of each day, the swimmers from all venues were scored and ranked and the top 16 advanced to the final competition in their respective events to compete at Keating Natatorium in Cincinnati that evening.

Sidney had five boys advance to Keating to swim each night. The relay team of Jaden Humphrey, Badin Brewer, Jahvon Lloyd and Eli Christman advanced in the 200 Freestyle relay and finished 16th. They also advanced to in the 400 Freestyle and finished 13.

Jaden Humphrey qualified for finals in all four individual events as well as the relays. He competed in the 200 Freestyle and finished 13th, competed in the 100 Backstroke and finished 14th, competed in the 200 Backstroke and placed 15th and competed in the 100 Freestyle and finished eighth.

In regular competition in Trotwood for the girls team, the relay team of Lydia Brewer, Lily Watkins, Logan Frasure and Olivia Keller placed fourth in the 200 Medley Relay. Addison Payne placed third in the 500 Freestyle.

In regular competition in Trotwood for the boys team the relay team of Jaden Humphrey, Badin Brewer, Jahvon Lloyd and Eli Christman placed third in both the 200 and 400 Medley relay and second in the 200 and 400 Freestyle relay.

Humphrey finished first in the 100 and 200 Backstroke and second in the 100 and 200 Freestyle. Brewer placed third in the 50 Freestyle and fourth in the 100 Freestyle. Lloyd placed fourth in the 50 Freestyle.

Sidney boys swimmers among top 16 in Southwest Ohio Swim Classic

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

