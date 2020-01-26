Friday roundup: Jackson Center beats Lehman Catholic

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center’s boys basketball team held off Lehman Catholic to earn a 54-45 nonconference win on Friday.

The Tigers led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter thanks in part to seven points from Aidan Reichert. The squad used a 10-6 scoring edge in the second to boost its lead to 24-17 at halftime.

Lehman used a 14-13 scoring edge in the third to chip into the deficit but Jackson Center finished with a 17-14 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Reichert finished with a game-high 19 points while Christopher Elchert scored 12 and Camdyn Reese added nine points.

Luke Frantz led Lehman with 17 point while Connor O’Leary scored 14.

Lehman (8-7) will travel to Lima Perry on Friday.

Anna 61, Russia 50

The Rockets pulled away late at the free-throw line to earn a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia.

The Raiders took a 15-13 lead by the end of the first quarter but Anna used a 24-12 scoring advantage in the second to take a 37-27 halftime lead.

The Rockets led 46-37 at the end of the third. Russia pulled within three points with 3:30 left but couldn’t pull closer.

Bart Bixler led Anna with 18 points while Isaiah Masteller scored 17. Caleb Monnin led Russia with 14 points while Zane Shappie scored 10 and Jordan Meyer scored nine.

Russia (5-11, 2-7 SCAL) will travel to Botkins on Tuesday.

Botkins 72, Fairlawn 62

The Trojans gradually pulled away to earn an SCAL victory on Friday in Sidney.

Botkins led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter, 31-26 at halftime and 52-41 at the end of the third quarter.

Jayden Priddy-Powell led Botkins with 24 points while Tyler Free scored 16, Zane Paul scored 14 and Jacob Pleiman scored 10.

Isaac Ambos led Fairlawn with 15 points while Skyler Piper scored 13 and Ashton Piper scored 12.

Botkins (10-4, 4-3) will host Russia on Tuesday.

Fort Loramie 51, Houston 33

Fort Loramie cruised to an SCAL win on Friday in Houston’s homecoming game.

The Redskins took a 9-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 16-4 scoring advantage in the second to take a 25-8 halftime lead. Houston outscored Fort Loramie 15-12 in the third and was outscored 14-10 in the fourth.

Grant Albers led Fort Loramie with 12 points while Nolan Berning scored 10 and Ty Ruhenkamp added eight.

Adam Winner led Houston with 15 points while Brennan Arnold scored 11.

Houston (3-12, 0-8) will travel on Anna on Tuesday.

Minster 48, New Bremen 44

The Wildcats used a 10-6 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to break a tie and win a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in New Bremen.

Minster led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and each team scored 13 points in the second. The Cardinals outscored the Wildcats 15-14 in the third to tie it 38-38 at the end of the third.

Justin Nixon led Minster with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Trent Roetgerman scored 15 points and had six rebounds. The Wildcats shot 15 for 38 (39.5 percent) from the floor and outrebounded New Bremen 25-20.

Nolan Bornhorst led New Bremen with 17 points. The Cardinals shot 16 for 43 (37.2 percent) from the floor.

Minster (11-4, 3-2 MAC) will host Versailles on Friday.

Marion Elgin 41, Riverside 38

The Pirates lost a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday in Marion.

Riverside led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter but Elgin used a 10-5 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 21-18 halftime lead. The Pirates outscored Elgin 12-8 in the third quarter to take a 30-29 lead but were outscored 12-8 in the fourth.

“This whole game was a battle,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “I thought that we were very good on the defensive side of the ball and that our guys came out ready to play. Unfortunately we had some very untimely mistakes on offense and gave up a couple of rebounds at the end that allowed Elgin to seal the game.”

Wade Auflick led Riverside with 11 points while Kaden Burk scored eight. The Pirates shot 15 for 42 (35.7 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Elgin 31-23.

Riverside (3-13, 2-4) will host Ansonia on Tuesday.

Versailles 57, Parkway 50

The Tigers rallied to earn a MAC victory on Friday in Versailles.

The Panthers led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter but Versailles used a 10-6 scoring edge in the second to tie it 22-22 at halftime. The Tigers then used a 21-15 scoring advantage in the third and 14-13 advantage in the fourth to close out the win.

Michael Stammen led Versailles with 20 points while Connor VanSkyock scored 12. The Tigers shot 22 for 39 (56 percent) from the floor and were outrebounded 36-19.

• Bowling

Riverside loses to Lima Perry

The Pirates’ boys bowling team lost 2,642-2,215 to Lima Perry on Friday at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine. Zander Crouch led Riverside with a 205 game and 379 series while Andan Short added a 188 game.

Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie earn SCAL victories; Minster beats New Bremen

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.